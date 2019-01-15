TransPerfect Widens Lead as World's Largest Provider of Translation-Related Technology and Services

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 15, 2019 12:38 PM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of translation-related technology and services, today announced that 2018 revenues increased nearly 15% to $705 million. The results eclipsed 2017 top-line revenue of $615 million, which marked the first year the company ascended to the top ranking within its industry.
2018 also marked the 26th consecutive year of TransPerfect's growth, which has included 104 uninterrupted quarters of profitable growth. The company sustained its record-setting pace throughout 2018, finishing Q4 with the largest three-month revenue result in its history.
TransPerfect derived its record-setting results from multiple divisions, practice groups, and geographic regions. Highlights include:
- GlobalLink Technology Revenue (Including Project Director, OneLink, and TransPort) – Up 21%
- Trial Interactive E-Clinical Technology and Services – Up 45%
- Retail/E-Commerce Group – Up 28%
- Travel Solutions – Up 27%
- Digital Services (Including SEO and Search Engine Marketing) – Up 43%
- Patent Translation and Filing – Up 30%
- E-Discovery Services and Technology – Up 26%
- Forensic Technology and Consulting – Up 94%
- Managed Document Review and Legal Staffing – Up 29%
- Nordic Region – Up 46%
- Latin America Region – Up 58%
- Asia-Pacific Region – Up 32%
While reaching these record results, TransPerfect also completed several key strategic acquisitions, including Shenzhen-based TranslateNow (bolstering the company's reach in China), artificial intelligence specialist Tauyou based in Barcelona, and Berlin mobile/gaming localization technology shop Applanga. Technology solutions from Tauyou and Applanga are expected to be integrated into TransPerfect's GlobalLink technology stack in the first half of 2019.
Other 2018 highlights included:
- Securing a litigation victory that ensured the company's existing business model, management team, and location of employee jobs would remain intact for the foreseeable future.
- Creating 240 new, full-time jobs worldwide, raising the company's total employee count to over 5,000.
- Adding over 400 new GlobalLink technology clients.
- Releasing TransCEND 11 – a secure, web-based document collaboration platform.
- Releasing CATALYST 2019 from Alchemy Software.
- Providing significant charitable contributions to various causes, including Girls Who Code, V Foundation for Cancer Research, AFANOC, Toys for Tots, and California Wildfire Relief.
TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe said, "2018 was the most pivotal year in our company's history. I am extremely proud of the way our team rallied together to overcome adversity and meet every challenge placed before them to deliver a record-breaking performance." Shawe continued, "We expect to continue driving profitable growth in 2019 through a variety of strategic initiatives, including the release of new technology products, increased investment in R&D, and the pursuit of M&A opportunities that complement our existing core business."
About TransPerfect
TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language services and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 4,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transperfect-widens-lead-as-worlds-largest-provider-of-translation-related-technology-and-services-300778696.html
SOURCE TransPerfect
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:30 PM EST
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 15, 2019 02:15 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Jan. 15, 2019 02:15 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 15, 2019 01:30 PM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 15, 2019 12:45 PM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 15, 2019 12:45 PM EST
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 15, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 15, 2019 11:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 15, 2019 11:15 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:15 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:00 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 15, 2019 07:15 AM EST