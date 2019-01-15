Purely CRM Takes Product Care to the Cloud

|By Business Wire
|
January 15, 2019 12:30 PM EST
Purely CRM has been working with Product Care in the migration of existing CRM platforms to the Microsoft 365 Cloud. This migration centralizes the data of 3 different pre-existing CRM systems into the Cloud. This integrates the CRM systems into a web portal and to the backend of a Microsoft ERP system. The data from the web portal is then inputted directly into the Cloud to be accessed easily from their CRM system. The goal of this project was to support the CRM infrastructure in a way that will benefit the financial management structure of Product Care. “Helping Product Care eliminate operational inefficiencies is a win/win for both organizations. We do the heavy lifting, allowing Product Care to manage day to day operations” says Marty Hall, Managing Director of Purely CRM.
“We were very happy with Purely’s ability to restructure our system through applying their experience in planning ahead and recommending us to insource, which merits a strong recommendation for their services” states Mark Kurschner, the President of Product Care. With this migration and the creation of an internal IT group, it reduces overall infrastructure and admin costs enabling a more efficient and effective financial management structure. By centralizing their data into the Microsoft Cloud, Product Care is able to position itself for the next wave of technology with Dynamics 365.
About Product Care Association (PCA)
Product Care Association (PCA) is a federally incorporated, not-for-profit, product stewardship organization. PCA’s mission is to provide product stewardship solutions that advance the efficiency and effectiveness of recycling program delivery for its members, while caring for the environment, consumers and PCA’s employees. PCA is committed to making the recycling of special waste easy for everyone.
About Purely CRM
Purely CRM is a privately held company that is 100% focused on the Microsoft Dynamics CRM product with customers across North America. As a team, they have been involved with Microsoft Dynamics CRM since version 1.0. Purely CRM has made the strategic decision to solely focus on the Microsoft Dynamics CRM product and brings industry expertise in such areas as mining, manufacturing, banking, and many more.
