Sportradar Launches ad:s, a Full-Service Data-Driven Marketing Service for Sports Betting Operators

|January 16, 2019 07:00 AM EST
Sportradar, the leading global provider of sports data intelligence, today announced the launch of ad:s, the new full-service marketing offer for sports betting operators.
The global gaming industry has experienced tremendous growth and is expected to surpass $500 billion in the next five years(*) pushing bookmakers to look for sophisticated and data-driven marketing solutions that will differentiate themselves from competitors in a crowded market.
In response to the strong demand and interest from the betting industry, ad:s offers bookmakers a host of marketing solutions that eliminates waste and streamlines their business with targeted spend on verifiable prospects that produce measurable results. In addition, ad:s solutions are embedded across Sportradar’s media products that further target desirable customers for bookmakers.
Sportradar is uniquely positioned to provide this service as it has built a business founded on providing fast, reliable and measurable data. This paired with its broad sales network and vast infrastructure allows ad:s to further optimize bookmakers’ marketing spend. The range of marketing services include sponsorship consulting, SEO and SEA marketing, UI/UX consulting, digital traffic networks, programmatic advertising, pop-under ad networks, ad products and affiliate marketing.
In addition to the comprehensive and unique network of over 500 sports rights holders and its own developed DSP for programmatic advertising and other services offered, Sportradar has recently partnered up with some of the biggest and most important digital traffic sources for bookmakers which include Livescore.com, Sofascore and Besoccer. While sports betting operators are the primary target, ad:s also will partner with non-betting related brands that are looking for exposure into the sports enthusiast market.
ad:s is led by Rainer Geier who has worked in the betting and media industries for the last 18 years and has established a team of experienced and proven ad tech and ad products experts. ad:s is part of Sportradar´s global Sports Media Strategy led by Felix Geyr whose career spans more than 20 years in the technology & mobile industries.
“Being the unequivocal leader in this industry, ad:s is a natural and necessary evolution of our global sports betting business that will help bring more customers to market for bookmakers, said Geyr. “ad:s works across all channels, but we are particularly excited by the proposition in digital where the pre-game, in-game and post-game opportunities allow us to develop really exciting and tailored offerings for any and every sports betting operator, no matter their size or environment.”
* https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lmgtdz/global_gambling?w=5
About Sportradar
Sportradar is the leading global provider of sports data intelligence. The nexus between sports and entertainment, the company serves leagues, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with deep insights and a suite of strategic solutions to help grow their businesses. Sportradar is the trusted partner of more than 1,000 companies in over 80 countries and serves as the official partner of the NBA, NFL, NHL and NASCAR as well as FIFA and UEFA. It is also the only provider entrusted to work with the US sports leagues in an official capacity to distribute sports data (NBA and NHL) and AV rights (MLB) around the world for betting purposes. The company monitors and delivers insights from more than 400,000 matches annually across 60 sports categories, having developed the industry’s most proficient software while setting new standards for speed and accuracy. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards the sports themselves through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven ecosystem that is fair to partners, players and fans.
