RapidValue Partners with MSI to Build an Underwriting System for a Streamlined Workflow

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 15, 2019 11:00 PM EST
PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RapidValue, a leader in digital transformation solutions, partners with MSI Assurances & Réassurances, an underwriting agency based out of France, to build an underwriting system which integrates with their broker systems. MSI has various insurance products which they sell on a B2B basis, through retailers, insurance intermediaries, agents and brokers. MSI was looking for a partner who could build a rule-based underwriting decision engine or an underwriting system which enabled integration with their broker systems to validate the insurance policies before they are sold.
MSI did not have an IT System in place where they can track and manage the products sold by the brokers/retailers on a real time basis. MSI wanted their underwriting system to generate a PDF policy to brokers in order to ensure that the insurance policy is issued by MSI and brokers would not be able to do it independently without their consent. The client was keen on off-the-shelf underwriting but they partnered with RapidValue for the flexibility that they offered in building the application as per MSI's specific requirement. RapidValue is designing and developing the automated underwriting system and will host it on AWS Cloud.
"RapidValue is helping implement MSI's underwriting system. With this solution, MSI is expected to gain a significant improvement in process efficiencies which will eventually, lead to the increase in productivity. We also, expect considerable improvement in compliance. We appreciate the flexibility that the RapidValue team is showing while developing our solution. I sincerely thank RapidValue for providing us with the kind of product that would hopefully, take our business to a different level." says James Wiseman, Chief Underwriting Officer, MSI.
The underwriting system, which is being built by RapidValue, aims to help MSI create a streamlined workflow. This would enable MSI to track and manage the policies issued in real time and access a dashboard view of statistical data.
"We are pleased to get this opportunity to partner with MSI to deliver valuable services to its customers. The underwriting application that is being developed by RapidValue facilitates a profiling system for quicker and reliable decisions. There will be a reduction of cost and an increase in productivity and it will significantly reduce the risk through 'Intelligent' system. The commitment and challenges are pretty much evident in how we are designing the underwriting system." says Rajesh Padinjaremadam, President & CEO, RapidValue.
The application highlights the use of 'drools' engine and 'quote' engine to build the rules and execute the applications which are going to be hosted in AWS. The underwriting system will help MSI immensely, in streamlining the workflow and reducing turnaround time. It also promises to facilitate real-time tracking and faster processing of applications.
About MSI
MSI was established in 1996 and has developed into a reputable underwriting agency or "MGA" for Insurance companies passporting in Europe under the Freedom of Services Act. It has been a "Coverholder" for Lloyd's from its very beginning. MSI provides services to affinity groups targeting private lines business, SME, middle market and major corporations. MSI distributes products on a B2B basis, through retailers, insurance intermediaries, agents and brokers. It provides added value in the transactional chain as an Underwriting Agency specialising in bespoke products. MSI offers the ideal solution through binding authorities, service level agreements and customised risk placement programmes.
About RapidValue
RapidValue is a global leader in digital transformation solutions including mobility, omni-channel, IoT, AI, RPA and cloud to enterprises worldwide. RapidValue offers its digital services to the world's top brands, Fortune 1000 companies and innovative emerging start-ups. With offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and India and operations spread across Middle-East, Europe and Canada, RapidValue delivers enterprise services and solutions across various industry verticals.
To learn more, visit http://www.rapidvaluesolutions.com
For more information, kindly get in touch with:
Roshmin Nair, Regional Manager - Business Development, RapidValue
M: +44-2083966648, E-mail: roshmin.nair(at)rapidvaluesolutions.com
Media Contact
Supratim Chakraborty, Marketing Manager, RapidValue
M: +91-9940426996, E-mail: supratimc(at)rapidvaluesolutions.com
SOURCE RapidValue
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 16, 2019 12:00 AM EST
Most modern computer languages embed a lot of metadata in their application. We show how this goldmine of data from a runtime environment like production or staging can be used to increase profits. Adi conceptualized the Crosscode platform after spending over 25 years working for large enterprise companies like HP, Cisco, IBM, UHG and personally experiencing the challenges that prevent companies from quickly making changes to their technology, due to the complexity of their enterprise. An accomp...
Jan. 15, 2019 11:00 PM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 15, 2019 07:45 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 15, 2019 05:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 15, 2019 05:00 PM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:15 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:45 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 15, 2019 02:45 PM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 15, 2019 02:45 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:30 PM EST
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 15, 2019 02:15 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Jan. 15, 2019 02:15 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 15, 2019 01:30 PM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 15, 2019 12:45 PM EST