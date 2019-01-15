Brose and Vayyar collaborate on sensor technology for new door and seat functions

|By PR Newswire
January 15, 2019 01:30 PM EST
COBURG, Germany and TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the future, when autopilot takes control, the steering wheel will disappear into the instrument panel and the vehicle user can decide how he or she wants to enjoy the ride. The vehicle interior is flexible: seats, screens and consoles slide and adapt to the desired use, e.g. for work or relaxation. Sensors recognize occupancy in the interior at all times to ensure the necessary level of safety in the interaction of mechanical and electronic systems. These sensors will also make it possible for side doors to open and close automatically and if other vehicles or obstacles are in the way, the movement ends before the door comes into contact with any object. Automotive supplier Brose is now working together with sensor specialist Vayyar on the realization of this vision by integrating innovative sensor systems in power adjustment systems and drives in interior and exterior applications.
Electronics play a key role in this endeavor. Brose is a world market leader in mechatronic systems for doors and liftgates as well as a leading supplier of power seat structures. The company also has more than 30 years of experience in the field of electronics where it has around 600 employees and supplies over 75 million electronic systems and sensors annually.
"We are combining our expertise with Vayyar's leading position in radar sensors," explains Sandro Scharlibbe, Executive Vice President Seat at Brose. "The integration of sensors into the overall system allows us to offer customers new functions that greatly enhance the driving experience – especially with power side doors and flexible interiors, which will become commonplace in autonomous driving applications. Thanks to our unique expertise in the field of mechatronics, we are able to design and produce all components in-house – from hardware and software for electronics to electrics and mechanics. This is also true across systems, for example when side bolsters on the seat that fold down automatically as the door opens to facilitate getting in and out of the vehicle."
Brose doors, equipped with Vayyar's sensors, enable a full protection of the door without compromising design and at a minimal footprint in a single location. Precise interior monitoring in 3D adds functions such as anti-theft protection, gesture control and recognition of vital signs such as breathing rates. Precise sensing of occupancy and the position of seats also makes it possible to eliminate previously required components.
Customers value this approach to doors and interior monitoring: there have been several development requests and the companies have already equipped the first test vehicles with prototypes.
"We are excited to announce the partnership between Brose and Vayyar in the integration of Vayyar's 3D radar image sensors for monitoring the immediate vicinity of the vehicle, doors and cabin," says Ofer Familier, Director of Business Development at Vayyar. "Together with Brose we can offer the automotive industry a robust and precise sensor system that prevents unnecessary damage to the vehicle and its surroundings and increases passenger safety while still cutting costs."
About Brose
Brose is the world's fourth-largest family-owned automotive supplier. The company develops and produces mechatronic systems for vehicle doors and seats as well as electric motors, drives and electronics, among others for steering, brakes, transmissions and engine cooling. Around 26,000 employees at 62 locations in 23 countries generate turnover of 6.3 billion euros. Every second new vehicle worldwide is equipped with at least one Brose product.
About Vayyar
Vayyar Imaging is changing global markets with its cutting-edge 3D imaging sensor technology. Its elite, proprietary sensors quickly and easily look into objects or any defined volume and detect even the slightest anomalies and movements to bring highly sophisticated imaging capabilities to users' fingertips. Utilizing a state-of-the-art embedded chip and advanced imaging algorithms, Vayyar's mission is to help people worldwide improve their health, safety and quality of life using mobile, low-cost, and safe 3D imaging sensors. Visit www.vayyar.com to learn more.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brose-and-vayyar-collaborate-on-sensor-technology-for-new-door-and-seat-functions-300777848.html
SOURCE Brose North America
