La región europea de Mary Kay gana el bronce en los premios Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in Technology 2018

|January 15, 2019 01:53 PM EST
Brandon Hall Group, una de las organizaciones de investigación más reconocidas y establecidas en la industria de la mejora del rendimiento, reconoció a Mary Kay con el prestigioso premio de bronce de Brandon Hall Group a la excelencia en la categoría de Mejor avance en tecnología de gestión de aprendizaje para la formación externa.
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005829/es/
This innovative e-learning platform connects Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants to a learning community based on content, accessibility and localization. (Graphic: Mary Kay Inc.)
El premio honró al nuevo e innovador sistema global de educación en ventas Link & Learn™ de la compañía de belleza. Un panel de expertos ejecutivos e independientes de la industria junto con analistas y ejecutivos de Brandon Hall Group evaluaron las obras postuladas. Los ganadores de los premios serán reconocidos en la Human Capital Management Excellence Conference (Conferencia de excelencia en gestión de capital humano) organizada por Brandon Hall en West Palm Beach, Florida, en enero.
Las consultoras de belleza independientes de Mary Kay en nueve mercados europeos están entre las primeras en probar el sólido plan de estudios de aprendizaje diseñado para aumentar el apoyo educativo para la fuerza de ventas independiente e incrementar el éxito de sus negocios. La plataforma innovadora de aprendizaje electrónico conecta a consultoras de belleza independientes de Mary Kay con una comunidad de aprendizaje basada en el contenido, la accesibilidad y la localización.
“Mary Kay promueve una cultura de innovación y nos sentimos honrados de recibir el premio de bronce de Brandon Hall Group 2018 por el arduo trabajo realizado en el lanzamiento de nuestra tecnología Link & Learn™”, mencionó Beth López, vicepresidenta de Educación en Ventas Globales de Mary Kay y vicepresidenta de Ventas y Comercialización para la región europea de Mary Kay Inc. “La reacción y el compromiso con el nuevo sistema de educación en ventas ha sido ampliamente positivo y continuaremos trabajando con nuestros mercados de Mary Kay para implementar esta plataforma innovadora y galardonada para ayudar a continuar nuestra misión de enriquecer la vida de las mujeres en todo el mundo”.
Los Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in Technology (premios a la excelencia en tecnología de Brandon Hall Group) reconocen a las organizaciones que han implementado con éxito programas, estrategias, modalidades, procesos, sistemas y herramientas que han logrado resultados significativos. Las entradas para los premios se basan en criterios que incluyen innovación avanzada, diferenciadores únicos y propuesta de valor.
“Estamos orgullosos de honrar a los innovadores. A medida que la gestión del capital humano continúa evolucionando, la creatividad de los ganadores de los premios es impresionante”, expresó Rachel Cooke, directora de Operaciones de Brandon Hall Group y directora del Programa de Premios. “Las organizaciones de todos los tamaños demostraron que la creatividad y la tecnología pueden crear nuevas y mejores experiencias laborales”.
Para obtener una lista completa de los ganadores del premio de Brandon Hall Group, haga clic aquí.
Acerca de Mary Kay
En Mary Kay, el éxito radica en nuestra dedicación por los productos irresistibles, las oportunidades gratificantes y el impacto positivo en la comunidad. Durante 55 años, Mary Kay ha inspirado a mujeres a alcanzar sus objetivos empresariales en casi 40 países. Como una empresa multimillonaria, ofrecemos lo último en el cuidado de la piel, los cosméticos de color intenso y las fragancias de vanguardia. Descubra más razones para enamorarse de Mary Kay en marykay.com.
Acerca de Brandon Hall Group, Inc.
Con más de 10 000 clientes en todo el mundo y 20 años de prestación de servicios de asesoría e investigación de clase mundial, Brandon Hall Group es la organización de investigación más reconocida y establecida en la industria de mejora del rendimiento. Llevamos a cabo investigaciones que impulsan el rendimiento y proporcionan información estratégica para ejecutivos y profesionales responsables del crecimiento y los resultados empresariales. Brandon Hall Group tiene una amplia capacidad de liderazgo de pensamiento, investigación y experiencia en aprendizaje y desarrollo, gestión del talento, desarrollo del liderazgo, adquisición del talento y recursos humanos. En el núcleo de nuestras ofertas hay un programa de membresía que potencia la excelencia a través del contenido, la colaboración y la comunidad. Nuestros miembros tienen acceso a la investigación que les ayuda a tomar las decisiones correctas sobre las personas, los procesos y los sistemas, en combinación con los servicios de asesoría basados en la investigación adaptados a sus necesidades. Para obtener más información, visite www.brandonhall.com
