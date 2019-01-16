Gemalto produziert sichere und innovative Krankenversicherungskarten für Quebec

|By Business Wire
|
|January 16, 2019 01:00 AM EST
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 - GTO), das weltweit führende Unternehmen im Bereich der digitalen Sicherheit, und die Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) wurden mit der Herstellung sicherer und innovativer Krankenversicherungskarten für die Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ) beauftragt. Die RAMQ stellt 2,3 Millionen Krankenversicherungskarten für die Bürger von Québec aus und die SAAQ stellt 1,7 Millionen Führerscheine und Ausweiskarten aus, die mit Gemalto produziert werden.
Optimierung branchenübergreifender Behördendienste
Durch die Zusammenarbeit mit der SAAQ und deren bestehenden Vertrag mit Gemalto können die Gesundheitsbehörden von Quebec eine Duplizierung vermeiden und die gemeinsame Nutzung von Expertise zwischen Behörden fördern. Die Provinz kann dazu die bestehende Infrastruktur nutzen und Krankenversicherungskarten und Führerscheine gleichzeitig ausstellen, um Kosten zu sparen und eine schnellere Zustellung an die Bürger sicherzustellen.
Fokus auf Sicherheit und Bequemlichkeit für die Bürger von Quebec
Die sichere Karte von Gemalto ist die erste ihrer Art, die gleichzeitig mit Prägedruck und Lasergravur versehen wird. Da hier ein hochmoderner Kartenkörper mit eingebetteten Sicherheitsfunktionen ausgestattet wird, verbessert dieser Prozess die Zuverlässigkeit der Krankenversicherungskarte von Quebec in hohem Maße. Darüber hinaus übernimmt Gemalto auch die vollumfängliche Implementierung und Instandhaltung der Personalisierungsinfrastruktur der SAAQ. Damit werden die SAAQ und RAMQ in die Lage versetzt, den Bürgern von Quebec einen nahtlosen, prompten Erneuerungsservice anzubieten, wenn sie ihre neue Führerschein- und Krankenversicherungskarte in Empfang nehmen.
„Die einzigartige Gelegenheit, sowohl Krankenversicherungskarten als auch Führerscheine anzubieten, steht genau im Einklang mit der Expertise von Gemalto, die das Unternehmen im Lauf von über 20 Jahren bei der Ausstellung sicherer Dokumente erworben hat. Die erstmalige gleichzeitige Nutzung von Prägedruck und Gravur bietet unseren Kunden, die eine bestehende Infrastruktur für die Gültigkeitsprüfung besitzen, mehr Optionen und gestattet uns die Bereitstellung von robusteren, länger haltbaren Karten mit niedrigerem Fälschungsrisiko“, so
- Steve Purdy, Vice President of State and Provincial Government Programs, Gemalto
Über Gemalto
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) ist das weltweit führende Unternehmen auf dem Gebiet der digitalen Sicherheit mit einem Umsatz von 3 Milliarden Euro im Jahr 2017 und Kunden in über 180 Ländern. In einer zunehmend vernetzten Welt schaffen wir Vertrauen.
Mit unseren Technologien und Services, die sichere Softwarelösungen sowie Biometrie und Encryption umfassen, können Unternehmen und Behörden Identitäten authentifizieren und Daten schützen, um Sicherheit zu gewährleisten und Dienste in persönlichen Geräten, vernetzten Objekten und der Cloud zu ermöglichen.
Gemalto bietet Lösungen am Puls des modernen Lebens, von Zahlungssystemen bis zur Unternehmenssicherheit und dem Internet der Dinge. Wir authentifizieren Personen, Transaktionen und Objekte, verschlüsseln Daten und bieten neue Möglichkeiten für Software. Wir ermöglichen unseren Kunden, sichere digitale Dienste für Milliarden Menschen und Dinge zu liefern.
Unsere 15.000 Mitarbeiter arbeiten in 114 Niederlassungen, 40 Personalisierungs- und Rechenzentren sowie 35 Forschungs- und Softwareentwicklungszentren in 47 Ländern.
Weitere Informationen erhalten Sie unter www.gemalto.com oder folgen Sie uns auf Twitter unter @gemalto.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005584/de/
