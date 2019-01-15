Visa Promueve Emprendedoras Femeninas en 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 15, 2019 06:32 PM EST
Como parte de su compromiso continuo de apoyar a las mujeres empresarias, Visa (NYSE: V) está lanzando una iniciativa global, She's Next, empoderada por Visa, para alentar a las mujeres propietarias de pequeñas empresas a construir, a mantener y a promover sus empresas.
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005967/es/
Visa unveils a global initiative to champion women-owned small businesses everywhere: She’s Next, Empowered by Visa. Visa executives Mary Ann Reilly (left) and Suzan Kereere (right) are joined by Rebecca Minkoff, founder of Rebecca Minkoff (center) and the Female Founder Collective at an event at Hudson Yards in New York City. (Photo: Business Wire)
La tasa global de emprendimiento femenino ha aumentado más rápidamente que la de los emprendedores masculinos,1 y asciende a más de 163 millones de mujeres en todo el mundo que comenzaron un negocio desde 20142. She's Next defenderá esta tendencia creciente, con el apoyo adicional de defensores de pequeñas empresas líderes, incluidas Square y Yelp.
“Comenzar y hacer crecer un negocio puede ser increíblemente gratificante y desalentador. Es por eso por lo que Visa se compromete a capacitar a las mujeres propietarias de negocios a través de un programa de un año de duración de educación, tecnología de pago digital de vanguardia y una poderosa red de pares”, comentó Suzan Kereere, jefa mundial de ventas y adquisiciones para comercios de Visa. “Nunca hay suficiente tiempo ni suficientes recursos, pero cuando trabajamos juntos para apoyarnos unos a otros pueden suceder cosas asombrosas”.
Mujeres líderes de negocios inspiradoras
She's Next contará con el apoyo del Female Founder Collective (FFC), una red de empresas lideradas por mujeres que apoyan a las mujeres, que se lanzó en 2018 y que creció rápidamente hasta llegar a tener más de 3000 miembros. Visa y FFC ofrecerán juntos recursos y oportunidades incomparables para mujeres emprendedoras, desde la racionalización de los métodos de pago hasta la vinculación de las mujeres propietarias de pequeñas empresas con pares y expertos con ideas afines.
“Como mujeres, tenemos el poder de moldear y de transformar nuestras comunidades, tanto a través de nuestro poder adquisitivo como a través del liderazgo y de las oportunidades de empleo que ofrecemos como propietarias de empresas”, indicó Rebecca Minkoff, fundadora de Rebecca Minkoff y Female Founder Collective. “Al unir fuerzas con Visa, ayudaremos a crear conciencia sobre las empresas de mujeres, a ofrecerles más oportunidades y a invertir en mujeres de todo el espectro socioeconómico en todo el mundo”.
Globalización
She's Next se lanzó hoy en un evento de presentación exclusiva en Hudson Yards, en la ciudad de Nueva York, junto con el Big Show de la Federación Nacional de Venta Minorista (National Retail Federation, NRF). En el transcurso de 2019, Visa creará eventos emergentes en todo el mundo que ofrecerán una gama de herramientas prácticas, recursos, perspectivas y oportunidades para establecer contactos para mujeres emprendedoras, que incluyen lo siguiente:
- Talleres interactivos: Comenzando con un evento inaugural en Atlanta el 30 de enero, junto con el Super Bowl LIII en Atlanta, Visa ofrecerá una serie de talleres interactivos para abordar los desafíos empresariales específicos de cada comunidad. Se planean futuros eventos para la Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA Francia 2019™ y más.
- Acceso a expertos: Cada taller incluirá expertos de Visa, expertos en la materia locales y nacionales, y socios para maximizar los beneficios para las mujeres propietarias de empresas. Específicamente en el taller inaugural en Atlanta, los líderes de Visa, Square y Yelp aportarán su propia experiencia e innovación al taller.
-
Nueva investigación: La información inicial de una futura
encuesta encomendada por Visa de mujeres propietarias de pequeñas
empresas radicadas en los EE. UU. permitirá conocer las cuestiones que
más preocupan a las mujeres empresarias. Los hallazgos destacados
incluyen lo siguiente:
- Motivadores clave: Los tres motivadores principales que las mujeres citan para comenzar sus propios negocios son seguir su pasión (48 %), tener independencia financiera (43 %) y tener flexibilidad (41%).
- El dinero importa: Casi tres cuartos de las mujeres (73 %) informaron que fue difícil obtener el financiamiento necesario para comenzar su propio negocio. De hecho, seis de cada diez mujeres (61 %) autofinanciaron su empresa.
- Prioridad digital: Cuando se les pidió que identificaran los principales temas sobre los que les gustaría aprender más en los talleres, las encuestadas dijeron que querían mejorar las habilidades en redes sociales y marketing digital para promover y hacer crecer sus empresas.
- Campaña de publicidad: En 2019, Visa lanzará la segunda fase de su campaña multimillonaria de comercialización El dinero está cambiando en los Estados Unidos, basándose en el enfoque de las mujeres de la generación milenial y presentando a mujeres propietarias de empresas de la vida real. Visa contará con un amplio espectro de mujeres en la campaña que destacarán los pasos prácticos que ellas mismas han dado para cambiar el juego y para desafiar los tabúes existentes en lo que respecta a dinero.
Visa, las mujeres y las pequeñas empresas
She's Next se basa en el éxito de los programas respaldados por Visa que se centran en pequeñas empresas, así como en mujeres propietarias de empresas. Ejemplos recientes incluyen el patrocinio de Visa del programa Great British High Street, en el Reino Unido, y la campaña de comercialización de Visa El dinero está cambiando, en Estados Unidos. Además de los esfuerzos de Visa, la Fundación Visa celebró su primer compromiso financiero de hasta 20 millones de USD para el Banco Mundial de la Mujer.
Como líder del mercado en el segmento de pequeñas empresas en los Estados Unidos, Visa ofrece un conjunto completo de servicios de pago diseñados para prácticamente todas las necesidades, ya sea que las empresas acepten pagos de 3300 millones de titulares de cuentas de Visa en todo el mundo o realicen pagos seguros y sin problemas a sus propios proveedores con tarjetas de crédito, débito o prepagas Visa Business.
Para obtener más información sobre las soluciones para pequeñas empresas de Visa, visite https://usa.visa.com/partner-with-us/info-for-partners/info-for-small-business.html.
Acerca de Visa Inc.
Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) es líder mundial en pagos digitales. Nuestra misión es conectar el mundo a través de la red de pagos más innovadora, confiable y segura, permitiendo que las personas, las empresas y las economías prosperen. Nuestra red de procesamiento global avanzada, VisaNet, proporciona pagos seguros y confiables en todo el mundo y es capaz de manejar más de 65 000 mensajes de transacción por segundo. El enfoque incesante de la compañía en la innovación es un catalizador para el crecimiento rápido del comercio conectado en cualquier dispositivo, y una fuerza impulsora detrás del sueño de un futuro sin efectivo para todos, en todas partes. A medida que el mundo se mueve de analógico a digital, Visa está aplicando nuestra marca, productos, personas, redes y escala para remodelar el futuro del comercio. Para obtener más información, visite Acerca de Visa, https://usa.visa.com/visa-everywhere/blog.html y @VisaNews.
1 Gem 2016/2017 - Informe de Emprendedorismo Femenino
2 2016/2017 - Control de Emprendedorismo Global
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005967/es/
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 15, 2019 05:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 15, 2019 05:00 PM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:15 PM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 15, 2019 03:00 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:45 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 15, 2019 02:45 PM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 15, 2019 02:45 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:30 PM EST
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 15, 2019 02:15 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Jan. 15, 2019 02:15 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 15, 2019 01:30 PM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 15, 2019 12:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 15, 2019 12:45 PM EST
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 15, 2019 12:00 PM EST