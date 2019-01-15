BayCare Provides Access to High-Quality Care Through Innovative Services

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 15, 2019 04:48 PM EST
CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Getting access to high-quality health care can often be a challenge for many patients, but it's not always impossible.
BayCare, a leading health system in Tampa Bay and central Florida regions, uses innovative technology to provide convenient access to affordable and high-quality care for its patients.
"Our goal is to give patients convenient access for the right level of medical care in the right place and at the right time," said Jim Cote, senior vice president for Ambulatory Services at BayCare. "We believe that making access to health care easy and convenient is essential to improving the health and wellness of our community."
BayCare uses innovative technology, telehealth services, community collaborations and multiple convenient urgent care locations to provide access to high-quality care for patients across the region. Some of those services include BayCare Anywhere and HealthNav, Walk-In Care Provided by BayCare, BayCare Urgent Care, BayCare TechDeck and BayCare HealthHub Screening Stations.
BayCare Anywhere
Telehealth is the future of health care, and BayCare is leading the way. That's why the not-for-profit organization created two mobile applications including BayCare Anywhere and HealthNav.
"Telehealth provides great access to care to those who are not able to see their medical provider," said Jose Santana Jr., MD, medical director for Telehealth at BayCare. "Whether it's transportation or too late in the evening, patients can see a doctor whenever they want at the comfort of their own home."
BayCare Anywhere is a 24/7 non-emergency telemedicine service offering virtual visits through a smartphone, tablet or computer. This mobile app, which launched in 2016, uses secure, interactive video and audio communications to help patients connect to board-certified physicians live and in real-time from home, work or traveling.
Through BayCare Anywhere, physicians have the ability to diagnose common conditions or illnesses such as sinus pain, cough, flu or cold, low grade fever, pink eye and skin rashes for adults and children two years and older. After each visit, prescriptions (if needed) are electronically submitted to a patient's preferred pharmacy.
HealthNav
BayCare also created HealthNav, a free mobile app that can help guide people with non-urgent conditions to convenient and quality medical services.
Through HealthNav, patients can find the closest BayCare emergency room, make an appointment for an office visit, see a doctor through a virtual visit, reserve a visit at a nearby BayCare Urgent Care and receive directions and contact information for their desired location.
Walk-in Care Provided By BayCare at Publix
BayCare teamed up with Publix in 2017 to launch Walk-In Care Provided by BayCare, an innovative telehealth technology available at select Publix Supermarkets across the Tampa Bay area.
The telehealth kiosk features a private room where shoppers can receive non-urgent medical care from board-certified physicians through teleconferencing and medical diagnostic equipment.
The kiosk, which is interactive and user-friendly, allows patients to easily enter their symptoms through a touchscreen and work with medical tools such as thermometers, dermatoscopes, otoscopes, pulse oximeter, blood pressure cuffs and high definition cameras to help doctors make an accurate diagnosis.
"Walk-In Care is designed to bring health care access to people that are shopping at Publix," said Jeffrey Held, MD, vice president and chief medical officer for Ambulatory Division at BayCare. "This service helps complement people's day, so they don't have to go out of their way to make an appointment for something that can be addressed fairly easy with this technology."
For added convenience, if the diagnosis results in getting a prescription, the Publix pharmacy can quickly prepare the prescription to get the patients on their way to recovery.
BayCare HealthHub Screening Stations
BayCare also partnered with Publix to install 115 BayCare HealthHub Screening Stations at Publix stores in Pinellas, Pasco, Hillsborough and Polk counties. The self-service technology provides shoppers with free health information, including blood pressure, pulse, weight and body mass index.
BayCare Urgent Care
BayCare is also the leading health system in the region to provide 15 urgent care locations throughout the Tampa Bay area. BayCare Urgent Care offers quick, high quality health care for adults and children ages two and older.
"We provide a total care experience including X-rays, laboratories, EKGs and dispensing of certain medications," said Nathan Keith Waldrep, MD, director – chief medical officer at BayCare Urgent Care. "We treat medical conditions without prior appointment including minor illnesses and injuries, flu and colds, sprains and strains, minor cuts, stings and burns."
BayCare Urgent Care also offers school and sports physicals and occupational health services including post-hire physicals, drug screenings, treatment of workplace injuries, vaccinations and corporate wellness.
To enhance patient experience, BayCare Urgent Care allows visitors to schedule their appointments online through Save Your Spot.
BayCare TechDeck
BayCare is the first health system in the region to introduce TechDeck™, an innovative resource for health and wellness technology.
TechDeck provides advanced and high-tech products including weight scales, blood pressure cuffs, wearable technology and various apps that can be connected to personal digital devices.
TechDeck products, which are available to any community members in the Tampa Bay area, allow patients to monitor the status of their health including blood pressure, weight fluctuations and daily steps.
As challenges in health care continue to rise, BayCare's goal is to create innovative ways to provide convenient access to high-quality, compassionate care for its community.
"We don't just want to treat symptoms, but we also want to help keep families healthier," Cote said. "Our goal is to develop relationships with our patients and become partners in their health and wellness. And we hope these types of services helps us do just that."
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baycare-provides-access-to-high-quality-care-through-innovative-services-300778920.html
SOURCE BayCare
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 15, 2019 05:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 15, 2019 05:00 PM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:15 PM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 15, 2019 03:00 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:45 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 15, 2019 02:45 PM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 15, 2019 02:45 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:30 PM EST
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 15, 2019 02:15 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Jan. 15, 2019 02:15 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 15, 2019 01:30 PM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 15, 2019 12:45 PM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 15, 2019 12:45 PM EST
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 15, 2019 12:00 PM EST