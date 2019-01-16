INDYCAR ernennt NTT zum berechtigten Sponsor der IndyCar-Serie

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 16, 2019 05:45 AM EST
INDYCAR gab heute auf der North American International Auto Show bekannt, dass der weltweit führende Anbieter von Informationstechnologie und Kommunikation NTT eine mehrjährige Vereinbarung unterzeichnet hat, um Titelpartner der IndyCar-Serie zu werden. Darüber hinaus wird NTT ab 2019 offizieller Technologiepartner von INDYCAR, der IndyCar®-Serie, dem Indianapolis Motor Speedway, dem Indianapolis 500 und dem Brickyard 400 von NASCAR.
INDYCAR wird mit NTT zusammenarbeiten, um digitale Innovationen zu liefern, die das Fan-Erlebnis verbessern. Diese Innovationen umfassen die Entwicklung der mobilen Anwendung von INDYCAR und die Einführung der NTT-eigenen Smart-Plattform, um den Sport und seine Austragungsorte dabei zu unterstützen, bessere Einblicke in die Rennserie zu erhalten.
„NTT ist stolz darauf, mit INDYCAR verbunden zu sein und die Zukunft des Smart Racing zu beschleunigen. Technologische Innovationen haben das Potenzial, das Sport- und Fan-Erlebnis drastisch zu verändern“, so Jun Sawada, Präsident und CEO von NTT. „NTT hat es sich zusammen mit unseren Partnern zum Ziel gesetzt, die Smart World zum Leben zu erwecken, wie wir es für Smart City, Smart Entertainment, Smart Mobility und Smart Manufacturing getan haben. Basierend auf unserer langjährigen und erfolgreichen Erfahrung, einschließlich der Arbeit in den Bereichen mobile Anwendungen, Analytik und Nutzererfahrung, werden wir INDYCAR dabei unterstützen, die nächste Generation von Fans weltweit zu schaffen, die daran interessiert ist, das Rennen über ein eher digitales Erlebnis zu genießen.“
Die IndyCar-Serie bietet das, was von Experten als das schnellste, vielfältigste und anspruchsvollste Rennprogramm im Motorsport angesehen wird. Die Serie konkurriert auf gleichmäßigen Straßenverläufen, temporären Straßenumwegen, kurzen Ovalen und Superspeedway-Ovalen, einschließlich des legendären Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
„Ein starker Technologiepartner ist für das weitere Wachstum von INDYCAR von entscheidender Bedeutung, weshalb wir uns freuen, NTT als neuen Titelsponsor begrüßen zu dürfen. INDYCARs steigende Popularität ist ein Beweis dafür, dass wir den Sport unseren Fans so zugänglich wie möglich gemacht haben, und wir planen, diese Mission fortzusetzen“, so Mark Miles, Präsident und CEO von Hulman & Company, die INDYCAR und Indianapolis Motor Speedway besitzt. „Wir haben eine Vorgeschichte mit NTT durch NTT DATAs Engagement im Sport mit Chip Ganassi Racing. Wir wissen, dass diese Partnerschaft uns helfen wird, die nächste Fangeneration für das nach wie vor wettbewerbsfähigste Rennprogramm der Welt zu gewinnen.“
Über INDYCAR
INDYCAR ist der Dachverband von: der IndyCar-Serie, der führenden Open-Wheel-Rennserie in Nordamerika; der Road to Indy, präsentiert von der Cooper-Tires-Entwicklungsleiter, den Indy Lights, präsentiert von Cooper Tires, der Indy-Pro-2000-Weltmeisterschaft, präsentiert von Cooper Tires und der Cooper-Tires-USF2000-Weltmeisterschaft; und dem Battery-Tender-Global-MX-5-Cup, präsentiert von BF Goodrich Tires.
INDYCAR-Veranstaltungen stehen einem weltweiten Publikum über eine Vielzahl von Multimedia-Plattformen zur Verfügung, hervorgehoben durch eine weitreichende Partnerschaft mit der NBC Sports Group. INDYCAR steht ständig an der Spitze der Motorsport-Innovation mit Fahrern, Teams und Strecken, die von Sicherheits- und technologischen Verbesserungen profitieren, wie z.B. SAFER Barrier, SWEMS-Rad- und Fahrwerkskomponenten-Gurten, Fahrwerksverbesserungen, fortschrittlichen aerodynamischen Karosseriekits, hochauflösenden In-Car-Kameras und E85-Ethanol-Kraftstoff.
Über NTT
NTT ist ein voll integrierter Technologie-, Netzwerk- und Innovationsdienstleister, der Unternehmen dabei unterstützt, ihre digitalen Transformationsziele zu übertreffen. Mehr als 80 Prozent der Fortune-100-Unternehmen vertrauen NTT aufgrund seiner Sicherheitsexpertise und erstklassige Dienstleistungen wie Consulting, Cloud, Networking und Systemintegration. Umfangreiche laufende Investitionen in Forschung und Entwicklung stärken unsere Basis im Bereich digitale und hochmoderne Technologien wie KI, IoT und Quanten-Computing.
NTT-Unternehmen, darunter NTT DATA, NTT Communications, Dimension Data und NTT Security, erwirtschaften weltweit einen Jahresumsatz von über 106 Milliarden USD, indem sie neue und hochgeschätzte Wege anbieten, unsere Kunden und die Gesellschaft als ein NTT zu bedienen.
Die Partnerschaft verbindet INDYCAR – die schnellste und vielseitigste Motorsportserie mit Innovationsgeschichte – mit NTT - deren technisches Know-how genutzt wird, um Programme zu aktivieren, von denen Fans, Serien, Teams, Handelspartner und Rennbetriebe profitieren
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005328/de/
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 16, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 16, 2019 06:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 16, 2019 03:45 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 16, 2019 03:30 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 16, 2019 02:00 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 16, 2019 01:00 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 16, 2019 12:45 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 16, 2019 12:00 AM EST
Most modern computer languages embed a lot of metadata in their application. We show how this goldmine of data from a runtime environment like production or staging can be used to increase profits. Adi conceptualized the Crosscode platform after spending over 25 years working for large enterprise companies like HP, Cisco, IBM, UHG and personally experiencing the challenges that prevent companies from quickly making changes to their technology, due to the complexity of their enterprise. An accomp...
Jan. 15, 2019 11:00 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 15, 2019 05:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 15, 2019 05:00 PM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:15 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 15, 2019 02:45 PM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 15, 2019 02:45 PM EST