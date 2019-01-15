La filiale de TDK TDK-Lambda utilise le GaN de Transphorm pour optimiser l’alimentation CA/CC du modèle série PFH

|By Business Wire
January 15, 2019
Transphorm Inc., le leader en conception et fabrication des semi-conducteurs haute tension (HT) en nitrure de gallium (GaN), les plus fiables,a annoncé aujourd’hui que le fabricant d’alimentations de premier plan TDK-Lambda, une société du groupe TDK, a lancé sa première alimentation CA-CC au GaN. Le PFH500F-28 504 W à fonctions complètes est le module d’alimentation CA/CC sur embase de refroidissement de dernière génération de la société. Le module d’alimentation est en outre le tout dernier produit Transphorm à démontrer les avantages du GaN HT, en augmentant l’efficacité de 5 % dans un boîtier réduit de 28 % par rapport au modèle série PFE500F précédent.
Optimisation des grandes applications industrielles
Le PFH500F-28 est un module d’alimentation compact, avec 28 volts de puissance de sortie ; il est conçu pour diverses applications en environnement difficile, les alimentations électriques standard (COTS), les alimentations personnalisées sans ventilation, la signalisation du trafic, etc. Le module d’alimentation standard remanié de TDK-Lambda utilise une topologie avec correction de facteur de puissance totem-pôle sans pont pour optimiser le FET TPH3206LDG de Transphorm logé dans le populaire boîtier 8x8 PQFN.
Le projet de développement a été mené par l’équipe de TDK-Lambda Amériques à Dallas, Texas et s’est appuyé sur l’équipe d’assistance applications de Transphorm pendant les diverses phases d'une initiative qui a duré trois ans.
« Nous sommes ravis de présenter le nouveau série PFH standard » a expliqué Jin He, vice-président responsable de l’ingénierie chez TDK-Lambda. « Nos ingénieurs examinent de très près les nouvelles technologies dont bénéficieront nos clients afin de confirmer la fiabilité de tous les nouveaux produits que nous lançons ainsi que leurs progrès notables par rapport aux modèles antérieurs. Notre décision de travailler avec Transphorm sur notre premier produit CA-CC au GaN reposait essentiellement sur la fiabilité et la qualité éprouvées des semi-conducteurs d'alimentation ainsi que sur la réputation de cette équipe en vue d'une collaboration réussie. L'expérience a tellement bien réussi que nous avons lancé le PFH500F-28 avec notre garantie de trois ans, et nous sommes en discussions avec Transphorm concernant de futurs projets. »
À ce jour, le GaN de Transphorm a permis aux clients de produire des alimentations informatiques, des servomoteurs et des alimentations pour télécommunications qui procurent des avantages sensibles en termes de densité de puissance, de dimensions et de coûts du système. Le module d’alimentation TDK-Lambda vient s’ajouter à cette liste car le PFH500F-28 offre les avantages suivants par rapport à son prédécesseur à base de silicium :
- Efficacité énergétique : jusqu’à 92 %, soit une augmentation de 5 % par rapport au PFE500F
- Densité de puissance : 100 W par pouce cube, soit une augmentation de 30 % par rapport au PFE500F
- Programmation et surveillance par PMBus™ (lecture/écriture)
- Réduction de la taille : de 122 x 70 x 12,7 à 101,6 x 61 x 13,5 mm, soit une réduction de 28 %
- Taille réduite des composants capacitifs externes
- Impact thermique : Réduction de 38 % de la chaleur dissipée ; il nécessite moins de dissipation de chaleur/refroidissement que le PFE500F
À propos de TDK-Lambda Corporation
TDK-Lambda Corporation, une société du groupe TDK Corporation, est un fabricant mondial d’alimentations de premier plan qui fournit aux équipements industriels des alimentations extrêmement fiables distribuées dans le monde entier. TDK-Lambda Corporation répond aux divers besoins des clients à travers notre gamme complète d’activités, de la recherche et du développement jusqu’à la fabrication, les ventes et les services après-vente, avec des infrastructures dans cinq secteurs clés couvrant le Japon, l’Europe, l’Amérique, la Chine et l’Asie. Pour d’autres détails, veuillez consulter le site https://www.tdk-lambda.com/en/.
Bienvenue à la révolution GaN !
Transphorm conçoit et fabrique les semi-conducteurs GaN les plus performants et les plus fiables pour les applications de conversion de puissance à haute tension. Transphorm, qui possède l’un des plus importants portefeuilles IP (plus de 600 brevets), produit les seuls FET GaN certifiés JEDEC et AEC-Q101 du secteur. Cela grâce à une approche à intégration verticale permettant d’innover à chaque stade du développement : conception, fabrication, dispositif et prise en charge d’applications. Transphorm : amener l’électronique de puissance au-delà des limites du silicium. Site Web : transphormusa.com Twitter : @transphormusa
