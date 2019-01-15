|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
January 15, 2019 04:01 PM EST
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coherent, Inc. (Nasdaq: COHR) today announced that it plans to report first quarter fiscal year 2019 results after market close on January 29, 2019. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 1:30 P.M. Pacific (4:30 P.M. Eastern) on January 29, 2019. A listen-only broadcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Company's website at www.coherent.com/Investors. For those who are not available to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived for approximately three months.
Founded in 1966, Coherent, Inc. is one of the world's leading providers of lasers and laser-based technology for scientific, commercial and industrial customers. Our common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is part of the Russell 1000 and Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index. For more information about Coherent, visit the company's website at http://www.coherent.com for product and financial updates.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coherent-inc-announces-live-webcast-of-first-quarter-fiscal-year-2019-results-300778819.html
SOURCE Coherent, Inc.
Jan. 15, 2019 09:15 AM EST