Global Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices in US$ Thousand.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05721267



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 59 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Apple, Inc.

- Bryton, Inc.

- Bushnell Corporation

- Garmin International, Inc.

- HOLUX Technology, Inc.

- Lowrance Electronics



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05721267



RECREATIONAL, OUTDOOR, AND FITNESS GPS DEVICES MCP-7

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Global Positioning System (GPS): An Introductory Prelude

GPS Technology - Expanding Opportunities in Recreation, Outdoor & Fitness Verticals

Spectacular Growth on the Cards for Recreational, Outdoor & Fitness GPS Devices

Upward Trajectory in the CE Sector Creates Fertile Environment

Rising Interest in Sophisticated Lifestyle Gadgets Maintains Growth Momentum

Developed Regions Rapidly Evolve as Primary Consumers of GPS Devices

Table 1: World Market for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices (2018E & 2024P): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Potential Opportunities Prevail in Developing Regions

Table 2: Global Market for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, US, Japan, Canada and Europe (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES



Recreational & Fitness Products Spearhead Market Growth

GPS Wristwatches: Mainstay for Fitness GPS Businesses

Product Innovations Spur Momentum in GPS Watches Vertical

Select Recently Launched GPS Watches

Outdoor Sports GPS Devices Rise in Demand

Rising Interest in Golf Offers Lucrative Prospects

GPS-Integrated Cycle Computers - A Growing Market

GPS Devices to Draw Future Growth from Non-Professional Segment

Handheld GPS Devices Continue to Rise in Demand

GPS Based Analytics - An Upcoming Potential Market

HUDs Garner Growing Interest

Augmented Reality Finds Place in GPS Devices

GPS Evolves into USP for Digital Cameras & Mobile Handsets

Smartphone Apps - A Threat & Boon for GPS Device Makers

GPS Leaders Jump onto Smartphone GPS Bandwagon

Navigation Software Enabled Smartphones & Tablets Upstage PND Market

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Augur Well

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

Table 3: World Urbanization Rates Measured as a % of Urban Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2010 & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Table 4: World Middle Class Population (in Million) & Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region for the Years 2015 & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Living Standards

Stable Economic Scenario

Table 5: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2016-2019P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Privacy Concerns - A Key Challenge to Growth



4. GLOBAL POSITIONING SYSTEM (GPS): A TECHNOLOGICAL PERSPECTIVE



Global Positioning System (GPS): Introduction

Evolution of GPS

Functioning of GPS Technology

GPS Segments

Civilian Applications of GPS

Clock Synchronization

Cellular Telephony

Emergency & Disaster Relief Services

Geofencing

Geotagging

Types of GPS Devices

In-Car GPS Devices

Handheld GPS Devices

Sports and Fitness GPS Units

Marine GPS Devices

Aviation GPS Units



5. GPS FOR RECREATIONAL, OUTDOOR & FITNESS DEVICES: AN OVERVIEW



Recreational Activities

Fitness Tracking Activities

Outdoor Activities

Form Factors of Recreation, Outdoors & Fitness GPS Devices

Fitness Statistics Trackers

GPS Wristwatches

Recreational-Type Traditional Form Factors

Cycling

Golf

Geocaching



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Market Structure

Garmin Dominates the GPS Watch Segment

Intense Competition in Cycling, Golf & Outdoor GPS Devices Segments

6.1 Focus on Select Global Players

Apple, Inc. (USA)

Bryton, Inc. (Taiwan)

Bushnell Corporation (USA)

Garmin International, Inc. (USA)

HOLUX Technology, Inc. (Taiwan)

Lowrance Electronics (USA)

MiTAC International Corporation (Taiwan)

Magellan Navigation, Inc. (USA)

Mio Technology Corporation (Taiwan)

Navman (New Zealand)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Satmap Systems Ltd. (UK)

TomTom N.V. (The Netherlands)

6.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

Apple Rolls Out Apple Watch Series 4 Smartwatches

Fitbit Launches Fitbit Charge 3™ Fitness Tracker

Fitbit Unveils Fitbit Ace™ Activity Tracker

Garmin Unveils Approach S10 Golf Watch

Garmin International Releases Edge Explore GPS Cycling Computer

Garmin International Rolls Out vívoactive 3 Music GPS Smartwatch

Garmin® Unveils vívofit® jr. 2 Kid's Fitness Tracker with Spider-Man Theme

Garmin India Launches Fenix 5X Plus Multi-Sport Watch

Garmin International Introduces vívosmart 4 Smart Activity Tracker

Garmin International Rolls Out Approach Z80 GPS Golf Laser Range Finder

Garmin International Unveils Edge 520 Plus GPS Bike Computer

Garmin International Launches Edge 130 GPS Bike Computer

Garmin International Introduces Forerunner® 645 Music GPS Running Watch

Fossil Rolls Out Fossil Q Line of Smartwatches

Skagen Releases Falster 2 Touchscreen Smartwatch

Diesel Introduces Full Guar 2.5 Smartwatch with GPS Tracking

Bryton Launches Rider 410 GPS Cycling Computer

Catapult Introduces PLAYR Prosumer Wearable

Huawei Releases Huawei Watch 2

Casio Introduces PRO TREK WSD-F20A Smartwatch

Garmin International Unveils vívofit 4 Daily Activity Tracker

Epson Launches New Epson ProSense GPS Smartwatches

Garmin International Rolls Out vívosport™ Smart Activity Tracker

Garmin International Introduces vívoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch with Garmin Pay™

Garmin International Introduces Edge 1030 High-End GPS Cycling Computer

Fitbit Introduces Fitbit Ionic™ Smartwatch

Satmap Systems Launches Satmap Active 20 Sports Handheld GPS Device

Garmin Unveils Vivosmart 3 Wristband

Garmin International Releases Forerunner 935 GPS Running & Triathlon Watch

Omate Launches Omate 4G Video Call 4G-Enabled Smartwatch with GPS

Garmin International Introduces Approach G30 Handheld Golf GPS Devices

Garmin Rolls Out inReach SE+ and Explorer+ Handheld GPS Devices

Garmin International Releases fenix Multisport GPS Watches

New Balance Unveils RunIQ

Apple Launches New Apple Watch Series 3 Devices

Catapult Sports Introduces PLAYERTEK GPS-Based Analytic Sportswear

6.3 Recent Industry Activity

Bryton Extends Sponsorship with Team UKYO Japan for GPS Bike Computer

Garmin and Fitabase Join Hands to Develop Advanced Wearable Technologies

TomTom Acquires Full Ownership of TomTom Africa

Bryton Inks Distribution Deal with LK Bike in Korea

Garmin® Joins UnitedHealthcare Motion Wellness Program

IDLife Teams Up with Garmin International

MapmyIndia Acquires VIDTEQ



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: World Historic Review for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: World 14-Year Perspective for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

Prime Market for Recreational, Outdoor and Fitness GPS Devices

Table 9: US Accounts for Over Half of World GPS Devices Market (2018E & 2024P): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Millennials Drive Momentum in GPS Devices Sales

Table 10: US Wearable Devices Market by Age Group (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Consumer Usage for 14-17, 18-35, 36-55, and 55+ Year Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: US Wearable Devices Market by Gender (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Consumer Usage for Female and Male Consumers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Reasons behind Purchase of Wearable Health & Fitness Devices in the US: Ranked in Order of Preference

Competitive Scenario

B.Market Analytics

Table 12: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: US Historic Review for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.2 Canada

Market Analysis

Table 14: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Canadian Historic Review for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.3 Japan

Market Analysis

Table 16: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: Japanese Historic Review for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4 Europe

Market Analysis

Table 18: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: Europe Historic Review for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: Europe 14-Year Perspective for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.1 France

Market Analysis

Table 21: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: French Historic Review for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.2 Germany

A.Market Analysis

Rise in Consumers Adoption of 3D Recreation GPS Technology

B.Market Analytics

Table 23: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: German Historic Review for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis

Table 25: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: Italian Historic Review for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.4 The United Kingdom

Market Analysis

Table 27: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: The UK Historic Review for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis

Table 29: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: Spanish Historic Review for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis

Table 31: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: Russian Historic Review for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis

Table 33: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Asian Countries to Turbo Charge Future Growth in the Market

Large Young Population Offers Significant Opportunities

Bright Prospects for LBS-enabled Mobiles

Focus on Select Asian Markets

China

Growing Focus on Health & Fitness Drives Adoption

India

India: An Untapped Market with Huge Potential

B.Market Analytics

Table 35: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.6 Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 37: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: Latin American Historic Review for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.7 Rest of World

Market Analysis

Table 39: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: Rest of World Historic Review for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



9. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 59 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 63) The United States (30) Canada (1) Japan (2) Europe (11) - Germany (3) - The United Kingdom (3) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (4) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (19)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05721267



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-recreational-outdoor-and-fitness-gps-devices-industry-300778445.html

SOURCE Reportlinker