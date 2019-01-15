Bond-Pro Raises $10M To Accelerate Leadership In Specialty Insurance Software

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 15, 2019 03:00 PM EST
BOSTON and TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bond-Pro, the leading provider of Surety and Specialty Insurance software products and services, announced today that it has secured $10 million in growth equity funding to continue accelerating Bond-Pro's vertical market integration strategy between carriers and agencies and to scale Bond-Pro's delivery capabilities to match the continuing market demand from top US and Canadian insurance carriers. Volition Capital led the round of funding and Roger Hurwitz, Managing Partner at Volition Capital, will join the Company's board of directors.
"The capital provides us with the resources to further strengthen Bond-Pro's Next Gen Surety Carrier and Agency solutions, accelerate global expansion beyond North America and launch a B2B Surety Hub that seamlessly connects carriers and agencies in real-time," said Frederick Duguay, CEO at Bond-Pro. "We're excited to continue building upon the success of our modern Next Gen Platform solution, which already allows our clients to automate processes, materially reduce operating costs and mitigate their underwriting risk, while growing premiums by making it far easier for agents to write with them."
"What impressed us most is how rapidly Bond-Pro has grown to become the leading vendor for surety and related specialty insurance software solutions, and has done so in a bootstrapped, profitable manner", said Roger Hurwitz, Managing Partner at Volition Capital. "The Bond-Pro team has the vision and foundation in place to transform the automation of specialty insurance. We look forward to partnering with the team to help them increase their reach and expand their offerings."
About Volition Capital
Volition Capital is a growth equity firm that principally invests in high potential, founder-owned companies across different technology sectors. The firm specializes in partnering with founders to help them achieve their fullest aspirations for their business. Much of Volition's success has come from investing in capital efficient technology companies in sectors such as: enterprise SaaS, consumer e-commerce/brands, tech-enabled services, and transactional applications. For more information, visit http://www.volitioncapital.com.
About Bond-Pro
Bond-Pro, Inc. is the developer and publisher of Bond-Pro® Enterprise Next Gen, the leading automation and management software utilized by hundreds of agencies and dozens of surety carriers to drive greater premium, improve underwriting efficiency, reduce costs and mitigate risk. Its enterprise products and services enable specialty insurance professionals to fully computerize and effectively manage the entire life cycle including Accounts, Jobs, Bonds, Claims, Reinsurance, Workflow, and Data Analytics. For more information, please call 813-413-7576 or visit http://www.bond-pro.com.
SOURCE Bond-Pro
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 18, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Apr. 18, 2019 05:45 PM EDT
In his session at 23rd International CloudEXPO, Raju Shreewastava, founder of Big Data Trunk, will provide a fun and simple way to introduce Machine Leaning to anyone and everyone. Together we will solve a machine learning problem and find an easy way to be able to do machine learning without even coding. Raju Shreewastava is the founder of Big Data Trunk (www.BigDataTrunk.com), a Big Data Training and consulting firm with offices in the United States. He previously led the data warehouse/busine...
Apr. 18, 2019 05:30 PM EDT Reads: 2,840
ShieldX's CEO and Founder, Ratinder Ahuja, believes that traditional security solutions are not designed to be effective in the cloud. The role of Data Loss Prevention must evolve in order to combat the challenges of changing infrastructure associated with modernized cloud environments. Ratinder will call out the notion that security processes and controls must be equally dynamic and able to adapt for the cloud. Utilizing four key factors of automation, enterprises can remediate issues and impro...
Apr. 18, 2019 03:45 PM EDT
ShieldX's CEO and Founder, Ratinder Ahuja, believes that traditional security solutions are not designed to be effective in the cloud. The role of Data Loss Prevention must evolve in order to combat the challenges of changing infrastructure associated with modernized cloud environments. Ratinder will call out the notion that security processes and controls must be equally dynamic and able to adapt for the cloud. Utilizing four key factors of automation, enterprises can remediate issues and impro...
Apr. 18, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
Apr. 18, 2019 02:45 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 18, 2019 02:30 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 18, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Apr. 18, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Apr. 18, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 18, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 18, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 18, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
Apr. 18, 2019 09:45 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Apr. 18, 2019 09:15 AM EDT