OKI and ARC Innovation Center at Sheba Join Forces to Prevent Dementia

|January 16, 2019 05:56 AM EST
Aiming at a service which prevents dementia and enables a society of healthy longevity
|Overview of "Very Accurate Health Score"
Jerusalem, Jan 16, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - OKI and ARC Innovation Center at Sheba (Sheba), the largest medical facility in the Middle East, have agreed to pursue research on the prevention of dementia, aiming at a society in which the elderly can remain active according to their health with a 'Very Accurate Health Score' (*1) from the results of this research.
The agreement was concluded on January 15 in the presence of the Japan's Economic Minister Hiroshige Seko and Israel's Economic Minister Eli Cohen at the Japan-Israel Business Forum, organized by the economic ministries of Japan and Israel.
With this agreement, Sheba will work with OKI to demonstrate the effectiveness of prevention for the risk factors of dementia by using novel approach. Sheba and OKI are also planning to conduct research in the future to analyze the relationship between big health data and measuring the quality of walking. In these studies, OKI is looking toward global application in the future by leveraging the data of various ethnicities in Israel.
Israel has many startup companies based on advanced state-of-the-art technologies, more recently focusing on the field of digital healthcare. Sheba is also actively involved in innovation research that leverages the health examination data and medical receipt data for large numbers of patients. OKI has been strengthening its relationship with digital health-related organizations in Israel, holding a seminar in Japan for representatives of four Israeli institutions, including Sheba, on July 31 of last year.
OKI promotes 'Yume Pro'(*2) activities to discover business opportunities and create innovation from social issues raised by SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) laid out by the United Nations. Leveraging on IoT related technologies, OKI is focusing on reducing noninfectious diseases such as diabetes and dementia through presymptomatic treatment or prevention before the onset of illness, striving to realize a society in which the elderly can remain active and flourish.
OKI provides a 'Very Accurate Health Score' to encourage daily activities such as 'walking' 'sleeping' and 'eating' in the prevention of noninfectious diseases. In scoring health conditions, OKI plans to develop new services for the elderly which, according to health scores, will allow users to access various services currently restricted by 'actual age', including mortgages, life insurance, and property insurance. OKI is striving to address the challenges of a super-aging society, said to be facing Japan first, and to realize 'a society of healthy longevity'.
It represents the health condition of the person in points. Based on medical evidence, we aim for accurate things that can be utilized for credit in the financial industry.
OKI has started a companywide effort to contribute to the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) defined by the United Nations in 2015 through its business as a company. Therefore, OKI recruits Collaboration partners to work together to open up future of medical care.
About ARC Innovation Center at Sheba Medical Center (Sheba)
The Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer is a university-affiliated referral hospital that serves as Israel's national medical center in many fields. Located near Tel Aviv, it is the most comprehensive medical center in the Middle East, renowned for its care and leading-edge medical practice. It is also a major medical-scientific research powerhouse that collaborates internationally with bio-tech and pharmaceutical industries to develop new drugs, treatments and technologies, and a foremost global center for medical education.
Sheba is also promoting innovation in ARC (Accelerate Redesign Collaboration) Innovation Center. The ARC's mission is to create an integration of research, medicine, industry and entrepreneurship as well as collaborate with other healthcare organizations to enable game changing innovation that would have profound impact on global health. https://eng.sheba.co.il/
About OKI Electric Industry (OKI)
Founded in 1881, OKI Electric Industry is Japan's leading telecommunications manufacturer in the Info-telecom field. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, OKI provides top-quality products, technologies, and solutions to customers through its info-telecom systems and printer operations. Its various business divisions function synergistically to bring to market exciting new products and technologies that meet a wide range of customer needs in various sectors. Visit OKI's global website at https://www.oki.com/.
