BOCAR Group Selects FACTON to Standardize Costing and Quoting Processes

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 15, 2019 12:55 PM EST
TROY, Mich., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FACTON, the leader in Enterprise Product Costing (EPC), today announced the BOCAR Group has selected FACTON EPC as the core technology solution to standardize costing and quoting across the enterprise.
The BOCAR Group specializes in the development and production of complex assemblies produced from aluminum high-pressure die casting and semi-permanent mold castings, as well as injection molded plastic components. Its primary customers are global OEM and Tier 1 suppliers to the automotive industry. BOCAR's value proposition is based on manufacturing technology.
BOCAR Group chose FACTON EPC based on the following criteria:
- The flexibility to configure the solution to meet the demands of the existing costing scheme without customization
- The ability to quickly replace the legacy system without disruption of business continuity
- The capability to create and leverage a central costing database to respond quicker to customer inquiries
"Our thriving business simply outgrew the capabilities of our legacy system," stated BOCAR Group CEO Wilhelm Baum. "The FACTON EPC Suite integrates with our current enterprise technology solutions and enables us to accurately track product costing in a very fluid and dynamic business environment. Accurate product costing is essential for ensuring profitability in the extremely competitive global automotive industry."
"The BOCAR Group understands the necessity for a robust enterprise product costing solution that impacts the planning, design and marketing of its products for automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers," said FACTON CEO Alexander M. Swoboda. "Accurate enterprise product costing is not possible without active cost management. The FACTON EPC Suite enables standardized, enterprise-wide costing that achieves product cost transparency throughout the entire product lifecycle."
The FACTON EPC Suite
The FACTON EPC Cost Management solution is part of the FACTON EPC Suite. The Suite consists of specific solutions that address the product costing requirements of company departments and divisions – from top management, controlling and production to development, purchasing and sales.
About The BOCAR Group
The BOCAR Group is a North American-based company with 11 production facilities in Mexico, one production facility in the United States (2019), and engineering and sales offices in Europe and Asia. It supplies advanced aluminum and plastic components to OEM & Tier 1 suppliers in the automotive industry. The BOCAR Group is a strategic and reliable partner capable of providing hybrid solutions to the global automotive market. For more information, please visit http://www.bocar.com.
About FACTON
The FACTON EPC Suite is the leading Enterprise Product Costing (EPC) solution for the automotive, aerospace, mechanical engineering and electronics industries. Its specific solutions offer robust answers to the requirements of executive management and individual departments within the enterprise. FACTON EPC enables standardized, enterprise-wide costing independent of location and department for maximum product cost transparency throughout every phase of the product lifecycle. Businesses accelerate their costing, achieve pinpoint cost accuracy and secure their profitability.
FACTON was founded in 1998 and has locations in Potsdam, Dresden, Stuttgart and Detroit. Hasso Plattner, founder and chairman of the supervisory board of SAP SE & Co. KG, has supported this innovative company since 2006. The international portfolio of customers includes Ford Motor Company, Henniges Automotive, Fisher & Company, DURA Automotive Systems, Airbus, Mahle Behr, MANN+HUMMEL, Porsche and other renowned manufacturers.
Press Contact USA:
Valerie Valentine | Marketing Manager | FACTON Inc. | Phone: +1 (248) 687-1120 | valerie.valentine(at)facton.com | http://www.facton.com/en-us/
Press Contact Global:
Iris Wedepohl | Director Marketing & Corporate Communications | FACTON GmbH | Phone: +49 (0) 152 55228 600 | iris.wedepohl(at)facton.com | http://www.facton.com
SOURCE Facton Inc.
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Jan. 15, 2019 02:15 PM EST
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 15, 2019 02:15 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 15, 2019 01:30 PM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 15, 2019 12:45 PM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 15, 2019 12:45 PM EST
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 15, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 15, 2019 11:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 15, 2019 11:15 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:15 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:00 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 15, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 15, 2019 07:00 AM EST