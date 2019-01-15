Winmore lanza nuevo software de gestión de ofertas y licitaciones para el mercado logístico mundial

|By Business Wire
|
January 15, 2019 07:21 PM EST
Winmore presentó su solución insignia de software que ayuda a los fletadores y agentes de carga del mundo a simplificar, acelerar y optimizar sus procesos de respuesta a ofertas y licitaciones, lo que acelera la adquisición de clientes, aumenta las tasas de efectividad y mejora el margen bruto. La nueva solución brinda a los líderes comerciales una plataforma digital para administrar la calificación y la respuesta de las ofertas y licitaciones de transporte, un proceso crítico pero que requiere mucho tiempo hoy en día, y que se administra en gran parte de forma manual utilizando hojas de cálculo.
“Un proceso eficiente de oferta y licitación es fundamental para el éxito de los proveedores de servicios de logística de terceros de la actualidad”, aseguró Pete Cittadini, Director general de Winmore. “Nuestra solución basada en la nube ayuda a los fletadores y agentes de carga a priorizar y aumentar las tasas de efectividad de las licitaciones que generan el mayor margen, están en línea con su capacidad, representan el riesgo más bajo y tienen la mayor probabilidad de impulsar el negocio del mercado inmediato descendente, que a menudo es bastante rentable”.
Al utilizar el software de gestión de ofertas y licitaciones de Winmore, los proveedores de logística de terceros (3PL, en inglés) pueden acceder a los flujos de trabajo de RFP que incorporan las mejores prácticas de la industria de la logística para obtener la visibilidad del proceso de extremo a extremo, lo que agiliza el proceso de respuesta y garantiza que las ofertas se envíen según lo programado.
El software también ayuda a los proveedores de servicios de logística a detectar pedidos de propuestas (RFP) y licitaciones que pueden ser consultas de precios para los proveedores de los servicios incumbentes; los analistas sugieren que el 18% de los RFP y las licitaciones entran en esta categoría que consume recursos, erosiona los márgenes y pone en riesgo la transformación de la industria en un artículo de consumo.
“El software de Winmore desempeña un papel fundamental como la base digital de nuestro proceso de licitación”, explicó Michael Lutjann, Director de Informática de Imperial Logistics, un proveedor de soluciones de logística y cadena de suministro con sede en Duisberg, Alemania. “Con Winmore, respondemos más rápido con ofertas de mayor calidad que hacen contribuciones reales y duraderas a nuestros objetivos comerciales”.
El software de gestión de ofertas y licitaciones lanzado hoy permite:
- Calificación de ofertas y licitaciones basadas en datos: La puntuación de ofertas muestra a los proveedores de logística de terceros (3PL) cuyas solicitudes de presupuestos (RFQ, por sus siglas en inglés) y ofertas impulsan el margen y el valor más altos, lo que ayuda a evitar las ofertas de baja probabilidad y no rentables.
- Visibilidad del proceso de ofertas: Los líderes de logística conocen el estado de cada oferta. El software proporciona información clara para que los equipos de ventas, finanzas, legal, informática, transporte y productos sepan qué se espera y cuándo, y si existen obstáculos que amenazan el proceso.
- Mayor responsabilidad: Permite que los miembros del equipo colaboren, intercambien ideas, hagan preguntas, configuren alertas, administren tareas y obtengan aprobaciones, cuando y donde quieran.
Winmore está diseñado para aumentar los índices de aciertos, reducir el costo de respuesta y ayudar a los clientes a obtener más ofertas.
Winmore se ejecuta en Amazon AWS, la infraestructura basada en la nube más confiable, segura y escalable del mundo. Winmore es un entorno administrado que proporciona valor inmediato a los clientes desde el primer día, sin necesidad de ayuda de TI.
Disponibilidad: Winmore está disponible de inmediato.
Acerca de la industria de logística mundial: Transparency Market Research (TMR) evalúa el mercado de logística actual en $8100 billones, y prevé que crecerá a $15 500 billones para 2023.
Acerca de Winmore
Winmore está dirigido por veteranos de software de Silicon Valley y expertos de la industria de la logística, con una experiencia combinada que abarca décadas introduciendo tecnologías innovadoras de vanguardia en el mercado. Winmore está enfocado en ser el líder mundial en gestión de ofertas y licitaciones para fletadores y agentes de carga. Conozca más en winmore.app
Mire el video de Winmore: winmore.app/blogs#videos
Síganos en Twitter: @winmorecloud
Síganos en LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/winmorecloud/
