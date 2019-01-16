INDYCAR désigne NTT en tant que sponsor attitré du championnat IndyCar Series

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 16, 2019 05:45 AM EST
INDYCAR a annoncé aujourd'hui durant le Salon de l'auto international nord-américain que NTT, le leader mondial des technologies de l’information et de la communication, a signé un accord pluriannuel pour devenir le partenaire attitré des IndyCar Series. En outre, NTT devient le partenaire technologique officiel d’INDYCAR, des championnats IndyCar® Series, de l’Indianapolis Motor Speedway, de l’Indianapolis 500 et du Brickyard 400 de NASCAR à partir de 2019.
INDYCAR s'associera à NTT pour proposer des innovations numériques qui optimiseront l'expérience des fans. Ces innovations comprennent l'évolution de l'application mobile d'INDYCAR et l'adoption de la plateforme intelligente exclusive de NTT pour aider le sport et ses sites à fournir de meilleures informations sur la série de courses.
« NTT est fier de s'associer à INDYCAR et d'accélérer l'avenir de la course intelligente. Les innovations technologiques ont le potentiel de changer radicalement le sport et l'expérience des fans », a déclaré Jun Sawada, PDG et chef de la direction de NTT. « Avec ses partenaires, NTT souhaite donner vie au Smart World (Monde intelligent), comme nous l'avons fait pour Smart City (Ville intelligente), Smart Entertainment (Divertissement intelligent), Smart Mobility (Mobilité intelligente) et Smart Manufacturing (Fabrication intelligente). Dans la foulée de notre longue et fructueuse expérience, notamment du travail dans les applications mobiles, des analyses et de l'expérience utilisateur, nous aiderons INDYCAR à créer la prochaine génération de fans à travers le monde, aspirant à profiter de la course au travers d'une expérience plus numérique. »
Le championnat IndyCar Series offre ce que les experts considèrent comme le programme de course le plus rapide, le plus diversifié et le plus difficile du sport automobile. La série est en compétition sur des parcours permanents, des circuits temporaires, des ovales courts et des ovales de superspeedway, y compris le mythique circuit automobile Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
« Pouvoir compter sur un solide partenaire technologique est essentiel à la croissance continue d’INDYCAR. Nous sommes donc ravis d’accueillir NTT comme nouveau sponsor attitré. La popularité croissante d’INDYCAR témoigne du fait que nous avons rendu le sport aussi accessible que possible à nos fans et nous prévoyons de poursuivre cette mission », a ajouté Mark Miles, PDG et chef de la direction de Hulman & Company, propriétaire d’INDYCAR et de l’Indianapolis Motor Speedway. « Nous collaborons avec NTT à travers l'implication de NTT DATA dans le sport par le biais de la course Chip Ganassi Racing. Nous savons que ce partenariat nous aidera à attirer la prochaine génération de fans vers ce qui reste le programme de courses le plus compétitif de la planète. »
À propos d'INDYCAR
INDYCAR est l’organe directeur des : IndyCar Series, la première série de courses à roues ouvertes en Amérique du Nord ; Road to Indy présentée par la chaîne de développement de Cooper Tires, qui comprend les Indy Lights présentées par Cooper Tires, le Championnat Indy Pro 2000 présenté par Cooper Tires et le championnat Cooper Tires USF2000 ; et la Battery Tender Global MX-5 Cup présentée par BF Goodrich Tires.
Les événements INDYCAR sont accessibles à un public mondial via diverses plates-formes multimédias, dont la portée est mise en évidence par un très large partenariat avec le groupe sportif NBC. INDYCAR est continuellement à la pointe de l’innovation dans le sport automobile, car les pilotes, équipes et pistes bénéficient d’améliorations technologiques et de sécurité, telles que la barrière SAFER, les attaches de roues et de composants de châssis SWEMS, et le carburant à l'éthanol E85.
À propos de NTT
En tant que leader de solutions technologiques innovantes et de services de réseautage entièrement intégrés, NTT permet aux entreprises de dépasser leurs objectifs de transformation numérique. Plus de 80 % des entreprises du Fortune 100 font confiance à NTT pour son expertise en matière de sécurité et ses services de classe mondiale, notamment le conseil, le cloud, la mise en réseau et l'intégration systèmes. D’importants investissements engagés en R&D renforcent nos bases dans les technologies numériques et de pointe, telles que, notamment l'IA, l'IoT et l'informatique quantique.
Les sociétés NTT, notamment NTT DATA, NTT Communications, Dimension Data et NTT Security, génèrent un chiffre d’affaires annuel de plus de 106 milliards USD, en offrant de nouveaux moyens très appréciés de servir nos clients et la société en tant qu’une NTT unique.
Ce partenariat allie INDYCAR, la série de sports motorisés considérée comme la plus rapide et la plus polyvalente avec un héritage d’innovations, à NTT, dont l'expertise technique sera utilisée pour activer des programmes qui bénéficieront aux fans, aux séries, aux équipes, aux partenaires commerciaux et aux sites de course
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005329/fr/
