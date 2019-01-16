Explore the Future of Retail at Digital Retail Forum 2019

|By PR Newswire
January 16, 2019
JOHANNESBURG, January 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The Digital Retail Forum is organized by IT News Africa
There is so much more in store for the African retail industry. According to research conducted by PWC, many sub-Saharan African countries have emerged among the world's fastest-growing economies. This kind of development is due, in part, to a great deal of economic and social change, but also because of the rapid advancement in technology and changing consumer trends.
TrendWatching has determined that some of these trends e-commerce, logistics, proudly African goods and services, excellent branding, and the right channels, all things to keep in mind when working towards next-level customer centred retailing.
Digital Retail Forum is set to take place on 30 January 2019, at the Hilton Sandton in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Under the theme "Harnessing Digital Technology for Next-Level Customer Centred Retailing", #DigitalRetailForum will bring together hundreds of Africa's retail and technology leaders to engage and give insights on emerging technology trends such as Ai, IoT, drones, digital payment solutions, new eCommerce models and mobility are disrupting the retail sector. This event will also delve into how to survive by harnessing new technology to improve both Customer Experience and Operational Efficiency.
Confirmed speakers for Digital Retail Forum 2019 include:
- Ben Williams , GM: Online at Exclusive Books
- Dr Mark Nasila, Chief Analytics Officer: Consumer Banking & Chief Risk Office at First National Bank
- Alastair Tempest, CEO at e-commerce Forum Africa
- Stephen Mallaby, COO at Argility Technology Group
- Richard Phillips, Joint CEO at Cash Connect Management Solutions
- Felipe Penacoba Martinez, CIO Retail & Business Banking at Santander UK
- Frans Van der Colff, Director at TIA
- Gareth Hawkey, CEO at redPanda Software
- Kofi Abunu, Chief Development Officer (Nigeria & Ghana) at Food Concepts Plc
- Lesego Moagi, Marketing Executive at AutoZone South Africa
- Bradley Elliot, Founder at Platinum Seed
- Vian Chinner, CEO at Xineoh
- Warrick Kernes, CEO at Insaka eCommerce Academy
Key topics to be discussed:
- Leveraging data to understand customer segments, manage risks and enhance decision making.
- Mapping your journey from brick-and-mortar to eCommerce.
- Leveraging mobile technology to enhance your in-store experience.
- Making Mobile Payment for Everything a reality.
- Leveraging AI to impact your bottom line and CX.
- Real-World retail digital transformation stories.
- Order Fulfilment: Improving efficiency and speed of delivery.
- Understanding the key drivers within the South African retail sector.
- Understanding the digital customer's journey.
- Utilising technology to identify customer pain-points.
- Optimizing inventory management and supply chains with technology.
- Closing the gap between technology and personalization.
- Customer engagement with interactive digital signage and point-of-sale (POS) solutions.
- Delivering a technology platform that empowers the business and delights customers.
- Assessing emerging retail models and technologies that will define 2019 and beyond.
- Adapting to Generation Z - "the digital shopper".
- The store of the future.
To register, speak or exhibit at the conference, visit: digitalretailforum.co.za
About IT News Africa
IT News Africa is a dynamic media company that specialises in publishing, events as well as marketing and advertising solutions for the information age. We have a global publishing network and international client base, which we service from offices in Johannesburg.
- Publishing and Events:
- Publishing: ITNewsAfrica.com
- Events: Healthcare Innovation Summit, IoT Forum Africa, Digital Transformation Congress
Media Contact:
[t]: +27-11-026-0982
[e]: [email protected]
SOURCE IT News Africa
