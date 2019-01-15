LivePerson's Automotive Division, Contact At Once!, integrates Kelley Blue BookⓇ Values within CAO! Connect

|By PR Newswire
January 15, 2019
ATLANTA, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Contact At Once!, a LivePerson company (Nasdaq: LPSN), today announced the integration of Kelley Blue Book® Trade-In Values in its CAO! Connect automotive messaging platform. The new integration allows dealers to pull trusted trade-in valuations into messaging conversations with consumers to help better guide buyer journeys and convert more sales opportunities. Updated weekly, Kelley Blue Book® Trade-In Values show consumers what to expect to receive based on style, condition, mileage, and options of the vehicle when they trade it in to a dealer.
"Giving our customers every piece of information in a quick, efficient manner is the name of the game in today's highly competitive marketplace," says John Thompson, director of marketing for Montrose Auto Group. "Having Contact At Once! and Kelley Blue Book join forces is a huge win for the Montrose Auto Group, and we are looking forward to seeing how this technology benefits our customers."
"Every dealer knows that a trade valuation is one of the most compelling actions potential buyers can complete," says Denise Chudy, general manager, Contact At Once! "Giving dealers who use Kelley Blue Book and CAO! Connect instant access to trade-in values in the conversation flow can help convert more conversations to leads. It also gives consumers visibility to one of the key components of most buying journeys."
A recent study by automotive market research and advisory firm Root & Associates shows that consumers express frustrations with inconsistencies in pricing and information across platforms. They want to be able to find these details in a quick, user-friendly way—without the need for an in-person visit before they're ready. This integration can help.
"Kelley Blue Book Values are the result of massive amounts of data, including actual sales transactions, which are then adjusted for local market conditions and seasonal trends," said Damon Bennett, senior director of syndication for Kelley Blue Book. "Using the CAO! Connect messaging platform with integrated digital retailing tools like our trusted trade-in values can help consumers find information easier, make decisions faster, and build relationships with dealers during the digital phase of the shopping process."
Other CAO! Connect features include real-time translations for over a dozen languages, especially important for dealerships who have multilingual customer bases, and Hot Opportunity Transfers from CAO! Live Advisors who respond on the dealer's behalf and connect salespeople with consumers via messaging once they are ready to purchase.
The new web-based CAO! Connect app, an enhanced agent workspace that helps dealers message consumers from multiple locations, is available to existing Contact At Once! customers at no additional charge. To learn more, click here to chat now.
Learn more about the Kelley Blue Book integration at NADA 2019 in San Francisco, January 24 - 27 (Booth 6831W).
ABOUT CONTACT AT ONCE!
Contact At Once!, a LivePerson Company, helps create satisfying connections and build relationships between auto shoppers and dealers by making it easier for consumers to ask questions and get information in the micro-moments when they shop — whether on a brand or retailer site, via online advertising, on social media and more. Contact At Once! is the industry's leading provider of messaging platforms with over 17,000 businesses using our solutions to build relationships with online, mobile shoppers. For more information, visit www.contactatonce.com.
ABOUT KELLEY BLUE BOOK (www.kbb.com)
Founded in 1926, Kelley Blue Book, The Trusted Resource®, is the vehicle valuation and information source trusted and relied upon by both consumers and the automotive industry. Each week, the company provides market-reflective values on its top-rated website KBB.com, including its famous Blue Book® Trade-In Values and Kelley Blue Book® Price Advisor tool, which provides a range for what consumers can reasonably expect to pay for a vehicle in their area. Car owners looking to sell immediately can also get a redeemable, transaction-ready offer with Kelley Blue BookSM Instant Cash Offer. The company also provides vehicle pricing and values through various products and services available to car dealers, auto manufacturers, finance and insurance companies, and governmental agencies. Kelley Blue Book launched its first international consumer-facing site in 2017. Kelley Blue Book is a Cox Automotive brand.
ABOUT LIVEPERSON, INC.
LivePerson makes life easier by transforming how people communicate with brands. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like Citibank, HSBC, Orange, and The Home Depot, use our conversational commerce solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com.
