Datera Joins Hewlett Packard Enterprise Complete to Accelerate Enterprise Transition to Software-defined Storage

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 15, 2019 02:18 PM EST
SANTA CLARA, California, January 15, 2019
Datera, Inc., the visionary provider of the leading 100 percent software-driven data services platform for high-performance applications, today announced that it will be joining Hewlett Packard Enterprise Complete on February 4, 2019. The companies' mutual customers will be able to procure integrated solutions on a single HPE purchase order with the confidence of HPE Complete Assured compatibility and interoperability validation and HPE Complete-facilitated troubleshooting for issue resolution. The HPE Complete Datera Solution provides the enterprise performance of the leading flash storage arrays on a true software-driven platform that delivers even greater automation and agility, at 70% lower cost than competing solutions such as the Dell/EMC ScaleIO solution.
"Global 2000 companies are actively evaluating options for software-defined, scale-out storage and are looking for truly differentiated offerings to future-proof their strategies and implementations," said Marty Lans, General Manager of Storage Connectivity Engineering and Global Interoperability for HPE. "Datera's programmable infrastructure approach to automating and powering enterprise data for existing and not-yet-designed applications with applied machine learning, combined with the power and backing of HPE's leading server portfolio is the right combination and the right time to enable today's enterprise to eliminate the data hurdles and transform their businesses to a digital future."
As a recent report from Gartner1 notes, "by 2022, more than 80 percent of enterprise data will be stored in scale-out storage systems in enterprise and cloud data centers, up from 40 percent in 2018," and, "the steep growth of unstructured data for emerging and established workloads is now requiring products driven by infrastructure software-defined storage (ISDS) that are capable of leveraging hybrid cloud workflow."
HPE Complete
The Complete program gives resellers proven third-party branded products that complement and complete high-priority HPE solution areas with interoperability assurance, enabling customers to purchase and deploy a complete solution with the ease and confidence that HPE provides worldwide. Partner products go through HPE Complete interoperability validation with key HPE infrastructure components and the HPE Complete team facilitates third-party expertise for installation, support, warranty, and issue resolution. Datera customers also benefit from collaborations on validation tools, standards, and processes, and can rest assured knowing partner products work well together.
Datera Data Services Platform
Datera's software platform is the only true software-based data services platform that powers high-performance application environments at global scale with game-changing automation and applied machine learning to eliminate manual tuning in close partnership with the leaders in server and memory technology. The Datera platform delivers the cloud experience to data storage infrastructure for enterprises' most essential applications running on virtual machines, containers and bare metal and harnesses the latest, high performance storage media like flash and NVMe through its collaboration with the leaders in server and memory infrastructure like HPE and Intel. The combination of HPE Proliant DL Series, Apollo Series servers and Datera provides significantly higher IOPS and consistently lower latency across an environment of flash media server nodes, enabling customers to finally bring the power of the software-defined approach to their most demanding applications in a cloud-like, multitenant data environment.
The Datera platform is designed to exceed the scale-out storage needs of Global 2000 enterprises looking to consolidate existing storage arrays, power their existing virtual machine-based applications, and adopt cloud-native technologies like containers with Kubernetes orchestration, and transition to a new software-defined data center future. The integration of Datera and HPE provides a superior alternative to the Dell/EMC VxFlex OS (formerly ScaleIO) solution by combining automation, performance and block and object storage data services to meet enterprises' stringent requirements today and provides a solid foundation for changes in the future, including new server, memory and application development technologies.
"Today's announcement is another key milestone on our journey to deliver an entirely new approach to powering data for the software-defined data center," said Guy Churchward, CEO of Datera. "We are pleased to take our existing partnership with HPE to the next level and believe that our participation in the Complete program will inspire a new level of confidence by customers and channel partners to count on the integration of Datera and HPE to embrace the software-driven future for enterprise data."
1 Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Published 18 October 2018 - ID G00338327
About Datera
Datera is the only 100 percent software-based data services platform that powers high-performance application environments at global scale with game-changing data orchestration and automation in partnership with the leaders in server-based infrastructure, all at a 70 percent lower total cost of ownership and operation. Datera is recognized by Network World as a Hot Storage Company to Watch, CRN as a Top Software-Defined Data Center Provider and the Telecom Council as a Service Provider Innovation Award winner.
To learn more about Datera, its transformative approach, partners, and solutions, visit and chat with us at www.datera.io, email [email protected] , or call +1-844-4DATERA.
