
|January 16, 2019 02:01 AM EST
SOFIA, Bulgaria, January 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Integration with MongoDB, Highly scalable vector space model, reconciliation enhancement
Ontotext has just released GraphDB 8.8.- the latest version of its signature semantic graph database, which now offers MongoDB integration for large-scale metadata management, new semantic similarity search, based on graph embedding, and faster and more flexible full-text search (FTS) connectors.
One of the most exciting features of GraphDB 8.8 is the new plugin for MongoDB. It enables users to query from MongoDB of JSON-LD serialized data. The MongoDB integration also allows developers and solution architects to substantially improve the write performance of their RDF solutions when dealing with document-centric data. Evaluation with the LDBC Semantic Publishing Benchmark shows more than 80 times higher update rates for a repository with metadata about millions of documents.
GraphDB 8.8 now allows users to perform semantic similarity searches based on the embedding of relationships in a graph (Subject-Predicate-Object triples or Predications) in a highly-scalable vector space model. Similar to the integration of full-text search as FTS connectors, one can define a similarity indices, which can be used later on as part of SPARQL queries to efficiently extract semantically similar nodes from an RDF graph.
The new release also helps operation teams to speed up the backup time of large repositories through the new fast backup mechanism of large repositories in the GraphDB Cluster.
Another key feature of GraphDB 8.8 is the addition of configurable extended headers logging. This enables operation users and solution architects to correlate transactions and requests across GraphDB-based solutions. Operation teams will now be able to track and monitor transactions and requests across all Ontotext systems.
Our latest release also provides several connector enhancements for reconciliation. These include faster indexing, read-only mode during creation and creating a connector from data inserted into a virtual graph. The connector enhancements allow for creating a connector from data loaded from an RDF file, automatic detection of fields when creating a connector and version tracking.
As usual, GraphDB 8.8 has been upgraded to the latest RDF4J 2.4.2 public release with the latest bug fixes and features implemented in the RDF4J.
If you are ready to onboard a semantic graph database that is proven to solve real business problems, get your GraphDB 8.8 to see how you can facilitate your data management and speed your knowledge discovery.
About Ontotext:
For over two decades Ontotext has brought together knowledge, data and analytics transforming how organizations identify meaning across diverse databases and massive amounts of unstructured data.
Ontotext makes tailor-made solutions across multiple sectors: media and publishing, life sciences, financial services and market Intelligence, government and cultural heritage. Their client list includes news and media agencies like the BBC and Financial Times, top Academic publishers like Elsevier, Springer Nature and Wiley, leading pharmacological startups such as NuMedii and Babylon Health, public institutions including the UK Parliament, Kadastr.NL and cultural institutions like the British Museum and Getty Trust.
