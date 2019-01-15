Guidewire ClaimCenter Selected by Rakuten General Insurance Co., Ltd. for Automobile Insurance

|By Business Wire
Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform non-life insurers rely upon, (Headquarters: Foster City, CA, USA; Japanese Subsidiary: Guidewire Software Japan K.K.; Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Country Manager and Representative Director: Yoshinori Kuwa; hereinafter “Guidewire”) announced that Guidewire ClaimCenter™ (hereinafter “ClaimCenter”), its non-life insurance claims management system, has been selected by Rakuten General Insurance Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “Rakuten”) for its automobile insurance business. Guidewire PartnerConnect™ Consulting member, B-Prost Co., Ltd., will be leading the project with a full-scale implementation scheduled for 2019.
ClaimCenter is an insurance claims management system that supports the automation of all lines of personal, commercial, and workers' compensation insurance and enables end-to-end claims lifecycle management, including:
- Increased operational efficiency with intuitive operability;
- Improved service quality and service uniformity through the establishment of a workflow utilizing activities and alert functions; and
- Integrated management of information required allowing insurers to adapt quickly as market conditions evolve.
The increase in Rakuten automobile insurance policyholders means an increase in the number of accident claims being handled by the company, and this number is expected to increase further as the number of policyholders continues to grow. Given this, Rakuten sought ways to improve productivity by providing improved accident response services, while maintaining the number of current staff. ClaimCenter will enable integrated claims management, which has previously been handled by several individual systems, such as a contract content inquiry system, accident negotiation system, and insurance premium payment system. By consolidating multiple legacy systems, Rakuten will have a seamless workflow of claims operations, allowing staff to provide higher levels of customer service for their policyholders. Rakuten expects that the transformation involving the ClaimCenter implementation will increase its claim handling capacity by 150% while maintaining high quality services to policyholders.
“We chose ClaimCenter after we carefully reviewed packaged products from other vendors as well as our own systems. Key factors for selecting Guidewire ClaimCenter include its compatibility with new technologies and advanced functionality and operability. We were also impressed with Guidewire’s wealth of experience with implementation projects both here in Japan and overseas,” said Mr. Osamu Sato, Claims Management Department, Rakuten.
“We are very pleased that Rakuten will be implementing ClaimCenter as its automobile insurance claims management system. We are confident that it will make it easier for Rakuten to effectively handle its ever-increasing claims load and exceed policyholder expectations for improved claims handling,” said Yoshinori Kuwa, country manager and representative director, Guidewire Software Japan K.K.
About Rakuten General Insurance Co., Ltd.
Rakuten General Insurance Co., Ltd. was established and registered on February 28, 1951 with 50 million yen of capital provided by Nomura Securities, Daiwa Bank (currently Resona Bank), Dai-ichi Bank (currently Mizuho Bank) and other financiers and leading companies. On March 17 of the same year, the company was granted a license for, and began offering, fire, marine and transport insurance. Since then, Rakuten Insurance has continued to steadily expand through numerous proactive endeavors and corporate efficiency boosting initiatives. On March 30, 2018, Rakuten Insurance became a subsidiary of Rakuten, Inc.
About Guidewire ClaimCenter
ClaimCenter is an end-to-end claims administration system designed for the specific requirements of non-life insurance services. Applicable to a full range of products in the P&C insurance industry, ClaimCenter enables prompt, effective decision making and claim response, while reducing service costs. ClaimCenter can be implemented alone or as a part of Guidewire InsuranceSuite™ and can be used in combination with existing or external systems. For more details, please visit: https://www.guidewire.com/jp/products/claimcenter.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire delivers the industry platform that non-life insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. We are privileged to serve more than 350 companies in 32 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com. Follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.
NOTE: For all information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.
