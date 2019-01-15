TA Associates kondigt investering aan in LIST S.p.A.

|By Business Wire
TA Associates, een toonaangevende wereldwijde private equity groeifirma, maakte vandaag bekend dat het een investering in LIST S.p.A. ('LIST'), een ontwikkelaar van softwareoplossingen voor de financiële sector, heeft afgerond. Financiële details van de transactie zijn niet bekendgemaakt.
LIST is een leverancier van missiekritieke softwareoplossingen voor handel en naleving en van infrastructurele diensten voor de meeste diverse financiële instellingen. Het handels- en makelaarsplatformaanbod FastTrade van het bedrijf ondersteunt activiteiten in een multi-asset- en multimarktomgeving met modules voor prijsbepaling, notering, afdekking, positiehandhaving, algoritmische handel en uitvoeringsbeheer in high- en low-touch bedrijfsomgevingen. De oplossingen voor kapitaalmarkten, governance, risico en naleving van LIST worden gebruikt door meer dan 130 klanten, variërend van investeringsbanken en vermogensbeheerders in Italië tot grote internationale financiële ondernemingen. Het bedrijf heeft het hoofdkantoor in Pisa, Italië, en heeft extra kantoren in heel Italië en de rest van de wereld, waaronder de Verenigde Staten, het Verenigd Koninkrijk, Spanje, Polen, Canada, India en Maleisië.
"Als een van Europa's leidende technologische leveranciers van kapitaalmarkten heeft LIST een sterke en langdurige reputatie op het gebied van het leveren van uitzonderlijke software en diensten voor een breed scala aan handels- en nalevingsbehoeften," aldus J. Morgan Seigler, een Managing Director bij TA Associates die zal toetreden tot de Raad van Bestuur van LIST S.p.A. "Belangrijk is dat we samen met een volgens ons ervaren, gepassioneerd en getalenteerd managementteam investeren dat actief zal blijven bouwen aan het bedrijf. We zijn vereerd om deel uit te maken van de LIST-familie en zijn verheugd om nauw samen te werken met het management om LIST te helpen munt te slaan uit haar strategie en internationale groei-initiatieven."
"In de loop van onze 33-jarige geschiedenis hebben we ernaar gestreefd om onze klanten te voorzien van hoogwaardige producten en diensten om bij te dragen aan de voldoening van hun unieke handels- en nalevingsbehoeften," verklaarde Enrico Dameri, medeoprichter, voorzitter en Chief Executive Officer van LIST S.p.A. "Wij zijn van mening dat onze samenwerking met TA Associates ons zal helpen ons aanbod en onze territoria uit te breiden, terwijl we de diensten blijven leveren die onze klanten gewend zijn. Misschien zijn we wel het meest enthousiast over het feit dat TA volledig is afgestemd op en steun geeft aan onze strategie, en heeft toegezegd om met ons team samen te werken ter versnelling van ons voorwaartse momentum. We verwelkomen TA als investeerder en kijken ernaar uit om van dit partnerschap te profiteren."
"Softwarediensten voor financieel gerichte bedrijven over de hele wereld spelen steeds vaker een kritischere rol bij verschillende dagelijkse activiteiten," stelde Naveen Wadhera, Managing Director bij TA Associates die deel gaat uitmaken van de Raad van Bestuur van LIST S.p.A. "Aangezien instellingen over de hele wereld blijven evolueren in de richting van elektronische handelspraktijken, is LIST naar ons oordeel goed gepositioneerd om te profiteren van verdere groeimogelijkheden in internationale en opkomende markten. We zijn verheugd de mogelijkheid te hebben om samen te werken met het managementteam en de oprichters van LIST, terwijl we ernaar streven aanzienlijke toegevoegde waarde te creëren binnen het bedrijf."
Naast Morgan Seigler en Naveen Wadhera zal Stefan Dandl, een Vice President bij TA Associates, zich ook voegen bij de Raad van Bestuur van LIST S.p.A.
Latham & Watkins LLP gaf juridisch advies en KPMG diende als financieel adviseur voor TA Associates. Nctm Studio Legale bood juridisch advies en Studio MCCR diende als financieel adviseur voor LIST S.p.A.
Over LIST S.p.A.
LIST S.p.A. is al meer dan 30 jaar toonaangevend in het ontwerpen en ontwikkelen van innovatieve softwareoplossingen voor de financiële wereld. Het bedrijf bedacht, ontwierp, ontwikkelde en produceerde software en geavanceerde systemen voor kapitaalmarkten, waarmee de eerste elektronische monetaire en financiële markten werden gecreëerd. Het bedrijf heeft platforms en oplossingen ontwikkeld voor de handel op financiële markten, wat mijlpalen zijn geweest in de ontwikkeling van handelssystemen. LIST heeft ook geïntegreerde oplossingen gecreëerd voor het beheren van risico, audits en governance van organisaties en financiële processen (governance, risico en naleving). Het bedrijf werd opgericht in 1985 en heeft zijn hoofdkantoor in Pisa, Italië. Meer informatie is te vinden op www.list-group.com.
Over TA Associates
TA Associates is een van de grootste en meest ervaren wereldwijde private equity groeifirma's. TA is gericht op vijf doelindustrieën - technologie, gezondheidszorg, financiële diensten, consumenten- en zakelijke diensten - en investeert in winstgevende, groeiende bedrijven met kansen voor duurzame groei. TA heeft in bijna 500 bedrijven over de hele wereld geïnvesteerd. Beleggend als meerderheids- of minderheidsinvesteerder zet TA een langetermijnbenadering in waarbij de onderneming gebruik maakt van haar strategische middelen om managementteams te helpen duurzame waarde te creëren in groeibedrijven. TA heeft sinds haar oprichting in 1968 $ 24 miljard aan kapitaal opgehaald en zet zich ervoor in jaarlijks $ 2 miljard aan nieuwe beleggingen te verrichten. De meer dan 85 beleggingsspecialisten van het bedrijf zijn gevestigd in Boston, Menlo Park, Londen, Mumbai en Hong Kong. Meer informatie over TA Associates is te vinden op www.ta.com.
