Global Industrial Semiconductors Industry

The Global market is further analyzed by the following Application Sectors: Building & Home Automation, Industrial Automation, Medical Devices, Aerospace, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 57 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- ABB Ltd.

- Analog Devices, Inc.

- Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

- Infineon Technologies AG

- Intel Corporation

- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.



INDUSTRIAL SEMICONDUCTORS MCP-7

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Industrial Applications of Semiconductors

Building & Home Automation

Industrial Automation

Medical Devices

Aerospace

Others



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Industrial Semiconductors: An Introductory Prelude

Table 1: Global Semiconductors Market by Application (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automotive Electronics, Communications, Computing Devices, Consumer Electronics and Industrial (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Global Semiconductor Market by Component Type (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Analog ICs, Discretes, Logic ICs, MCUs, Memory Devices, MPUs, Optical Chips and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Steady Growth Projected for Industrial Semiconductors over the Coming Years

Developed Regions Remain Key Revenue Contributors

Table 3: Developed Regions Account for 2/3rd Share of the World Industrial Semiconductors Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2018E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Fast Paced Growth Forecasts in Asia-Pacific & Other Developing Regions

Table 4: Global Industrial Semiconductors Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, Europe, Canada, US and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Favorable Macro Scenario to Aid Market Expansion

Table 5: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2017-2019): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Years 2010 through H1 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Issues & Challenges Hampering Industry Prospects

Ongoing Trade War

A Brief Review of Recent Trade Actions

Prevalence of Unorganized Players

Counterfeit Products

Declining Margins



3. KEY MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS



Chip Technology Innovations: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth

Table 7: Steady Progression in Node Technology over the Years: A Snapshot

Roll Out of Progressive SoC Designs Spurs Demand

ASICs Evolve into Critical Components in Industrial Electronics

Widening Role of MCUs Instigates Opportunities

Building & Home Automation: The Key Application Market for Industrial Semiconductors

Building Automation Grabs the Attention of Industrial Manufacturers

Systems, Equipment & Components in Building & Home Automation: A Snapshot

Rising Importance of Industrial Automation Builds Conducive Environment for Market Growth

Table 8: Global Market for Industrial Automation Equipment (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2013, 2015 & 2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Global Industrial Automation Market by Segment (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Investments for Factory Automation and Process Automation (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Global Industrial Automation Market by Sector (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Investments for Automotive, Chemical, Food Processing, Oil & Gas, Packaging, Pharmaceuticals, Plastic, Manufacturing, Power, Textile and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

HMI Technologies Take Center Stage in Industrial Automation Ecosystem

Widening Role of Process Control Equipment Opens Opportunities

Table 11: Global Control & Processing Equipment Market by Geographic Region/Country (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Latin America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Industrial Robotics Perk Up Demand

Key End-Use Sectors for Industrial Robots

Table 12: Global Industrial Robots Market by Region/Country (2018E & 2024P): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Global Industrial Robots Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Annual Supply Volume by Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Significance of Machine Vision Technologies Creates Significant Opportunities

Soaring Image of Sensor Platforms in Industrial Automation

Wireless Technologies Score Over Wired Sensor Solutions

Industrial M2M to Propagate Demand Expansion

Emerging IIoT Concept to Further Improve Market Prospects

Table 14: World Industrial IoT Spending (in US$ Million) for Years 2014 and 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Addressing the Emerging IoT Challenges

The Upcoming 'Smart Factory' to Fuel Semiconductor Sales

Industry 4.0 Set to Promulgate the Smart Factory Concept

A Brief Glimpse of First, Second, Third, & Fourth Industrial Revolutions

Proliferation of Wearable Devices in Industrial Facilities Underpins Sales Growth

Increasing Use of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector Drives Momentum

A Peek into Healthcare Electronics Segments

Telehealth and Telemedicine Technologies

Portable Electronic Medical Devices

Personal/Home Health Devices

Semiconductors in Portable Home Devices

Assisted Living Devices

Patient Monitoring Systems, Diagnostics, and Therapy

Semiconductors in Medical Diagnostics and Therapy Technologies

Medical Imaging Equipment

Semiconductors in Medical Imaging Technologies

Wireless Fitness Devices

Wearable Technology for Healthcare

Semiconductors in Wearable Devices

Expanding Aerospace Sector Underpins Sales Growth

An Overview of Key Aerospace Segments

Commercial Aviation Segment

Table 15: Global Commercial Airline Revenues (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018E and 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: Global Aircraft Fleet (in Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017 and 2035P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: Global Air Traffic Flow (in Billion Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPKs)) for the Years 2011, 2013, 2015 & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: Global Aviation Market (2007-2017): Fleet Size by Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Air Freight Segment

Table 19: World Air Cargo Traffic by Destination - International and Domestic Independently Analyzed in Billion Freight Ton Kilometers for the Years 2010, 2013 & 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growth in Satellite Numbers and Complexity to Benefit Demand for Semiconductors

Growing Deployments of Smart Grids: A Strong Business Case

Smart Grid Landscape: An Overview

Table 20: Global Smart Grid Market by Country (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Investments for China, US and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Evolving Role of AMI & Smart Meters in Smart Grids

Table 21: Global Smart Electricity Meters Market by Segment (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Deployments for Commercial, Industrial and Residential (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: Global Smart Electricity Meters Market (2015 & 2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Cumulative Installed Base by Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Upswing in LED Landscape Encourages Market Expansion

Change in Focus of LED Applications

Table 23: Global Packaged LED Market by Application (2012, 2014, 2016, 2018E & 2020P): Breakdown of Revenues (US$ Billion) for Auto Exterior, Display & Mobile, Lighting, IR, UV, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: Global LED Chip Market by Region/Country (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for China, Taiwan and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Trends in SSL Research Bode Well

Rising Emphasis on 3D Printing Widens Market Prospects

Table 25: Global 3D Printing Market by Segment (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Materials, Products, and Services (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: Global Market for 3D Printing by Application (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Assembly Line, Education & Research, Functional Parts, Metal Casting Patterns, Presentation Models, Prototype Tooling Patterns, Tooling Components, Visual Aids and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Introduction

Semiconductor Types

Intrinsic Semiconductors

Extrinsic Semiconductors

Semiconductors Classification

Classification by Process Technologies

Classification by Functional Technologies

Classification by Applications

Classification by Product Type

Semiconductor Memory Technologies

Existing Solid-State Memory Technologies

Static Random Access Memory (SRAM)

Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM)

FLASH Memory

Comparison between SRAM, DRAM, and Flash Memory

Semiconductor Microcomponents

Microprocessors

Microcontrollers

Microperipherals

Digital Signal Processors

Optical Semiconductors

Image Sensors

Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs)

Semiconductor Materials

Silicon (S)

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs)

Germanium (Ge)

Silicon Carbide (SiC)

Others

End-Use Sectors

Industrial Applications of Semiconductors

Building & Home Automation

Industrial Automation

Key Components in Factory Automation

Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Motor Control & Drives

Sensors

Industrial Communication Platforms

Medical Devices

Aerospace

Others



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Industrial Semiconductors: Highly Fragmented Marketplace

Table 27: Leading Players in Global Industrial Semiconductors Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Analog Devices, Infineon technologies, Intel, Micron Technology, Nichia, ON Semiconductor, Renesas Electronics Corp, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Vendors Rely on Innovative Strategies to Stay Competitive

M&A Emerges as Key Approach

Select M&A Deals Involving Semiconductor Solutions Vendors Announced in the Recent Past

5.1 Focus on Select Global Players

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Analog Devices, Inc. (USA)

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Intel Corporation (USA)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (USA)

Microchip Technology, Inc. (USA)

Microsemi Corporation (USA)

Micron Technology, Inc. (USA)

Nichia Corporation (Japan)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (USA)

Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

Teledyne e2v (UK) Ltd. (UK)

Texas Instruments, Inc. (USA)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Xilinx, Inc. (USA)

5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

Toshiba Unveils TC35681IFTG Bluetooth® LE v5.0 IC for Automotive Applications

GEO Semiconductor Unveils GW5200 and GW5400 Camera Video Processors

STMicroelectronics Introduces Sigfox Monarch-Ready Solution

STMicroelectronics Introduces STM32L5 Series Ultra-Low-Power MCUs

STMicroelectronics Introduces 2-40A 1200V SiC JBS Diodes

5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Microchip Technology Acquires Microsemi

DENSO Acquires Stake in Infineon Technologies

Renesas Electronics to Acquire Integrated Device Technology

Cyient Acquires AnSem

ON Semiconductor Acquires SensL Technologies

Adesto Technologies to Acquire S3 Semiconductors

Huada Acquires Solantro Semiconductor

TDK Snaps Up Faraday Semi

Taiwan Semiconductor to Acquire Fairchild TVS Diodes Business from ON Semiconductor

UMC to Fully Acquire Mie Fujitsu Semiconductor Joint Venture

Micron Technology to Expand Manassas Semiconductor Plant in Virginia

TTI Inks Distribution Deal with Osram Opto Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics Snaps Up Intersil

Longsys Acquires Lexar Brand from Micron

Teledyne Technologies Acquires e2v

VI Acquires Kaiam Laser's Newton Aycliffe Semiconductor Manufacturing Facility

Sivers IMA Holding to Acquire CST Global

Peregrine Semiconductor Takes Over Arctic Sand Technologies

Analog Devices Acquires Linear Technology

Bosch to Build Large Semiconductor Plant in Dresden

America II Electronics Inks Distribution Agreement with Lite- On Semiconductor



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Industrial Semiconductors by Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Historic Review for Industrial Semiconductors by Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Semiconductors by Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Industrial Semiconductors by Application - Building & Home Automation, Industrial Automation, Medical Devices, Aerospace, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World Historic Review for Industrial Semiconductors by Application - Building & Home Automation, Industrial Automation, Medical Devices, Aerospace, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Semiconductors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Building & Home Automation, Industrial Automation, Medical Devices, Aerospace, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

The United States: Prime Market for Industrial Semiconductors

Table 34: US Remains the Dominant Consumer of Industrial Semiconductors: Percentage Breakdown of Market Revenues for US and Rest of World (2018E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Economic Stability & Shale Gas Revolution Drive Manufacturing Renaissance in the US

Competitive Scenario

B.Market Analytics

Table 35: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Industrial Semiconductors Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: US Historic Review for Industrial Semiconductors Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.2 Canada

Market Analysis

Table 37: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Industrial Semiconductors Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: Canadian Historic Review for Industrial Semiconductors Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.3 Japan

A.Market Analysis

Japan Continues to Generate Robust Opportunities

Healthy Tide in Industrial Robotics & Automation Technologies Bodes Well

Competitive Scenario

B.Market Analytics

Table 39: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Industrial Semiconductors Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: Japanese Historic Review for Industrial Semiconductors Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

A Mature yet Growing Market

Emphasis on Industrial Automation Augurs Well

Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals

B.Market Analytics

Table 41: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Industrial Semiconductors by Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: European Historic Review for Industrial Semiconductors by Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: European 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Semiconductors by Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.1 France

Market Analysis

Table 44: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Industrial Semiconductors Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: French Historic Review for Industrial Semiconductors Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.2 Germany

A.Market Analysis

Large Industrial Base Makes Germany a Prominent Market

Table 46: Percentage (%) Share of Germany in European Industrial Semiconductors Market (2018E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 47: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Industrial Semiconductors Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: German Historic Review for Industrial Semiconductors Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.3 Italy

A.Market Analysis

Italy: An Established Market for Industrial Robots

B.Market Analytics

Table 49: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Industrial Semiconductors Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Italian Historic Review for Industrial Semiconductors Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.4 The United Kingdom

Market Analysis

Table 51: UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Industrial Semiconductors Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: UK Historic Review for Industrial Semiconductors Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis

Table 53: Spanish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Industrial Semiconductors Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Spanish Historic Review for Industrial Semiconductors Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis

Table 55: Russian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Industrial Semiconductors Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Russian Historic Review for Industrial Semiconductors Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis

Table 57: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Industrial Semiconductors Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Industrial Semiconductors Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest Growing Market

Increased Level of Industrial Automation Steers Market Expansion

High Demand for Industrial Robotics Extends Opportunities

B.Market Analytics

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Industrial Semiconductors by Region/Country - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial Semiconductors by Region/ Country - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Semiconductors by Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.1 China

A.Market Analysis

Huge Industrial Sector Encourages Market Expansion

Market Benefits from Expanding Role of Automation & Robotic Platforms

Chinese Process Control Equipment Market: An Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 62: Chinese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Industrial Semiconductors Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Chinese Historic Review for Industrial Semiconductors Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Overview of Select Key Regional Markets

India

Taiwan

Thailand

B.Market Analytics

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Industrial Semiconductors Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial Semiconductors Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6 Rest of World

Market Analysis

Table 66: Rest of World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Industrial Semiconductors Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: Rest of World Historic Review for Industrial Semiconductors Market with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 57 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 60) The United States (30) Japan (13) Europe (11) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (3) - Italy (1) - Rest of Europe (5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)

