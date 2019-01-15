Global Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Industry

|By PR Newswire
|
January 15, 2019 07:01 PM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices in US$ Thousand.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 59 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Apple, Inc.
- Bryton, Inc.
- Bushnell Corporation
- Garmin International, Inc.
- HOLUX Technology, Inc.
- Lowrance Electronics
RECREATIONAL, OUTDOOR, AND FITNESS GPS DEVICES MCP-7
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2
CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Global Positioning System (GPS): An Introductory Prelude
GPS Technology - Expanding Opportunities in Recreation, Outdoor & Fitness Verticals
Spectacular Growth on the Cards for Recreational, Outdoor & Fitness GPS Devices
Upward Trajectory in the CE Sector Creates Fertile Environment
Rising Interest in Sophisticated Lifestyle Gadgets Maintains Growth Momentum
Developed Regions Rapidly Evolve as Primary Consumers of GPS Devices
Table 1: World Market for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices (2018E & 2024P): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Potential Opportunities Prevail in Developing Regions
Table 2: Global Market for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, US, Japan, Canada and Europe (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Recreational & Fitness Products Spearhead Market Growth
GPS Wristwatches: Mainstay for Fitness GPS Businesses
Product Innovations Spur Momentum in GPS Watches Vertical
Select Recently Launched GPS Watches
Outdoor Sports GPS Devices Rise in Demand
Rising Interest in Golf Offers Lucrative Prospects
GPS-Integrated Cycle Computers - A Growing Market
GPS Devices to Draw Future Growth from Non-Professional Segment
Handheld GPS Devices Continue to Rise in Demand
GPS Based Analytics - An Upcoming Potential Market
HUDs Garner Growing Interest
Augmented Reality Finds Place in GPS Devices
GPS Evolves into USP for Digital Cameras & Mobile Handsets
Smartphone Apps - A Threat & Boon for GPS Device Makers
GPS Leaders Jump onto Smartphone GPS Bandwagon
Navigation Software Enabled Smartphones & Tablets Upstage PND Market
Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Augur Well
Rapid Growth in Urban Households
Table 3: World Urbanization Rates Measured as a % of Urban Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2010 & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Table 4: World Middle Class Population (in Million) & Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region for the Years 2015 & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Living Standards
Stable Economic Scenario
Table 5: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2016-2019P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Privacy Concerns - A Key Challenge to Growth
4. GLOBAL POSITIONING SYSTEM (GPS): A TECHNOLOGICAL PERSPECTIVE
Global Positioning System (GPS): Introduction
Evolution of GPS
Functioning of GPS Technology
GPS Segments
Civilian Applications of GPS
Clock Synchronization
Cellular Telephony
Emergency & Disaster Relief Services
Geofencing
Geotagging
Types of GPS Devices
In-Car GPS Devices
Handheld GPS Devices
Sports and Fitness GPS Units
Marine GPS Devices
Aviation GPS Units
5. GPS FOR RECREATIONAL, OUTDOOR & FITNESS DEVICES: AN OVERVIEW
Recreational Activities
Fitness Tracking Activities
Outdoor Activities
Form Factors of Recreation, Outdoors & Fitness GPS Devices
Fitness Statistics Trackers
GPS Wristwatches
Recreational-Type Traditional Form Factors
Cycling
Golf
Geocaching
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Structure
Garmin Dominates the GPS Watch Segment
Intense Competition in Cycling, Golf & Outdoor GPS Devices Segments
6.1 Focus on Select Global Players
Apple, Inc. (USA)
Bryton, Inc. (Taiwan)
Bushnell Corporation (USA)
Garmin International, Inc. (USA)
HOLUX Technology, Inc. (Taiwan)
Lowrance Electronics (USA)
MiTAC International Corporation (Taiwan)
Magellan Navigation, Inc. (USA)
Mio Technology Corporation (Taiwan)
Navman (New Zealand)
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Satmap Systems Ltd. (UK)
TomTom N.V. (The Netherlands)
6.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
Apple Rolls Out Apple Watch Series 4 Smartwatches
Fitbit Launches Fitbit Charge 3™ Fitness Tracker
Fitbit Unveils Fitbit Ace™ Activity Tracker
Garmin Unveils Approach S10 Golf Watch
Garmin International Releases Edge Explore GPS Cycling Computer
Garmin International Rolls Out vívoactive 3 Music GPS Smartwatch
Garmin® Unveils vívofit® jr. 2 Kid's Fitness Tracker with Spider-Man Theme
Garmin India Launches Fenix 5X Plus Multi-Sport Watch
Garmin International Introduces vívosmart 4 Smart Activity Tracker
Garmin International Rolls Out Approach Z80 GPS Golf Laser Range Finder
Garmin International Unveils Edge 520 Plus GPS Bike Computer
Garmin International Launches Edge 130 GPS Bike Computer
Garmin International Introduces Forerunner® 645 Music GPS Running Watch
Fossil Rolls Out Fossil Q Line of Smartwatches
Skagen Releases Falster 2 Touchscreen Smartwatch
Diesel Introduces Full Guar 2.5 Smartwatch with GPS Tracking
Bryton Launches Rider 410 GPS Cycling Computer
Catapult Introduces PLAYR Prosumer Wearable
Huawei Releases Huawei Watch 2
Casio Introduces PRO TREK WSD-F20A Smartwatch
Garmin International Unveils vívofit 4 Daily Activity Tracker
Epson Launches New Epson ProSense GPS Smartwatches
Garmin International Rolls Out vívosport™ Smart Activity Tracker
Garmin International Introduces vívoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch with Garmin Pay™
Garmin International Introduces Edge 1030 High-End GPS Cycling Computer
Fitbit Introduces Fitbit Ionic™ Smartwatch
Satmap Systems Launches Satmap Active 20 Sports Handheld GPS Device
Garmin Unveils Vivosmart 3 Wristband
Garmin International Releases Forerunner 935 GPS Running & Triathlon Watch
Omate Launches Omate 4G Video Call 4G-Enabled Smartwatch with GPS
Garmin International Introduces Approach G30 Handheld Golf GPS Devices
Garmin Rolls Out inReach SE+ and Explorer+ Handheld GPS Devices
Garmin International Releases fenix Multisport GPS Watches
New Balance Unveils RunIQ
Apple Launches New Apple Watch Series 3 Devices
Catapult Sports Introduces PLAYERTEK GPS-Based Analytic Sportswear
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
Bryton Extends Sponsorship with Team UKYO Japan for GPS Bike Computer
Garmin and Fitabase Join Hands to Develop Advanced Wearable Technologies
TomTom Acquires Full Ownership of TomTom Africa
Bryton Inks Distribution Deal with LK Bike in Korea
Garmin® Joins UnitedHealthcare Motion Wellness Program
IDLife Teams Up with Garmin International
MapmyIndia Acquires VIDTEQ
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: World Historic Review for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: World 14-Year Perspective for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8.1 The United States
A.Market Analysis
Prime Market for Recreational, Outdoor and Fitness GPS Devices
Table 9: US Accounts for Over Half of World GPS Devices Market (2018E & 2024P): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Millennials Drive Momentum in GPS Devices Sales
Table 10: US Wearable Devices Market by Age Group (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Consumer Usage for 14-17, 18-35, 36-55, and 55+ Year Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: US Wearable Devices Market by Gender (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Consumer Usage for Female and Male Consumers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Reasons behind Purchase of Wearable Health & Fitness Devices in the US: Ranked in Order of Preference
Competitive Scenario
B.Market Analytics
Table 12: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: US Historic Review for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.2 Canada
Market Analysis
Table 14: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: Canadian Historic Review for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.3 Japan
Market Analysis
Table 16: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: Japanese Historic Review for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4 Europe
Market Analysis
Table 18: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: Europe Historic Review for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: Europe 14-Year Perspective for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.1 France
Market Analysis
Table 21: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: French Historic Review for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.2 Germany
A.Market Analysis
Rise in Consumers Adoption of 3D Recreation GPS Technology
B.Market Analytics
Table 23: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: German Historic Review for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
Table 25: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: Italian Historic Review for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.4 The United Kingdom
Market Analysis
Table 27: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: The UK Historic Review for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
Table 29: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: Spanish Historic Review for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
Table 31: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: Russian Historic Review for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
Table 33: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.5 Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Asian Countries to Turbo Charge Future Growth in the Market
Large Young Population Offers Significant Opportunities
Bright Prospects for LBS-enabled Mobiles
Focus on Select Asian Markets
China
Growing Focus on Health & Fitness Drives Adoption
India
India: An Untapped Market with Huge Potential
B.Market Analytics
Table 35: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.6 Latin America
Market Analysis
Table 37: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: Latin American Historic Review for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.7 Rest of World
Market Analysis
Table 39: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: Rest of World Historic Review for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 59 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 63) The United States (30) Canada (1) Japan (2) Europe (11) - Germany (3) - The United Kingdom (3) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (4) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (19)
