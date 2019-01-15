Hart InterCivic Adds Top Talent to Leadership Team

|By Business Wire
Hart InterCivic announced today that Sam Derheimer has joined its leadership team as Director of Government Affairs. A voting and elections policy expert, Derheimer will keep Hart’s certification, operations, product management, sales and marketing teams apprised of legislative trends, cybersecurity advances and related issues.
“The addition of the government affairs role and a director of Sam’s caliber signals Hart’s ongoing commitment to remaining at the forefront of the election technology industry,” said Phillip Braithwaite, President and CEO of Hart InterCivic, a U.S. company with more than 100 years of experience providing election solutions. “As Hart continues to gain market share, we remain focused on advancing democracy by providing forward-looking products and services that address the diverse needs of jurisdictions across the nation. Staying ahead of election policy best positions us to fulfill that commitment.”
Derheimer comes to Hart from an election policy consultancy and 10 years’ service with The Pew Charitable Trusts, where he applied data analytics to optimize the effectiveness of election administration practices. His increasingly critical roles with the independent nonprofit included managing Pew’s Election Initiatives project team and helping develop and build the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC) and the Voting Information Project (VIP), among many other projects.
“I have dedicated my career to being at the front line of elections policy and technology,” Derheimer said. “Coming to Hart is a natural transition. The more we empower election officials with the tools and knowledge they need, the stronger our democracy. At Hart, I get to help provide the best tools.”
“The focus of my work has always been the election administrators,” Derheimer said. “Hart and I share a deep commitment to supporting the people managing our elections – this is the way to make the entire voting process better for everyone.”
Derheimer earned his Juris Doctor from the McKinney School of Law at Indiana University and his BA (Cum Laude) in Political Science from the University of Notre Dame.
Austin-based Hart InterCivic is a full-service election solutions innovator, partnering with state and local governments to deliver secure, accurate and reliable elections. Working side-by-side with election professionals for more than 100 years, Hart is committed to helping advance democracy one election at a time. Hart's mission fuels its passionate customer focus and a continuous drive for technological innovation. The company's new Verity Voting system makes voting more straightforward, equitable and accessible—and makes managing elections more transparent, more efficient and easier. Only Hart offers a completely new, secure voting system with paper, hybrid and electronic options.
