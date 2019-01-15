ProcessMaker Named 2019 Edison Award Nominee

|By Business Wire
|
|January 15, 2019 07:48 PM EST
Today ProcessMaker was formally named a 2019 Edison Awards Nominee. The Edison Awards™ is an annual competition honoring excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design, and innovation. ProcessMaker is a leader in workflow and business process management.
Last year, ProcessMaker launched ProcessMaker IQ, a product extension which enables SaaS companies to quickly add approval workflows to their products with no internal development. ProcessMaker IQ’s debut integration, Workflow for JotForm, enables anyone to create an approval workflow triggered by a JotForm, and executed entirely from Slack and email.
“This extension gives SaaS products the ability to provide users with a much needed level of coordination around the decisions they make every day,” said ProcessMaker CEO Brian Reale. “The need for something like this in the marketplace was evident as soon as we started speaking with product teams at SaaS companies about their product roadmaps."
ProcessMaker also leads the way in terms of workflow integrations with SaaS companies. Last year, ProcessMaker developed integrations with the Google Suite, enabling users to create processes around Google Calendar, Google Sheets, and Google Docs. The company also announced a global strategic partnership and integration with Lumapps, an award-winning social intranet and workspace.
“ProcessMaker spent 2018 innovating on all fronts and we believe that our nomination for such a prestigious award is further validation of that. From technology to product strategy, we have made it our aim to innovate at a faster rate and explore more opportunities for innovation in 2019,” said CEO Brian Reale.
Winners will be presented at the 2019 Edison Awards in New York, NY on April 4th, 2019.
About The Edison Awards™
The Edison Awards™ is an annual competition honoring excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design, and innovation.
About ProcessMaker
ProcessMaker develops enterprise business process management (BPM) and workflow software solutions that improve organizational efficiency. Business analysts build, run, report, and optimize business processes all within an intuitive, user-friendly interface. Headquartered in Raleigh-Durham, NC, ProcessMaker has offices in five countries.
