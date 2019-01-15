Global Microgrid Control System Market to 2023: Opportunities in Rising Electrification Projects & Advancement in IoT as Well as Communication Technologies

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 15, 2019 02:00 PM EST
DUBLIN, Jan 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Microgrid Control System Market by Grid-Type (On-Grid and Off-grid), Component (Hardware and Software), Ownership (Private and Public), End-User (Utilities, Campuses and institutions, Commercial, and Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The microgrid control system market is projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2023, from an estimated USD 2.0 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 13.01%.
This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for reliable and secure power supply worldwide and increasing government investments in microgrid projects and growing adoption of renewable resources. However, governmental laws and regulations and high installation and maintenance cost of the microgrid control system can hinder the growth of the market.
A microgrid control system plays a crucial role in enabling the integration and use of renewable power such as rooftop solar and wind, reducing costs, and enhancing system resilience. There is a growing demand for microgrid control systems in the market as they enhance power reliability for users owing to redundant distribution, smart switches, intelligence and automation, local power generation, and the ability to disconnect/island the microgrid from the macrogrid. This also helps eliminate or substantially minimize blackouts and power disturbances.
Moreover, rising clean energy projects and high emphasis on reducing carbon emissions and advancement in IoT, as well as communication technologies and growing adoption of renewable energy sources, are some of the major drivers of the microgrid control system market. Microgrid control system caters to various verticals such as educational campuses and institutes, commercial and industrial, military, healthcare, utilities, electric vehicles, and data centers.
The microgrid control system market is segmented on the basis of grid type, component, ownership, end user, and region. The study covers the key regions of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. According to the Asian Development Bank, Indonesia aims to achieve 90% electrification rate by 2025, with countries such as the Philippines and Malaysia having similar plans.
Therefore, growing energy demand, power generation capacity additions, increasing investments in the electrification projects, and increasing emphasis on renewable energy generation are the major factors driving the microgrid control system market in the Asia Pacific region. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are investing in grid expansion projects to increase the distribution of grid reliability.
Major factors driving the growth of the microgrid control system market include increasing government investments in microgrid projects and increasing demand for reliable and secure power supply worldwide. Legal and regulatory uncertainty could act as a restraint for the growth of the microgrid control system market.
The major players in the microgrid control system market are
- ABB
- Eaton Corporation
- Emerson
- Etap
- General Electric
- Ontech Electric Corporation
- Powersecure, Inc.
- RT Soft
- S&C Electric Company
- Schneider Electric
- Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (Sel)
- Siemens
- Spirae
- Woodward, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Microgrid Control System Market, 2018-2023
4.2 Microgrid Control System, By Grid Type
4.3 Microgrid Control System Market, By Ownership
4.4 Microgrid Control System, By Component
4.5 Microgrid Control System Market, By End-User
4.6 Asia Pacific Microgrid Control System Market
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Reliable and Secure Power Supply Worldwide
5.2.1.2 Increasing Government Investments in Microgrid Projects
5.2.1.3 Growing Adoption of Renewable Energy Sources
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Governmental Laws and Regulation Uncertainty
5.2.2.2 High Installation and Maintenance Cost of the Microgrid Control System
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rising Electrification Projects
5.2.3.2 Advancement in Iot as Well as Communication Technologies
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Cyber Security Issues
6 Microgrid Control System Market, By Ownership
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Public
6.3 Private
7 Microgrid Control System Market, Grid Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 On-Grid
7.3 Off-Grid
8 Microgrid Control System Market, By Component
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hardware
8.3 Software
9 Microgrid Control System Market, By End-User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Utilities
9.3 Campuses & Institutions
9.4 Commercial & Industrial
9.5 Others
10 Microgrid Control System Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 By Grid Type
10.2.2 By Component
10.2.3 By Ownership
10.2.4 By End-User
10.2.5 By Country
10.2.5.1 China
10.2.5.1.1 Increasing Investment in Grid Expansion
10.2.5.2 India
10.2.5.2.1 Rising Investments in Energy-Efficiency Services
10.2.5.3 Japan
10.2.5.3.1 Reducing Power Dependence From Nuclear Sources After Fukushima Incident and Increased Demand for Grid Infrastructure to Connect Renewables to the Grid
10.2.5.4 Australia
10.2.5.4.1 Increasing Renewable Power Generation and Focus on Improving Energy Efficiency
10.2.5.5 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 By Grid Type
10.3.2 By Component
10.3.3 By Ownership
10.3.4 By Grid Type
10.3.5 By Country
10.3.5.1 Russia
10.3.5.1.1 Increasing Focus on Clean Energy Production and Rising Government Incentives in the Energy Sector
10.3.5.2 Germany
10.3.5.2.1 Highest Electric Vehicle Seller in the Industrial Sector Which Creates Opportunities for More Deployment of A Microgrid Control System
10.3.5.3 UK
10.3.5.3.1 Feed-In Tariff With A Contract for Difference to Encourage Renewable Electricity Generation for Large-Scale Installations
10.3.5.4 France
10.3.5.4.1 Reducing Power Dependence From Nuclear Sources and Increased Demand for Grid Infrastructure to Connect to Distributed Generation Resources78
10.3.5.5 Rest of Europe
10.4 North America
10.4.1 By Grid Type
10.4.2 By Component
10.4.3 By Ownership
10.4.4 By End-User
10.4.5 By Country
10.4.5.1 US
10.4.5.1.1 Increasing Investments for Replacing and Refurbishing the Aged Electric Infrastructure
10.4.5.2 Canada
10.4.5.2.1 Huge Investments in Renewable Energy and Replacement of Aging Power Equipment
10.4.5.3 Mexico
10.4.5.3.1 Increased Focus to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions
10.5 South America
10.5.1 By Grid Type
10.5.2 By Component
10.5.3 By Ownership
10.5.4 By End-User
10.5.5 By Country
10.5.5.1 Brazil
10.5.5.1.1 Increasing Dependence on the Hydroelectric Power Source, Driving the Demand for Microgrid Control Systems
10.5.5.2 Argentina
10.5.5.2.1 Increased Focus on Power Generation From Sources Such as Wind, Solar, Biomass, Biogas, and Small-Scale Hydro
10.5.5.3 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 By Component
10.6.2 By Ownership
10.6.3 By End-User
10.6.4 By Country
10.6.4.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.4.1.1 Increased Investment in Power Generation Projects and Focus on Altering Its Power Generation Mix to Preserve Its Oil Exports
10.6.4.2 South Africa
10.6.4.2.1 Government Focusing on Reducing Carbon Dioxide Emissions as Well as Its Dependency on Coal for Poer Generation
10.6.4.3 Nigeria
10.6.4.3.1 Significant Investments in Off-Grid Electricity Generation Drive the Microgrid Control System Market
10.6.4.4 Rest of the Middle East & Africa
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Ranking of Players and Industry Concentration, 2017
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.3.2 Contracts & Agreements
11.3.3 New Product Developments
11.3.4 Investments & Expansions
11.3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.3.6 Others
12 Company Benchmarking
12.1 ABB
12.2 General Electric
12.3 Siemens
12.4 Eaton Corporation
12.5 Emerson
12.6 Schneider Electric
12.7 Spirae
12.8 Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (Sel)
12.9 Etap
12.1 S&C Electric Company
12.11 Woodward, Inc.
12.12 Powersecure, Inc.
12.13 Rt Soft
12.14 Ontech Electric Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c4vcc7/global_microgrid?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-microgrid-control-system-market-to-2023-opportunities-in-rising-electrification-projects--advancement-in-iot-as-well-as-communication-technologies-300778545.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 15, 2019 02:15 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Jan. 15, 2019 02:15 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 15, 2019 01:30 PM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 15, 2019 12:45 PM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 15, 2019 12:45 PM EST
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 15, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 15, 2019 11:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 15, 2019 11:15 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:15 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:00 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 15, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 15, 2019 07:00 AM EST