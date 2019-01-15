Astreya Appoints Andrea Bendzick to Chief Financial Officer

|By PR Newswire
SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Astreya, a premier IT managed services solution provider, today announces the appointment of Andrea Bendzick to Chief Financial Officer.
Andrea Bendzick brings over 15 years technology services experience building and leading global finance and operations teams. In her role, she is responsible for all global financial functions, including financial reporting and compliance, budgeting and forecasting, capital formation, planning and analysis, cash flow, control, audit, taxes, regulatory, investment, ordering systems, facilities and corporate development activities. She will focus on facilitating the best and highest standard processes and procedures for the finance and accounting organization and the business as a whole.
She most recently held the position of Senior Vice President of Global Delivery Operations at NTT DATA Services where she was responsible for leading the operational improvement and data analytics strategies. She is an accomplished leader with expertise in P&L management, financial and strategic planning, data analytics, operations and M&A.
"We are thrilled to have Andrea join Astreya's global leadership team and help guide our growth. Her experiences coupled with her astute financial and business acumen will be instrumental to our continued growth and success in coming years," said Edwin Miller.
Andrea Bendzick holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Notre Dame and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame.
About Astreya
Astreya is the leading IT solutions provider for some of the world's most recognizable and innovative organizations. Our journey started in 2001 in the heart of Silicon Valley and reaches 33 countries with over 1000 IT professionals. We enable businesses to make better decisions, achieve operational efficiency and gain a competitive edge. The Astreya advantage is centered around focus and clear vision, world-class talent, and innovative technology: Creativity is in our DNA. Our dedicated R&D team and Center of Excellence brings innovative technology and tools to bear for our clients.
