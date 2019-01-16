Cybersecurity Market Worth Over $300bn by 2024: Global Market Insights, Inc.

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 16, 2019 06:00 AM EST
SELBYVILLE, Delaware, January 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The cybersecurity market is expected to grow from USD 120 billion in 2017 to USD 300 billion by 2024, according to a 2019 Global Market Insights, Inc. report. The market is propelled by the increasing need among enterprises to minimize security risks. As enterprises are rapidly embracing cloud platforms and other networking technologies, they are becoming more vulnerable to various cyber-attacks. The average expenditure on cybercrime has increased significantly.
(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661916/GMI.jpg )
The rising penetration of various mobile & wireless devices is fostering the growth of the cybersecurity market. The falling prices of mobile devices and advancements in the connectivity infrastructure across the globe are propelling the adoption of smart devices across enterprises and consumers. This has caused a simultaneous increase in the number of cyber-attacks on mobile devices.
Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3078
The IAAM market will grow at a CAGR of over 17% over the forecast timespan. The increasing spending by large enterprises and government organizations is driving the growth of the cybersecurity market. Additionally, the emergence of stringent regulatory compliances due to security concerns is expected to increase, impacting positively on market growth. The infrastructure protection market is also expected to grow at a significant pace over the projected frame due to the growing adoption of IoT devices and the increasing use of email & web-based applications.
In 2017, the large enterprises market accounted for a market share of over 60% in the global cyber security market. The increasing risk of cyber-attacks is driving the adoption of cybersecurity solutions among large enterprises. In 2017, the large organizations lost an average of over USD 10 million due to cybersecurity breaches. The average cost of cyber-attacks rose by 11% in 2017. This has encouraged large enterprises to adopt security solutions to mitigate the risk of cyber-attacks. The SME market is anticipated to witness a high growth rate due to the extensive adoption of BYOD policies to improve employee productivity.
The transportation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over USD 15% over the projected timespan. The use of smart logistics, IIoT, and other reconstruction initiatives have further increased the risk by creating a wider attack surface from enormous systems. Any disruption in the operations of transportation and logistics companies can cause substantial downtime and loss of revenue. This is leading transportation companies to implement cybersecurity solutions. The IT & telecom sector is also predicted to grow at a high pace as it deals with sensitive customer data used for providing unified communication services.
Browse key industry insights spread across 450 pages with 654 market data tables & 27 figures & charts from the report, "Cybersecurity Market Size By Product Type (Identity, Authentication and Access Management (IAAM) [Access Management, Identify Access Management], Infrastructure Protection [Endpoint Protection, Email/Web Gateway, Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Vulnerability Management, Cloud Security, Data Loss Prevention (DLP)], Network Security [Internet Service Provider Equipment, Virtual Private Network (VPN), Unified Threat Management (UTM), Firewall], Security Services [Implementation, Managed Security Services, Consultancy & Training, Hardware Support] ), By Organization (SME, Government, Large Enterprises), By Industry (Banking, Government, Manufacturing, Transportation, IT & Telecom, Insurance, Securities), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Norway, Ireland, Sweden, Netherlands, Australia & New Zealand (ANZ), China, India, Japan, South Korea, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Columbia, Argentina, Peru, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Oman), Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018- 2024" in detail along with the table of contents:
https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/cybersecurity-market
In 2017, Europe accounted for a share of over 20% in the global cybersecurity industry. The regional market is expected to grow exponentially due to a rise in the number of government investments and public-private partnerships to enhance the cybersecurity infrastructure. In addition, there is an introduction of supportive government policies and compliance regulations mandating companies to adopt security measures. The Asia Pacific cyber security market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 20% over the forecast timespan. Extensive digitalization across multiple industry verticals and the rising number of smartphone users are factors driving the growth of the in the region.
Prominent companies operating in the cybersecurity market include BAE Systems, Cisco Systems, Inc, CyberArk Software Ltd., McAfee LLC, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Proofpoint Inc. Rapid7, Sophos Group plc, Splunk, Inc, Symantec Corporation and Trend Micro, Inc. RSA Security, LLC., Oracle Corporation, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., FireEye, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Hewlett-Packard, Ltd., F-Secure Corporation, F5networks, Inc., Check Point Software, etc.
Make an Inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/3078
Browse Related Reports:
Automotive Cybersecurity Market Size By Security (Hardware Security, Software Security, Network Security, Cloud Security), By Type (Passenger/Consumer Vehicles, Commercial), By Application (On-board Diagnostic [OBD], Communication, Safety Systems, Infotainment, Telematics), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Norway, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, GCC, South Africa), Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018 - 2024
https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/automotive-cybersecurity-market
Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Size By Security Type (Network Security, Application Security, Endpoint Security, Database Security), By Component (Solution [Firewall, SCADA Encryption, Antivirus/Anti-Malware, Intrusion Detection & Prevention, Identity & Access Management {IAM}, Distributed Denial of Service {DDoS} Solution, Data Loss Prevention {DLP}, Virtualization Security, Security Information and Event Management {SIEM}, Unified Threat Management {UTM}], Service [Managed Service, Integration & Consulting, Audit & Reporting, Risk Management]), By Application (Power and Energy, Critical Manufacturing, Mining, Water Utility, Transportation, Chemical), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand (ANZ), South Korea, India, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, GCC, South Africa), Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018 - 2024
https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/industrial-control-systems-ics-security-market
About Global Market Insights
Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.
Contact Us:
Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights, Inc.
Phone: +1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.gminsights.com
News: http://express-journal.com/
SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 16, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 16, 2019 06:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 16, 2019 03:45 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 16, 2019 03:30 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 16, 2019 02:00 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 16, 2019 01:00 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 16, 2019 12:45 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 16, 2019 12:00 AM EST
Most modern computer languages embed a lot of metadata in their application. We show how this goldmine of data from a runtime environment like production or staging can be used to increase profits. Adi conceptualized the Crosscode platform after spending over 25 years working for large enterprise companies like HP, Cisco, IBM, UHG and personally experiencing the challenges that prevent companies from quickly making changes to their technology, due to the complexity of their enterprise. An accomp...
Jan. 15, 2019 11:00 PM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 15, 2019 07:45 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 15, 2019 05:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 15, 2019 05:00 PM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:15 PM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 15, 2019 02:45 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:45 PM EST