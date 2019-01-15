MobileIron reconnu comme partenaire dans le programme mené par Google, Android recommandé pour les entreprises, destiné aux pourvoyeurs de gestion de la mobilité d’entreprise

|By Business Wire
MobileIron (NASDAQ : MOBL), la base sûre du travail moderne, a annoncé aujourd’hui qu’elle avait été reconnue par Google™ en tant que partenaire dans son programme Android recommandé pour les entreprises, destiné aux pourvoyeurs de gestion de la mobilité d’entreprise (Enterprise Mobility Management, EMM). Android™ recommandé pour les entreprises, valide les solutions EMM qui répondent à un grand nombre de critères définis par Google, offrant des fonctionnalités Android Entreprise, avancées, qui sont prises en charge par des équipes hautement qualifiées, spécialisées dans la sécurité et la gestion de l’Android moderne.
« La transformation de l’entreprise sera au cœur de la deuxième décennie de l’informatique Android. Des offres telles qu’Android recommandé pour les entreprises, OEM Config, et Google Play Protect créent la tempête parfaite pour prendre en charge les millions de dispositifs Android qui font inéluctablement leur chemin au sein de l’entreprise », a déclaré Simon Biddiscombe, président-directeur général, MobileIron. « MobileIron est ravi d’être un partenaire au sein du programme Android recommandé pour les entreprises, destiné aux EMM. Nous sommes certains que notre expertise en sécurité aux points d’extrémité et sur les dispositifs, combinée à l’envergure de notre clientèle et à notre assistance de premier ordre, offre des avantages considérables à toute entreprise qui cherche à déployer avec succès Android Entreprise. »
La plateforme unifiée de sécurité des points d’extrémité, de MobileIron répond aux exigences d’Android recommandé pour les entreprises, afin de prendre en charge les capacités étendues pour les jeux de solutions Android Entreprise, et figure parmi les rares solutions EMM à prendre en charge la gamme de cas d’utilisation AVEC, d’usage général et de dispositifs dédiés.
Dans le passé, les clients se sont penchés sur la viabilité d’Android en tant que plateforme commerciale mobile. La variété des dispositifs présents sur le marché a rendu difficiles la standardisation et la sécurité. Cependant, le volume considérable de facteurs de forme des dispositifs disponibles à l’échelle mondiale a fait d’Android une option incontournable comme dispositif commercial. Selon CaixaBank, « La mobilité d’entreprise est la clé de notre stratégie centrée sur les gens, puisqu’elle permet à nos employés d’offrir à nos clients les meilleurs conseils financiers possible, partout et à tout moment. Cet engagement implique un partenariat solide avec les leaders en mobilité d’entreprise. Depuis le premier jour, MobileIron a été un partenaire de confiance, et nous nous réjouissons que Google reconnaisse MobileIron comme partenaire de son programme Android recommandé pour les entreprises, destiné aux EMM. Travailler ensemble nous permet d’aller plus loin en offrant les meilleures solutions mobiles qui génèrent une plus-value pour nos clients ».
Les clients MobileIron au sein de plusieurs secteurs industriels, tireront immédiatement profit de la puissance des jeux de fonctionnalités et des capacités, rendue possible grâce à l’inclusion de MobileIron au sein du programme Android recommandé pour les entreprises, destinés aux EMM. Pour en savoir plus sur le déploiement d’Android au sein de votre entreprise, rendez-vous sur : www.mobileiron.com/android
À propos du programme Android recommandé pour les entreprises, destiné aux EMM
Android recommandé pour les entreprises, un programme mené par Google, valide les offres de produits de gestion de la mobilité d’entreprise (Enterprise Mobility Management, EMM), créées à l’aide de fonctionnalités avancées Android Entreprise, par des partenaires capables de proposer des directives fiables et un soutien aux entreprises. Pour en savoir plus, rendez-vous ici.
*Google, Android et Google Play Protect sont des marques de commerce de Google LLC.
À propos de MobileIron
MobileIron est la base sûre du travail moderne. Pour en savoir plus, rendez-vous sur www.mobileiron.com.
