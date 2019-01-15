One Network Recognized as a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network

|By PR Newswire
January 15, 2019
DALLAS, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One Network Enterprises, the global provider of multiparty digital network platform and services, today announced that it has been named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network 2018 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US44514117, January 2019). According to the report, One Network should be considered, "when organizations are looking for a platform vendor that offers a supply chain network with multiparty transactional processing and collaboration, along with AI and machine learning SCM applications." The report excerpt is available here.
"Multi-enterprise supply chain commerce networks are a critical element of both the current and future supply chain," stated Simon Ellis, IDC Program Vice President, and author of the report.
In its recently published IDC FutureScape: Worldwide Supply Chain 2019 Predictions (Doc # US44483918, December 2018), IDC suggested that, "By 2020, half of the large manufacturers will have begun shifting their supply chain applications from enterprise centric to network centric, driving productivity gains of 2 percentage points."
According to the IDC MarketScape report, One Network was acknowledged for its true hub-to-hub network that allows each party to operate on the network with a single connection. Each party joins the network once and can participate in multiple shared processes without having to be re-onboarded. More specifically, "One Network offers a true collaborative environment for their customers where One Network becomes an extension of their internal staff and offers resources to help customers better modernize and manage their digital supply chains."
Among its strengths, One Network was cited for its modular, adaptable, and extensible platform as a service (PaaS) that is built to deliver multitier, multiparty solutions. The Company's intelligent autonomous agents are embedded into the execution layer to solve problems in real time across the entire network, with the ability to sense and respond, make intelligent decisions, and execute those decisions autonomously. All functional capabilities are available as integrated solutions on the network, across demand orchestration, order orchestration, and logistics orchestration.
"We are honored to be recognized as a leader in the IDC MarketScape report, as it underscores our relentless commitment to helping organizations modernize their supply chain," said Greg Brady, founder, and CEO of One Network. "Our Real Time Value Network™ provides our customers with a smart, agile, responsive, and secure business ecosystem that delivers rapid ROI for all members on the network."
About IDC MarketScape:
IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.
About One Network Enterprises
Founded in 2002, One Network provides a multiparty Intelligent Business Platform solution powered by AI and Blockchain that delivers rapid results at a fraction of the cost of legacy solutions. One Network's cloud platform, the Real Time Value Network™ (RTVN) supports modular, adaptable solutions that enable multiparty businesses to realize value and run more efficiently, with less waste. Harnessing the power of NEO, an intelligent agent that predicts consumer demand, the RTVN has been helping organizations from around the world from nearly every industry operate their supply chain at near-theoretical limits. Additionally, One Network offers a PaaS solution and developer tools that allow organizations to design, build and run multiparty applications. Headquartered in Dallas, One Network also has offices in Japan, Europe, and India. For more information, please visit www.onenetwork.com.
