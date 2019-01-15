IGT Signs Seven-Year Contract with the South Dakota Lottery to Provide New Lottery Equipment and Services

|By PR Newswire
|
January 15, 2019 04:40 PM EST
LONDON, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) announced that its subsidiary IGT Global Solutions Corporation (hereinafter "IGT"), has signed a seven-year contract with the South Dakota Lottery following a competitive procurement. IGT will provide the Lottery with a wide array of products including an updated lottery central system, several of its business intelligence tools, new point-of-sale and self-service lottery terminals, ongoing maintenance, and retailer training. The contract is expected to commence on November 3, 2019 and allows for an additional eight extension years.
"IGT has been our primary lottery vendor since 2009, and with their support, we've been able to deliver more than $2.82 billion to education, developing natural resources, and providing problem gaming treatment services since 1987," said South Dakota Lottery Executive Director Norm Lingle. "We look forward to continuing our relationship with IGT to generate even more funds for these important causes in our state throughout the next seven years."
"We are pleased to work with the South Dakota Lottery to deliver our industry-leading lottery solutions which will provide the flexibility to help evolve, manage, and grow the Lottery's sales now and in the years ahead," said IGT Chief Operating Officer, Lottery, Jay Gendron. "These products will provide greater insight into player behavior to help the Lottery continue to deliver exciting games and content that players want."
Under the terms of the agreement, the South Dakota Lottery will receive an upgraded lottery central system that includes components of IGT's Aurora™ platform. These components, comprised of Aurora Instants Processing System, Aurora Retailer Manager, and Aurora Claims and Payments Manager, are specially designed to provide ease of use and convenience for the retailer, and actionable analytics for the Lottery to continue to meet player demands. Additional point-of-sale and self-service lottery terminals will be implemented throughout the state.
IGT will also deliver several of its BizApps, industry leading lottery applications including Retailer Wizard, Order Wizard, and Performance Wizard, which will enable the South Dakota Lottery to drive profitable growth by providing actionable insights to more efficiently manage the business and support lottery retailers. In addition, IGT will utilize the iSpeak customized training program to train the Lottery Sales Representatives on the new sales tools they will be using.
