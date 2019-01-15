Winmore lance un nouveau logiciel de gestion d'appels d'offres pour le marché mondial de la logistique

|By Business Wire
La solution logicielle phare dévoilée aujourd'hui par Winmore aide les transitaires et les courtiers de fret mondiaux à rationaliser, accélérer et optimiser leurs processus de soumission et d'appel d'offres, accélérant l'acquisition de clients et augmentant leurs taux de succès tout en améliorant leur marge brute. La nouvelle solution fournit aux leaders commerciaux une plateforme numérique permettant de gérer la qualification et la réponse aux soumissions et appels d'offres, un processus aujourd'hui essentiel, mais qui prend du temps et est largement administré manuellement à l'aide de tableurs.
« Un processus de soumissions et d'appels d'offres efficace est décisif pour le succès des prestataires de services logistiques tiers d'aujourd'hui », a déclaré Pete Cittadini, PDG de Winmore. « Notre solution basée dans le cloud aide les transitaires et les courtiers de fret à prioriser et augmenter les taux de succès des appels d'offres qui génèrent la meilleure marge, cadrent avec leur capacité, présentent le plus faible risque et sont les plus susceptibles de générer une activité de marché au comptant en aval qui est souvent très rentable. »
En utilisant le logiciel de gestion des soumissions et des appels d'offres de Winmore, les prestataires de logistique tierce partie (3PL) peuvent exploiter les flux de travail DP incorporant les meilleures pratiques du secteur de la logistique pour obtenir une visibilité de bout en bout du processus ; ceci accélère le processus de réponse et veille à ce que les offres soient soumises à temps.
Le logiciel permet également aux prestataires de services logistiques de signaler les demandes de propositions (DP) et les appels d'offres susceptibles de n'être que des vérifications des prix desdits prestataires de services ; Des analystes suggèrent que 18 % des DP et des appels d'offres tombent dans cette catégorie, ce qui consomme des ressources, réduit la marge et fait courir un risque de marchandisation du secteur.
« Le logiciel de Winmore joue un rôle clé en tant que base numérique de notre processus d'appel d'offres », a commenté Michael Lutjann, directeur des TI chez Imperial Logistics, un prestataire de solutions de chaîne d'approvisionnement et de logistique basé à Duisberg, en Allemagne. « Grâce à Winmore, nous répondons plus rapidement aux soumissions de qualité supérieure qui font des contributions réelles et durables à nos objectifs commerciaux. »
Le logiciel de gestion des soumissions et des appels d'offres lancé aujourd'hui permet :
- Une qualification des soumissions et des appels d'offres basée sur les données : L'évaluation des soumissions montre aux 3PL les DP et les appels d'offres qui génèreront une marge et une valeur optimales, en évitant les soumissions à faible probabilité et non rentables.
- Visibilité du processus de soumission : Les leaders de la logistique connaîtront le statut de chaque soumission. Le logiciel fournit des indications claires permettant aux équipes de vente, finance, services juridiques, TI, transporteurs et produits de savoir à quoi s'attendre au cas où des goulots d'étranglement menacent le processus.
- Imputabilité accrue : Permettre aux membres des équipes de collaborer, d'échanger des idées, de poser des questions, de définir des alertes, de gérer des tâches et d'obtenir des approbations—quand et où ils le veulent.
Winmore est conçu pour augmenter les taux de réussite, réduire les coûts de réponse et aider les clients à remporter davantage d'appels d'offres.
Winmore fonctionne sur Amazon AWS, l'infrastructure cloud la plus fiable, la plus sécurisée et la plus évolutive. Winmore est un environnement géré qui fournit une valeur immédiate aux clients dès le premier jour, sans nécessiter d'aide informatique.
Disponibilité : Winmore est disponible dès maintenant
À propos de l'industrie mondiale de la logistique : Transparency Market Research (TMR) évalue le marché actuel de la logistique à 8,1 billions USD et prévoit qu'il atteindra 15,5 billions USD en 2023.
À propos de Winmore
Winmore est dirigée par des vétérans des logiciels de la Silicon Valley et des experts du secteur de la logistique dont l'expérience combinée représente des décennies de fourniture de technologies de rupture à la pointe de l'innovation au marché. Winmore a pour objectif de devenir le leader mondial en matière de gestion des soumissions et des appels d'offres pour les transitaires et les courtiers de fret. Pour en savoir plus, consultez winmore.app
