Global Microgrid Control System Market to 2023: Opportunities in Rising Electrification Projects & Advancement in IoT as Well as Communication Technologies

DUBLIN, Jan 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Microgrid Control System Market by Grid-Type (On-Grid and Off-grid), Component (Hardware and Software), Ownership (Private and Public), End-User (Utilities, Campuses and institutions, Commercial, and Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The microgrid control system market is projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2023, from an estimated USD 2.0 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 13.01%.

This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for reliable and secure power supply worldwide and increasing government investments in microgrid projects and growing adoption of renewable resources. However, governmental laws and regulations and high installation and maintenance cost of the microgrid control system can hinder the growth of the market.

A microgrid control system plays a crucial role in enabling the integration and use of renewable power such as rooftop solar and wind, reducing costs, and enhancing system resilience. There is a growing demand for microgrid control systems in the market as they enhance power reliability for users owing to redundant distribution, smart switches, intelligence and automation, local power generation, and the ability to disconnect/island the microgrid from the macrogrid. This also helps eliminate or substantially minimize blackouts and power disturbances.

Moreover, rising clean energy projects and high emphasis on reducing carbon emissions and advancement in IoT, as well as communication technologies and growing adoption of renewable energy sources, are some of the major drivers of the microgrid control system market. Microgrid control system caters to various verticals such as educational campuses and institutes, commercial and industrial, military, healthcare, utilities, electric vehicles, and data centers.

The microgrid control system market is segmented on the basis of grid type, component, ownership, end user, and region. The study covers the key regions of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. According to the Asian Development Bank, Indonesia aims to achieve 90% electrification rate by 2025, with countries such as the Philippines and Malaysia having similar plans.

Therefore, growing energy demand, power generation capacity additions, increasing investments in the electrification projects, and increasing emphasis on renewable energy generation are the major factors driving the microgrid control system market in the Asia Pacific region. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are investing in grid expansion projects to increase the distribution of grid reliability.

Major factors driving the growth of the microgrid control system market include increasing government investments in microgrid projects and increasing demand for reliable and secure power supply worldwide. Legal and regulatory uncertainty could act as a restraint for the growth of the microgrid control system market.

The major players in the microgrid control system market are

ABB

Eaton Corporation

Emerson

Etap

General Electric

Ontech Electric Corporation

Powersecure, Inc.

RT Soft

S&C Electric Company

Schneider Electric

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (Sel)

Siemens

Spirae

Woodward, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Microgrid Control System Market, 2018-2023

4.2 Microgrid Control System, By Grid Type

4.3 Microgrid Control System Market, By Ownership

4.4 Microgrid Control System, By Component

4.5 Microgrid Control System Market, By End-User

4.6 Asia Pacific Microgrid Control System Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Reliable and Secure Power Supply Worldwide

5.2.1.2 Increasing Government Investments in Microgrid Projects

5.2.1.3 Growing Adoption of Renewable Energy Sources

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Governmental Laws and Regulation Uncertainty

5.2.2.2 High Installation and Maintenance Cost of the Microgrid Control System

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Electrification Projects

5.2.3.2 Advancement in Iot as Well as Communication Technologies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Cyber Security Issues



6 Microgrid Control System Market, By Ownership

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Public

6.3 Private



7 Microgrid Control System Market, Grid Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On-Grid

7.3 Off-Grid



8 Microgrid Control System Market, By Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hardware

8.3 Software



9 Microgrid Control System Market, By End-User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Utilities

9.3 Campuses & Institutions

9.4 Commercial & Industrial

9.5 Others



10 Microgrid Control System Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 By Grid Type

10.2.2 By Component

10.2.3 By Ownership

10.2.4 By End-User

10.2.5 By Country

10.2.5.1 China

10.2.5.1.1 Increasing Investment in Grid Expansion

10.2.5.2 India

10.2.5.2.1 Rising Investments in Energy-Efficiency Services

10.2.5.3 Japan

10.2.5.3.1 Reducing Power Dependence From Nuclear Sources After Fukushima Incident and Increased Demand for Grid Infrastructure to Connect Renewables to the Grid

10.2.5.4 Australia

10.2.5.4.1 Increasing Renewable Power Generation and Focus on Improving Energy Efficiency

10.2.5.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 By Grid Type

10.3.2 By Component

10.3.3 By Ownership

10.3.4 By Grid Type

10.3.5 By Country

10.3.5.1 Russia

10.3.5.1.1 Increasing Focus on Clean Energy Production and Rising Government Incentives in the Energy Sector

10.3.5.2 Germany

10.3.5.2.1 Highest Electric Vehicle Seller in the Industrial Sector Which Creates Opportunities for More Deployment of A Microgrid Control System

10.3.5.3 UK

10.3.5.3.1 Feed-In Tariff With A Contract for Difference to Encourage Renewable Electricity Generation for Large-Scale Installations

10.3.5.4 France

10.3.5.4.1 Reducing Power Dependence From Nuclear Sources and Increased Demand for Grid Infrastructure to Connect to Distributed Generation Resources78

10.3.5.5 Rest of Europe

10.4 North America

10.4.1 By Grid Type

10.4.2 By Component

10.4.3 By Ownership

10.4.4 By End-User

10.4.5 By Country

10.4.5.1 US

10.4.5.1.1 Increasing Investments for Replacing and Refurbishing the Aged Electric Infrastructure

10.4.5.2 Canada

10.4.5.2.1 Huge Investments in Renewable Energy and Replacement of Aging Power Equipment

10.4.5.3 Mexico

10.4.5.3.1 Increased Focus to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

10.5 South America

10.5.1 By Grid Type

10.5.2 By Component

10.5.3 By Ownership

10.5.4 By End-User

10.5.5 By Country

10.5.5.1 Brazil

10.5.5.1.1 Increasing Dependence on the Hydroelectric Power Source, Driving the Demand for Microgrid Control Systems

10.5.5.2 Argentina

10.5.5.2.1 Increased Focus on Power Generation From Sources Such as Wind, Solar, Biomass, Biogas, and Small-Scale Hydro

10.5.5.3 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 By Component

10.6.2 By Ownership

10.6.3 By End-User

10.6.4 By Country

10.6.4.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.4.1.1 Increased Investment in Power Generation Projects and Focus on Altering Its Power Generation Mix to Preserve Its Oil Exports

10.6.4.2 South Africa

10.6.4.2.1 Government Focusing on Reducing Carbon Dioxide Emissions as Well as Its Dependency on Coal for Poer Generation

10.6.4.3 Nigeria

10.6.4.3.1 Significant Investments in Off-Grid Electricity Generation Drive the Microgrid Control System Market

10.6.4.4 Rest of the Middle East & Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Ranking of Players and Industry Concentration, 2017

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3.2 Contracts & Agreements

11.3.3 New Product Developments

11.3.4 Investments & Expansions

11.3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3.6 Others



12 Company Benchmarking

12.1 ABB

12.2 General Electric

12.3 Siemens

12.4 Eaton Corporation

12.5 Emerson

12.6 Schneider Electric

12.7 Spirae

12.8 Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (Sel)

12.9 Etap

12.1 S&C Electric Company

12.11 Woodward, Inc.

12.12 Powersecure, Inc.

12.13 Rt Soft

12.14 Ontech Electric Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c4vcc7/global_microgrid?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-microgrid-control-system-market-to-2023-opportunities-in-rising-electrification-projects--advancement-in-iot-as-well-as-communication-technologies-300778545.html

SOURCE Research and Markets