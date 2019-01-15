Blockchain Revolution Global announces inaugural Enterprise Blockchain Awards

|By PR Newswire
-- First to recognize excellence in international enterprise blockchain innovation and transformation in community –
TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Blockchain Revolution Global (BRG) -- the collaborative partnership between Blockchain Research Institute (BRI), the world's leading think-tank for blockchain and MCI Group, one of the global leaders on building community -- is pleased to unveil the inaugural Enterprise Blockchain Awards (EBAs) recognizing excellence in enterprise blockchain. Presented by The Tapscott Group, the EBAs will bring together the brightest and best of the international enterprise blockchain community to celebrate both achievements and opportunities. The call for entries runs January 10 – February 28, 2019 at www.blockchainrevolutionglobal.com/ebawards. An independent judging panel will be chaired by renowned MIT lecturer and retired IBM executive, Irving Wladawsky-Berger. Winners will be announced at the inaugural Blockchain Awards Gala on April 24 during the Blockchain Revolution Global Congress held in Toronto, Canada at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on April 24 – 25, 2019.
"The innovation happening in the enterprise blockchain space is truly transformative," says Don Tapscott, CEO of the Tapscott Group and Executive Chairman and co-founder of the Blockchain Research Institute. "With the Enterprise Blockchain Awards, we will recognize and celebrate those companies and individuals at the leading edge of the enterprise blockchain revolution."
EBA awards and categories
Awards will be given for the categories of Enterprise Blockchain Transformation: recognizing companies that are using blockchain to transform their industries based on a commitment to drive innovation; Innovative Entrepreneurship in Blockchain: recognizing a start-up that provides innovative blockchain solutions to support enterprises in the journey to transform their businesses; New Frontier in Enterprise Blockchain Research: recognizing a researcher/academic who leverages blockchain technology to push boundaries of new business models, and Blockchain Leadership: honouring an executive who has championed blockchain for their industry.
"The Enterprise Blockchain Awards will recognize organizations and individuals that are uniquely committed to blockchain innovation," adds Dr. Wladawsky-Berger, who is also a research director at the Blockchain Research Institute. "It is an honor to be leading the judging panel for the inaugural awards."
Why EBAS
The Enterprise Blockchain Awards acknowledge innovation and leadership in the transformation that blockchain is bringing to business, government and society. Winning an EBA demonstrates to the world that an organization is uniquely committed to blockchain innovation. Winners will receive a 2019 Enterprise Blockchain Award trophy and may be considered for publication by the Blockchain Research Institute. Nominations are due February 28th, 2019 by 5PM EST. More information is available at [email protected]
Why Blockchain Revolution Global
Unlike other events on blockchain, which primarily focus on cryptocurrencies, BRG will cover blockchain's transformation of enterprises, governments and industries. It will showcase inspiring talks, provocative sessions and brain dates featuring global CEOs, practitioners, BRI researchers and prominent blockchain experts including Bettina Warburg, co-founder of Animal Ventures, Brian Behlendorf, executive director of The Hyperledger Project, Perianne Boring, president, Chamber of Digital Commerce, Ron Resnick, executive director, Enterprise Ethereum Alliance and Joseph Lubin, co-founder, ConsenSys, among others.
About MCI Group
MCI is the global leader in engaging and activating audiences. Our business is founded on a simple human insight: When people come together, magic happens. This magic is called community. Since 1987 we have been bringing people together through inspiring meetings, events, congresses and association management. MCI helps organizations harness the power of community by applying our strategic engagement and activation solutions to build unforgettable online and offline experiences that foster change, inspire, educate and enhance business performance. MCI is an independently owned company with headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland and boasts a global presence with +2,300 professionals in 60 offices and 31 countries, who work with clients across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, India, the Middle East and Africa. Find out more at www.mci-group.com.
About The Blockchain Research Institute
The Blockchain Research Institute (BRI) is an independent, global think-tank dedicated to inspiring and preparing private- and public-sector leaders to be the catalysts for blockchain transformation. Funded by international corporations and government agencies, the BRI has brought together the world's top thinkers to undertake ground-breaking research on the strategic implications of blockchain technology, producing practical insights for its member organizations. The Institute has 80+ research projects underway in the areas of financial services, manufacturing, retail, energy and resources, technology/media, healthcare and government; as well as how this nascent technology is changing the way companies are managed.
The Blockchain Research Institute is based in Toronto, Canada, and was founded in 2017 by Don and Alex Tapscott, the co-authors of the best-selling book, Blockchain Revolution: How the Technology Behind Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies is Changing the World. To find out more, please visit www.blockchainresearchinstitute.org.
