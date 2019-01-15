StevensOnline Graduate Programs Named Among Nation's Best

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 15, 2019 02:00 PM EST
HOBOKEN, N.J., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Driven by the expertise of its faculty and customized instructor training, Stevens Institute of Technology has been named among the top providers of online graduate programs in the nation in the widely-watched rankings published today by U.S. News & World Report.
In the latest rankings, Stevens placed in four categories – computer information technology programs (No. 8); business programs (No. 14); engineering programs (No. 22) and MBA programs (No. 45) – across the School of Business, Schaefer School of Engineering & Science and School of Systems & Enterprises. All programs saw an improvement in rankings, with online business programs gaining 14 spots from 2018 and the distinction as the No. 1 online business programs in all of New Jersey and in the New York metropolitan area.
"It is an honor to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report for the excellence of StevensOnline and our dedication to providing students the best possible educational experience," said Provost Christophe Pierre, Stevens' chief academic officer. "StevensOnline builds on our many years as a leader in online education to deliver high-quality yet accessible graduate programs to students across the country and around the world who are looking for options beyond traditional classroom learning."
Through Stevens' award-winning online learning unit, WebCampus, students follow the same curriculum as their on-campus counterparts and learn from the same renowned faculty members through a multimedia-rich experience that allows for real-time interaction. The close-knit collaboration between instructors and WebCampus staff, combined with focused support services for students, has helped Stevens stretch the boundaries of what's possible in online education.
Today, Stevens faculty lead roughly 2,000 students each year through 330 online courses, covering 18 master's degrees and 50 graduate certificates in engineering, management and computer science. Master's programs available via WebCampus range from construction management and financial engineering to systems engineering, information systems and pharmaceutical manufacturing.
"At Stevens we are committed to developing and delivering the best possible online learning experience for our students," said Robert Zotti, assistant dean of WebCampus. "We are constantly exploring the potential of new e-learning tools and techniques and are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in online learning."
Recognized by the United States Distance Learning Association and the Online Learning Consortium for its dedication to online learning, WebCampus works closely with faculty to create highly tailored courses. These courses incorporate leading technology including real-time video and audio communications with session attendees, as well as the latest retention strategies.
WebCampus is currently testing a 'Boosted Learning' initiative, which not only uses microlearning opportunities for students in the weeks following a course to boost retention of core content; but also provides faculty members an untapped set of data points for interacting with their students, as well as assessing and improving their classes and programs.
"No school that I'm aware of has ever tried this approach, so we have a golden opportunity to blaze some new territory," said Zotti. "So far, the results of our trials have been intriguing."
In addition to the national rankings, all four categories – computer information technology, business, engineering and MBA programs – have been ranked No.1 in New Jersey, underscoring Stevens reputation for innovation and excellence. For each category, U.S. News evaluated student engagement, admissions selectivity, peer reputation, faculty credentials and training, and student services and technology. To learn more about StevensOnline please visit http://www.stevens.edu/online.
About Stevens Institute of Technology
Stevens Institute of Technology is a premier, private research university situated in Hoboken, New Jersey overlooking the Manhattan skyline. Since our founding in 1870, technological innovation has always been the hallmark and legacy of Stevens' education and research. Within the university's three schools and one college, 6,900 undergraduate and graduate students collaborate closely with faculty in an interdisciplinary, student-centric, entrepreneurial environment. Academic and research programs spanning business, computing, engineering, the arts and other fields actively advance the frontiers of science and leverage technology to confront the most pressing global challenges. The university is consistently ranked among the nation's elite for return on tuition investment, career services and the mid-career salaries of alumni.
Media Contact: Keri Fitzpatrick, 201.216.5139, keri.fitzpatrick(at)stevens.edu
SOURCE Stevens Institute of Technology
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 15, 2019 02:15 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Jan. 15, 2019 02:15 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 15, 2019 01:30 PM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 15, 2019 12:45 PM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 15, 2019 12:45 PM EST
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 15, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 15, 2019 11:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 15, 2019 11:15 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:15 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:00 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 15, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 15, 2019 07:00 AM EST