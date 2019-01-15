Powertranz, en Asociación con First Atlantic Commerce, Lanza una Nueva Plataforma para Respaldar el Procesamiento de Tarjetas en Puntos de Venta con P2PE Validado por el EMV y el PCI

|By Business Wire
|
January 15, 2019 06:52 PM EST
Powertranz Ltd., proveedor de soluciones de pago con tarjeta recientemente incorporado, en asociación con First Atlantic Commerce (FAC), un portal de pagos en línea global, anunció hoy el lanzamiento de la plataforma de pagos con tarjeta presente, Powertranz.
Powertranz es un portal de pagos sólido y moderno que ofrece un procesamiento integrado de transacciones de puntos de venta (Point of Sale, POS) y tarjetas presentes, incluido el cifrado de punto a punto (Point to-Point Encryption, P2PE) validado por los estándares EMV (Europay, MasterCard and VISA) y PCI (Payment Card Industry), para comerciantes en todo el Caribe.
Powertranz, la primera y única solución de pago con tarjeta presente verdaderamente integrada que incorpora el P2PE validado por el PCI en el Caribe, ofrece a los proveedores de software de POS un punto de integración ligero para habilitar soluciones de pago integradas para los comerciantes.
Powertranz actualmente es compatible con las capacidades de lectura de banda magnética, chip y pin, y de chip y firma, en 17 países del Caribe.
La plataforma de pago completamente equipada cuenta con P2PE validado por el PCI, el estándar del Consejo del PCI para el cifrado integral, a través de la asociación de Powertranz con Bluefin Payment Systems. El P2PE validado por el PCI cifra los datos de la tarjeta en el punto de contacto con la terminal de pago al eliminar todos los datos no encriptados de la tarjeta de crédito de los sistemas de los comerciantes.
Esto reduce en gran medida el alcance del PCI y protege a los comerciantes de las violaciones de datos de las tarjetas de crédito, que continúan aumentando a escala global.
Características principales
- Integración completa entre el software de POS y la terminal de pago.
- Eliminación de ingresos manuales de datos de tarjeta de crédito y precios.
- Eliminación de costosos errores de doble entrada.
- Filtrado de datos de transacciones enviados de vuelta al software de POS en tiempo real.
- Protección de violaciones costosas de datos.
- Cifrado de datos confidenciales de la tarjeta en todo momento.
- Capacidad mejorada para conciliar transacciones.
- No es obligatorio que el proveedor de software de POS realice las costosas certificaciones del EMV para los procesadores.
- Protección del P2PE validado por el PCI en cada transacción.
- Reducción de alcance autorizado por el PCI.
Según el director ejecutivo de Powertranz, Chris Burns, hasta ahora, el mercado caribeño carecía de una solución del EMV verdaderamente integrada. El software de POS y las terminales de pago no tenían acceso a los puntos de integración requeridos.
“Con la implementación de Powertranz, hemos resuelto un problema importante que existió en el Caribe durante muchos años. Hemos eliminado el requisito de doble entrada, lo que mejora significativamente la capacidad de un comerciante para conciliar transacciones”, afirmó Burns. “Y, gracias a Bluefin, podemos brindar soluciones del P2PE validado por el PCI en entornos de POS que no solo reducen en gran medida el alcance del PCI del comerciante, sino que también les brindan una protección líder en la industria de las costosas violaciones de datos. Este es un gran avance para la industria de pagos del Caribe”.
Ronnie Viera, director de Operaciones de Powertranz agregó: “Nos complace mucho que, luego de 3 años de diseño, desarrollo y pruebas, Powertranz esté disponible actualmente en el mercado. El nuevo portal de enlace se construyó con una arquitectura de sistemas totalmente redundante con el uso de lo último en tecnología. Además, hemos lanzado una aplicación web de vanguardia para el portal de comerciantes, a fin de brindarles un amplio conocimiento de la actividad de procesamiento de transacciones”.
Powertranz está disponible actualmente para comerciantes de puntos de venta en todo el Caribe. Para obtener más información, visite www.powertranz.bm
Acerca de Powertranz
Powertranz es una sofisticada plataforma de pagos con tarjeta presente que procesa transacciones de puntos de venta integradas, incluido el cifrado de punto a punto (Point to Point Encryption, P2PE), validado por el EMV y el PCI, en el mercado del Caribe. Powertranz es el primer proveedor del P2PE validado por el PCI en el Caribe a través de su asociación con Bluefin Payment Systems. La empresa tiene su sede en las Bermudas. Para obtener más información, visite www.powertranz.bm
Acerca de First Atlantic Commerce
First Atlantic Commerce (FAC) es un proveedor líder mundial de soluciones de pagos en línea que se especializa en el Caribe. Con sede en las islas Bermudas, FAC ofrece a los comerciantes soluciones de pago en línea en varias monedas, servicios de tokenización y soluciones del cifrado de punto a punto validado por el PCI. Además, FAC brinda a los comerciantes y bancos servicios de gestión de fraudes que incluyen el servicio de verificación de dirección (Adress Verification Service, AVS), el código de seguridad de la tarjeta (Card Verification Value, CVV), el sistema de seguridad 3-D Secure™ y el sistema de control de fraudes de Kount, en múltiples jurisdicciones de Europa, los Estados Unidos, Canadá y la región del Caribe en Latinoamérica. Entre los clientes, se incluyen Sandals, Digicel, PriceSmart y Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC). Para obtener más información, visite www.firstatlanticcommerce.com
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005975/es/
