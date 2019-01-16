Gemalto va fabriquer des cartes de santé sécurisées et novatrices pour le Québec

|By Business Wire
|
January 16, 2019 01:00 AM EST
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), leader mondial de la sécurité numérique, et la Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ), ont été choisies pour fabriquer des cartes de santé sécurisées et novatrices pour la Régie de l’assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ). La RAMQ fournit 2,3 millions de cartes de santé aux québécois, et la SAAQ délivre 1,7 million de permis de conduire et de cartes d’identité fabriqués par Gemalto.
Optimiser les services gouvernementaux dans différents secteurs
En choisissant la SAAQ et son contrat existant avec Gemalto, les autorités de santé québécoises peuvent ainsi éviter la duplication et promouvoir le partage d’expertise entre agences. La province peut également exploiter l’infrastructure existante et émettre simultanément des cartes de santé et des permis de conduire, maximisant les économies de coûts et assurant une livraison plus rapide à ses citoyens.
Un accent mis sur la sécurité et la simplicité pour les citoyens québécois
La carte sécurisée de Gemalto sera la première de ce type à être simultanément embossée et gravée au laser. Cette combinaison et l’intégration de fonctionnalités de sécurité dans un corps de carte innovant, améliorent grandement la fiabilité de la carte de santé québécoise. Gemalto prend également en charge la mise en œuvre et l’entretien complets de l’infrastructure de personnalisation de la SAAQ. Cela permet à la SAAQ et à la RAMQ de proposer aux québécois un service de renouvellement rapide et facile lors de l’obtention de leur nouveau permis de conduire et leur nouvelle carte de santé.
« Cette opportunité unique qui prévoit de fournir à la fois des cartes de santé et des permis de conduire est en parfaite adéquation avec l’expertise de Gemalto, émetteur de documents sécurisés depuis plus de vingt ans. Le fait d’être les premiers à effectuer en même temps l’embossage et la gravure nous permet de proposer plus d’options à nos clients déjà dotés d’infrastructures de validation, d’assurer un moindre risque de fraude, et de fabriquer des cartes plus robustes et d’une durée de vie plus longue. » déclare Steve Purdy, Vice-président des programmes gouvernementaux State and Provincial, chez Gemalto
À propos de Gemalto
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) est le leader mondial de la sécurité numérique, avec un chiffre d’affaires 2017 de 3 milliards d’euros et des clients dans plus de 180 pays. Nous apportons la confiance dans un monde de plus en plus interconnecté. Les solutions de Gemalto sont au cœur de la vie moderne, du paiement à la sécurité de l’entreprise en passant par l’internet des objets. Nous authentifions les personnes, les transactions ainsi que les objets, chiffrons les données et créons de la valeur pour les logiciels – permettant ainsi à nos clients d’offrir des services numériques sécurisés à des milliards de personnes et d’objets.
Nos technologies et services, des logiciels sécurisés à la biométrie et au chiffrement, permettent aux entreprises et aux gouvernements d’authentifier les identités mais également de protéger les données afin qu’elles restent en sécurité et assurent des services dans les appareils personnels, les objets connectés, le cloud et sur les réseaux.
Présent dans 47 pays, Gemalto emploie 15 000 personnes travaillant depuis 114 bureaux, 40 centres de personnalisation et de données et 35 pôles de Recherche et de Développement logiciel.
Pour plus d’informations, visitez notre site https://www.gemalto.com/france, ou suivez @GemaltoFrance sur Twitter.
