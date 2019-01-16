Visa unterstützt Unternehmerinnen im Jahr 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 16, 2019 02:16 AM EST
Als Teil seines kontinuierlichen Engagements zur Unterstützung von Unternehmerinnen startet Visa (NYSE: V) eine globale Initiative – She's Next, Empowered by Visa –, um Kleinunternehmerinnen bei Aufbau, der Erhaltung und dem Ausbau ihres Geschäfts zu unterstützen.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115006024/de/
Visa unveils a global initiative to champion women-owned small businesses everywhere: She’s Next, Empowered by Visa. Visa executives Mary Ann Reilly (left) and Suzan Kereere (right) are joined by Rebecca Minkoff, founder of Rebecca Minkoff (center) and the Female Founder Collective at an event at Hudson Yards in New York City. (Photo: Business Wire)
Die weltweite Zahl der Unternehmerinnen ist schneller gestiegen als die der Unternehmer1, mit mehr als 163 Millionen Frauen weltweit, die seit 20142 ein Unternehmen gegründet haben. She's Next wird diesen wachsenden mit zusätzlicher Hilfe von Fürsprechern kleiner Unternehmen, darunter Square und Yelp, unterstützen.
„Gründung und Aufbau eines Unternehmens können unglaublich lohnend aber auch beängstigend sein. Aus diesem Grund unterstützt Visa Unternehmerinnen durch ein einjähriges Bildungsprogramm, modernste digitale Zahlungstechnologie und ein leistungsstarkes Peer-Netzwerk“, so Suzan Kereere, Global Head of Merchant Sales & Acquiring bei Visa. „Es gibt nie genug Zeit oder Ressourcen, aber wenn wir zusammenarbeiten, um uns gegenseitig zu unterstützen, können erstaunliche Dinge passieren.“
Inspirierende weibliche Führungskräfte
She's Next, wird vom Female Founder Collective (FFC) unterstützt – einem Unterstützungsnetzwerk frauengeführter Unternehmen für Frauen –, das 2018 gegründet wurde und schnell auf über 3.000 Mitglieder gewachsen ist. Von der Zahlungsoptimierung bis zur Verbindung von Kleinunternehmerinnen mit Gleichgesinnten und Experten werden Visa und FFC gemeinsam beispiellose Ressourcen und Möglichkeiten für Unternehmerinnen bieten.
„Als Frauen haben wir die Macht, unsere Gemeinschaften zu gestalten und zu transformieren – durch unsere Kaufkraft sowie Führungs- und Beschäftigungsmöglichkeiten, die wir als Unternehmerinnen bieten“, so Rebecca Minkoff, Gründerin von Rebecca Minkoff und dem Female Founder Collective. „Zusammen mit Visa werden wir Bewusstsein für frauengeführte Unternehmen schaffen, ihnen mehr Möglichkeiten bieten und uns weltweit für Frauen des gesamten sozioökonomischen Spektrums einsetzen.“
Globale Ausrichtung
She's Next wurde heute auf einer Preview-Veranstaltung bei Hudson Yards in New York City vorgestellt, die gleichzeitig mit der Big Show der National Retail Federation (NRF) stattfand. 2019 wird Visa weltweit Popup-Veranstaltungen durchführen, die eine Reihe praktischer Werkzeuge, Ressourcen, Erkenntnisse und Netzwerkmöglichkeiten für Unternehmerinnen bieten, darunter:
- Interaktive Workshops: Beginnend mit einer Eröffnungsveranstaltung in Atlanta am 30. Januar wird Visa zusammen mit dem Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta eine Reihe interaktiver Workshops veranstalten, um gemeindespezifische Geschäftsherausforderungen anzusprechen. Zukünftige Veranstaltungen sind für die FIFA Frauen-Weltmeisterschaft Frankreich 2019™ und darüber hinaus geplant.
- Zugang zu Experten: An jedem Workshop nehmen Visa-Experten, lokale und nationale Fachleute und Partner teil, um den Nutzen für Unternehmerinnen zu maximieren. Insbesondere beim Eröffnungsworkshop in Atlanta werden Führungskräfte von Visa, Square und Yelp ihre eigene Expertise und Vision im Workshop einbringen.
-
Neue Forschung: Erste Erkenntnisse einer Umfrage unter
US-Kleinunternehmerinnen im Auftrag von Visa werden dazu beitragen,
die für Unternehmerinnen wichtigsten Themen zu ermitteln. Ausgewählte
Ergebnisse beinhalten:
- Schlüsselmotivatoren: Die drei wichtigsten Faktoren, die Frauen als Motivatoren für die Gründung eigener Unternehmen anführen, sind: Leidenschaft (48 %), finanzielle Unabhängigkeit (43 %) und Flexibilität (41 %).
- Finanzen: Fast drei Viertel der Frauen (73 %) berichten, dass es schwierig war, benötigte Mittel für die Gründung eines eigenen Unternehmens zu erhalten. Tatsächlich haben sechs von zehn (61 %) ihr Geschäft selbst finanziert.
- Digital First: Auf die Frage nach den wichtigsten Workshop-Themen, über die sie mehr erfahren möchten, nannten die Teilnehmerinnen verbesserte Social Media- und Digitalmarketing-Fähigkeiten, um ihr Unternehmen zu fördern und zu erweitern.
- Werbekampagne: Im Jahr 2019 wird Visa die zweite Phase seiner Multi-Millionen-Dollar-Marketingkampagne Money is Changing in den Vereinigten Staaten starten, die den Fokus auf Millennial-Frauen richtet und echte Geschäftsinhaberinnen vorstellt. Visa wird in der Kampagne ein breites Spektrum von Frauen vorstellen, die praktische Schritte aufzeigen, die ihnen persönlich geholfen haben, die Spielregeln zu ändern und bestehende Tabus im Bereich Finanzen zu hinterfragen.
Visa, Frauen und Kleinunternehmen
She's Next setzt den Erfolg von Programmen für kleine Unternehmen und Geschäftsinhaberinnen fort, die von Visa unterstützt werden. Jüngste Beispiele sind die Unterstützung des Programms Great British High Street durch Visa im Vereinigten Königreich und die Marketingkampagne von Visa Money is Changing in den USA. Zusätzlich zu den Initiativen von Visa ist die Visa Foundation ihre erste finanzielle Verpflichtung in Höhe von bis zu 20 Millionen USD für Women’s World Banking eingegangen.
Als Marktführer im Bereich kleine Unternehmen in den Vereinigten Staaten bietet Visa eine umfassende Palette von Zahlungsdiensten für nahezu jede Anforderung, gleich ob Unternehmen Zahlungen von 3,3 Milliarden Visa-Kontoinhabern weltweit akzeptieren oder sichere, nahtlose Zahlungen an ihre eigenen Anbieter mit Visa Business Kredit-, Debit- oder Prepaid-Karten vornehmen.
Weitere Informationen zu den Lösungen für kleine Unternehmen von Visa finden Sie unter https://usa.visa.com/partner-with-us/info-for-partners/info-for-small-business.html.
Über Visa Inc.
Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) ist der weltweite Marktführer im digitalen Zahlungsverkehr. Unser Ziel ist, die Welt durch das innovativste, zuverlässigste und sicherste Zahlungsnetzwerk zu verbinden und so Einzelpersonen, Unternehmen und Volkswirtschaften zum Erfolg zu verhelfen. Unser fortschrittliches Transaktionsverarbeitungsnetzwerk VisaNet gewährleistet sicheres und zuverlässiges Bezahlen rund um die Welt und bietet Kapazitäten zur Verarbeitung von mehr als 65.000 Transaktionsmeldungen pro Sekunde. Der unermüdliche Fokus des Unternehmens auf Innovation ist ein Motor für das schnelle Wachstum des vernetzten Handels über alle Geräte und ein Impulsgeber zur Umsetzung des Traums einer bargeldlosen Zukunft für alle Menschen überall. So wie sich die Welt zunehmend von analog zu digital entwickelt, setzt Visa seine Marke, seine Produkte und Mitarbeitenden sowie sein Netzwerk und seine breite Präsenz dafür ein, die Zukunft des Handels neu zu gestalten. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter About Visa, https://usa.visa.com/visa-everywhere/blog.html und @VisaNews.
1 Gem 2016/2017 Women's Entrepreneurship Report
2 2016/2017 Global Entrepreneurship Monitor
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115006024/de/
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 16, 2019 02:00 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 16, 2019 01:00 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 16, 2019 12:45 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 16, 2019 12:00 AM EST
Most modern computer languages embed a lot of metadata in their application. We show how this goldmine of data from a runtime environment like production or staging can be used to increase profits. Adi conceptualized the Crosscode platform after spending over 25 years working for large enterprise companies like HP, Cisco, IBM, UHG and personally experiencing the challenges that prevent companies from quickly making changes to their technology, due to the complexity of their enterprise. An accomp...
Jan. 15, 2019 11:00 PM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 15, 2019 07:45 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 15, 2019 05:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 15, 2019 05:00 PM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:15 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 15, 2019 02:45 PM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 15, 2019 02:45 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:45 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:30 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Jan. 15, 2019 02:15 PM EST
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 15, 2019 02:15 PM EST