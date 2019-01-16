Micron Waste Appoints Alfred Wong President and CEO

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 16, 2019 07:00 AM EST
VANCOUVER and DELTA, BC, Jan. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Micron Waste Technologies Inc. ("Micron" or the "Company") (CSE: MWM, OTC: MICWF, Frankfurt: 7FM2), a leading developer of waste treatment systems for food and cannabis waste, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alfred Wong to President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Wong succeeds CEO Rav Mlait.
"Alfred joined Micron as President in 2016 and has been instrumental in overseeing the development of the Company's research and development from design to prototype," said Kal Malhi, Chairman. "In his new role as President and CEO, he will oversee strategic growth initiatives with a focus on accelerating commercialization of our food and cannabis waste processing systems. He will also lead expansion into new product verticals for industries such as food processing, brewing and spirits, pulp and paper and biological pharmaceuticals."
Micron's food and Cannavore™ cannabis waste treatment systems are industrial-grade organic waste processers which pulverize and render organic waste in combination with a proprietary blend of microbes and enzymes designed and developed by Micron. Importantly, as part of Micron's full-system waste treatment platform, effluent from the systems is further treated to derive clean greywater which can be reused in industrial or agricultural operation. Alternatively, the regulatory-compliant greywater, which meets municipal discharge standards, can be safely discharged. Active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in cannabis waste are denatured, preventing bio-accumulation in watersheds.
"Over the last year, the Micron team had achieved significant milestones in developing unique, world-class organic waste processing systems for industries with unmet waste challenges," said Mr. Wong. "I am honoured to lead the Company forward as we transition to full-scale production and revenue generation."
Micron's Cannavore was engineered based on proven technology developed by the Company for its food waste digester unit, which can perform large-scale food waste processing for municipalities, food distributors, and food producers. The Cannavore's innovations resulted from a collaboration with Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) to develop a clean technology solution to process waste generated from the cultivation of cannabis, with optimization underway at the 55,000 sq. ft. Aurora Mountain facility outside Calgary.
Micron's waste management systems employ advanced computer science for remote real-time diagnostics monitoring and control. The mobile, comprehensive units – which do not emit sound or smell - are engineered to operate on-site within a 40 ft. shipping container, deployable on land or at sea, without need to truck, incinerate or landfill methane-producing waste.
Micron's strategic initiatives have been accelerated with the recent appointment of several senior executives, including Surj Uppal, Vice President, Business Development; Karen Lauriston, Vice President, Corporate; and Ziba Hajizadeh, Vice President, Engineering.
Micron currently has additional Cannavore systems under construction, working with strategic partner BC Research Inc., with manufacturing completion targeted for the second quarter of 2019. Micron's food waste system prototype is currently being upgraded with new technology developed for the Cannavore. Micron is also in the final commissioning phase of its R&D and manufacturing facility in Delta, BC.
Micron's Cannavore Digester and Organic Waste Digester units have been awarded an Industrial Design Certificate of Registration from the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO), with patent pending in the United States.
About Micron Waste Technologies Inc.
Micron Waste Technologies Inc is a well-funded technology company with over $5.5 million in working capital. The Company's organic waste management systems process waste directly on-site and treat the resulting wastewater to meet or exceed municipal sewage discharge standards. The purified water can be discharged directly into the sewer or recycled back into industrial or agricultural operations. The Company has developed the world's first comprehensive cannabis waste management system. Please visit www.micronwaste.com for further information. Micron is a public company with listings on the CSE: MWM, OTC: MICWF, and in Frankfurt: 7FM2.
Kal Malhi
Chairman
The Canadian Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:
The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. By its very nature, such forward-looking information requires the Company to make assumptions that may not materialize or that may not be accurate. This forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information.
SOURCE Micron Waste Technologies Inc.
