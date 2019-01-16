Plastiq Adds Industry Veterans to Leadership Team

|By PR Newswire
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plastiq, the best way to pay bills by credit card, today announced it has expanded its executive team, appointing three senior leaders to key roles that will support the company as it scales for continued growth. In addition, Plastiq appointed Kerry Hatch, a former American Express executive, as an advisor to the company.
Bruno Perreault joins as Head of Partnerships and Business Development responsible for developing and deepening partnerships with key players in the financial ecosystem. He brings 25 years of experience driving growth for companies in the payments and fintech industries, and has held positions at Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Tungsten and Bill Trust.
"The payments industry has long been waiting for a simple and elegant solution like Plastiq's—one that provides businesses and consumers alike with the flexibility and convenience to pay any expense they wish by credit card. I'm excited to join the Plastiq team and grow our partnerships with leaders in the financial industry," said Bruno Perreault.
Angela Loeffler joins as Head of People responsible for Plastiq's talent development. She brings 20 years of experience in HR leadership including executive roles at LendingClub and Ask.com. At LendingClub, Angela was part of the executive team that led the company through rapid scaling, achieving 17X revenue growth in five years and culminating in the second largest U.S. internet IPO of 2014.
Patrick Postrehovsky joins as Head of Plastiq's Biller product line where he will consult on services and capabilities for companies that want to use Plastiq to receive payments. He has more than 15 years of experience in payments technology and joins Plastiq from RentMoola, a global payment network that he co-founded and led as CEO.
Kerry Hatch joins as an advisor to Plastiq. Currently managing director at investment bank Oaklins DeSilva+Phillips, Kerry previously held a variety of leadership roles in a 22-year career at American Express, including serving as president of OPEN, the company's small business division.
"It's an exciting time for Plastiq as we expand our leadership team and build out additional services that enable our customers to make and receive payments on Plastiq how and when they wish," said Eliot Buchanan, Plastiq's CEO and co-founder. "I'm thrilled to welcome Angela, Bruno, Patrick and Kerry to the Plastiq team and look forward to collaborating with them as we continue to scale the company."
Plastiq's payments platform has signed up more than one million clients and processed billions in payments for a wide range of expenses, from business supplies, to contractors, to taxes and rent. Business owners and consumers alike rely on Plastiq for a reliable and convenient way to pay virtually any bill, while benefiting from credit card points programs, early payment discounts, or a few days' float while an invoice settles.
About Plastiq
Plastiq is bill pay with benefits, enabling business owners and consumers to use a credit card for virtually any expense, even ones that normally require a check. With Plastiq, it's easier to earn credit card rewards, tap early-payment discounts, and use your cash in ways that make the most sense for you. Plastiq works with all major credit card providers, including American Express, Discover, Mastercard, Visa, and JCB, and its payments platform has signed up more than one million clients, processing billions in payments for a wide range of expenses, from business supplier payments, to contractors, to taxes and rent. Learn more at www.plastiq.com.
