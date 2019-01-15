Global Industrial Robotics Markets 2017-2023: Technological Advancements, Safety Regulations, Current Trends and Impact Analysis

|By PR Newswire
|
January 15, 2019 12:30 PM EST
DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Industrial Robotics: Global Markets to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research report categorizes the industrial robotics market by type. Product types include Motor Vehicles, electrical and electronics manufacturing, machinery manufacturing plastics and rubber products manufacturing, food and beverages and others.
The Report Includes:
- 87 data tables
- A broad overview of the global markets for industrial robotics that serve different purposes in industry
- Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2017, estimates for 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Country specific data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Japan, China, India, France, Germany, U.K., Italy, Spain and Middle East and Africa
- International regulations for effective usage of industrial robotics
- Assessment of the technological advancements, safety regulations, current trends and impact analysis that affect the global market
- Company profiles of the major manufacturers and suppliers of industrial robotics, including ABB Group, Fanuc Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Kuka AG and Yaskawa Electric Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Country Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Industrial Robotics Market Overview
- Industrial Robotics Market Characteristics
- Motor Vehicles
- Electrical and Electronics Manufacturing
- Machinery Manufacturing
- Plastics and Rubber Products Manufacturing
- Food and Beverages
- Others
- Value Chain
- Raw Material Suppliers
- Component Manufacturers
- Software Developers
- Robot Manufacturers
- System Integrators
- Customer
- Industrial Robotics Market Size and Growth
- Historic Market Growth
- Drivers of the Market
- Restraints on the Market
- Forecast Market Growth
- Drivers of the Market
- Restraints on the Market
- Global Industrial Robotics Market, by Segment
- Global Industrial Robotics Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2014-2023,
- Industrial Robotics Market Trends and Strategies
- Renting Industrial Robots
- Collaborative Robots to Boost Productivity
- Use of 3D Printing in Manufacturing Robots
- Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Robots
- Modular Robots
Chapter 4 Industrial Robotics Market: Customer Information
- Rise in Use of Robotics in Manufacturing Industries
- Use of Robots by US Manufacturers
- Adoption of Robotic Automation
- Use of Robotics in Food Packaging Operations
- Human Workers and Robots Sharing Workspace
Chapter 5 Industrial Robotics Market: Patents
- Industrial Robots Patents
Chapter 6 Global Industrial Robotics Market: Comparison with Macro Economic Factors
- Global Per Capita Average Industrial Robotics Market Expenditure
- Per Capita Average Industrial Robotics Market Expenditure, by Country
- Global Industrial Robotics Market Size, Percentage of GDP
- Global Industrial Robotics Market Size, Percentage of GDP, by Country
Chapter 7 Industrial Robotics Market: Regional and Country Analysis
- Global Industrial Robotics Market, by Region
- Global Industrial Robotics Market, Historic and Forecast, by Region, 2014-2023
- Global Industrial Robotics Market Segmentation, by Region, 2018
- Global Industrial Robotics Market, by Country
- Global Industrial Robotics Market, Historic and Forecast, by Country
- Global Industrial Robotics Market Segmentation, by Country, 2018
Chapter 8 Asia-Pacific Industrial Robotics Market
- Asia-Pacific Industrial Robotics Market Overview
- Region Information
- Market Information
- Background Information
- Investments in Industrial Robotics Market
- Investments in Research and Development in Industrial Robotics Market
- Regulations
- Regulatory Bodies
- Major Associations
- Tax Levied
- Corporate Tax Structure
- Major Research and Development Organizations
- Major Companies
- Asia-Pacific Industrial Robotics Market, 2014-2023
- Asia-Pacific Industrial Robotics Market, by Segment
- Asia-Pacific Industrial Robotics Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment
- Asia-Pacific Industrial Robotics Market: Country Analysis
- China Industrial Robotics Market
- Indian Industrial Robotics Market
- Japan Industrial Robotics Market
- Australia Industrial Robotics Market, 2014-2023
Chapter 9 Western Europe Industrial Robotics Market
Chapter 10 Eastern Europe Industrial Robotics Market
Chapter 11 North America Industrial Robotics Market
Chapter 12 South America Industrial Robotics Market
Chapter 13 Middle East Industrial Robotics Market
Chapter 14 Africa Industrial Robotics Market
Chapter 15 Industrial Robotics Market Competitive Landscape
- Company Profiles
- ABB Group
- Fanuc Corp.
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
- Kuka Ag
- Yaskawa Electric Corp.
Chapter 16 Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Industrial Robotics Manufacturing Market
- Midea Group Co., Ltd. Acquired KUKA AG
- Teradyne Acquired Universal Robots
- Teradyne Acquired Mobile Industrial Robots ApS
- FANUC Corp. Acquired Life Robotics Inc.
- ABB Group Acquired Gomtec GmbH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9nrgfh/global_industrial?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-industrial-robotics-markets-2017-2023-technological-advancements-safety-regulations-current-trends-and-impact-analysis-300778521.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
