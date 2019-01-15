Forix Announces New Conversion Rate Optimization Service Offering

|By PR Newswire
January 15, 2019
PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forix Announces a new ecommerce Conversion Rate Optimization service offering to its customers. The company aims to incorporate these new ecommerce conversion rate optimization techniques into the support it already provides to help companies grow their online businesses. Ecommerce Conversion Rate Optimization services are available immediately, and Forix has already begun conducting comprehensive CRO audits as a part of their Magento managed services, providing clients with valuable insights on opportunities for growth.
"Ecommerce Conversion Rate Optimization is an important service for any ecommerce business that's serious about maximizing returns on their online investment," says Forix CEO Ngu Nguyen. "In fact, I'd say it's essential for any ecommerce business that wants to drastically convert website visitors into customers." In addition, Nguyen lists the ways in which an ecommerce Conversion Rate Optimization strategy adds value for Forix's ecommerce clients. Among them are the following:
- Utilization of current web traffic. Ecommerce Conversion Rate Optimization services focus on converting a business's existing traffic into customers. Having a comprehensive CRO strategy in place sets ecommerce clients up for success as they ramp up SEO efforts and increase visitors.
- SEO benefits. According to Nguyen, ecommerce Conversion Rate Optimization raises the efficacy of a website by increasing the number of purchases made. This makes it a highly effective website that satisfies a user's needs, raising the likelihood that Google will promote it.
- Improved understanding of customers. Nguyen states that ecommerce Conversion Rate Optimization provides insight into the way the customers interact with a website. This continuous feedback loop allows the business to make online purchases as simple as possible.
- Increased profitability. Nguyen stresses that, above all, ecommerce Conversion Rate Optimization paired with Magento managed support have proven to increase online purchases and add revenue.
"At Forix, we believe ecommerce Conversion Rate Optimization is a science, not an art. Our experts tackle the data to find the biggest causes of customer losses and replace them with proven, revenue-generating solutions," Nguyen concludes.
About Forix:
Forix is a Portland-based B2B ecommerce web design and development agency. Primarily, Forix provides ecommerce Conversion Rate Optimization, Magento managed services, digital strategies and online solutions to ecommerce businesses seeking to optimize their digital shopping experience. The company aims to help its clients grow their respective businesses and increase returns on investment in today's competitive digital marketplace. Forix is a proud Magento Enterprise Partner that strives to provide ongoing support for B2B businesses looking to grow on Magento. With the addition of ecommerce Conversion Rate Optimization, Forix aims to help clients access the best of the digital marketplace to increase revenue, customer understanding, and customer retention.
