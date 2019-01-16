IoT Platform Market to Touch US$10 Billion by 2025; Adoption of Connected Devices to Amplify Sales in Global Market, States TMR

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 16, 2019 07:00 AM EST
ALBANY, New York, January 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The global IoT platform market is projected to witness healthy growth in the forthcoming years, as reported by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The global IoT platform market is currently at an incipient stage, with high competition featuring the business landscape. Research and development plays a key role in boosting opportunities for the vendors in the global market. Key vendors are seen focusing on adopting strategies in order to boost their presence across the globe. Market players are further working on offering an innovative product portfolio, improving product quality and offering competitive prices.
(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664869/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )
Prominent names in the global IoT platform market are IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, General Electric, PTC Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc. and Cisco Systems, Inc.
Get PDF Brochure for Research Insights at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=27821
Application of food processing equipment is high in the semi-automatic segment. With the advent of complex IoT solutions, vendors are seen focusing on improving the advances in communication platforms and middleware. Market players are investing in the integration of devices and networks in order to support and enable IoT solutions. Vendors are expected to focus on pouring in investments to venture into the industry.
According to TMR, the global IoT platform market is anticipated to rise at a 21.0% CAGR over the forecast period 2016 to 2025. The market was estimated to be worth US$1,786.8 mn in 2016, and is projected to rise to US$10,064.0 mn by the end of the forecast period.
Request a Sample of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=27821
Proliferation of Data Services to Boost Growth
For companies operating in this segment, a growing industry and a global IOT market have generated huge revenues and every service or system connected to IoT must have a stable and safe platform. IOT Platform is an option for companies to connect without any difficulties with the source of knowledge. With IOT it is possible to increase the size of the database and to need access to the right data in a split time. Global IoT Platform Market is growing rapidly and the market sees huge chances in the future as the data size continues to grow.
Request For Discount On This Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=27821
Novel Product Launches to Emerge as Key Trend
Many producers have begun their journey into the world of the Internet of Things, developing increasingly intelligent connected products. SORACOM Inc., an IoT cloud-based platform provides a strategic partnership with Mnubo Inc., data analytics and artificial information (AI), recently entered into in June 2018 for IoT Company in order to offer IoT solutions to global companies. This partnership helped IoT companies to have a scalable and versatile IoT solution for operative business use within a shorter time frame.
Cisco recently launched its Narrow Band IoT (NB- IoT) platform worldwide in February 2018. The network giant states that the NB- IoT Controlling Center is the first global platform to be commercially accessible. These are likely to propel the global IoT platform market in the coming years.
Browse Research Release at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/iot-platform-market.htm
The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled, "IoT Platform Market (Deployment - On-premise and Cloud; Application - Inventory Management, Human Capital Management, Customer Service, Enterprise Performance Management, Supply Chain Management, Infrastructure Management, Security, and Asset Performance Management; Industry Verticals - Retail, Healthcare, BFSI, Oil and Gas, Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, Energy, Education, and Hospitality) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2025."
The market is segmented for detailed study in the following way:
Global IoT Platform Market by Deployment
- On-Premise
- Cloud
Global IoT Platform Market by Application
- Inventory Management
- Human Capital Management
- Customer Service
- Enterprise Performance Management
- Supply Chain Management
- Infrastructure Management
- Security and Asset Performance Management
Global IoT Platform Market by Industry Vertical
- Retail
- Healthcare
- BFSI
- Oil and Gas
- Transportation and Logistics
- Manufacturing
- Government and Defense
- Energy
- Education and Hospitality
Global IoT Platform Market by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- India
- Japan
- China
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Browse More IT & Telecom Market Research Reports
Popular Research Reports by TMR:
- Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/internet-of-things-in-logistics-market.html
- Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/industrial-internet-of-things-iiot-market.html
- IoT Solutions Market for Energy Industry - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/iot-solutions-for-energy-market.html
About Us
Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.
Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.
TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.
Contact
Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Research Blog: https://tmrblog.com/
SOURCE Transparency Market Research
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 16, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 16, 2019 06:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 16, 2019 03:45 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 16, 2019 03:30 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 16, 2019 02:00 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 16, 2019 01:00 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 16, 2019 12:45 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 16, 2019 12:00 AM EST
Most modern computer languages embed a lot of metadata in their application. We show how this goldmine of data from a runtime environment like production or staging can be used to increase profits. Adi conceptualized the Crosscode platform after spending over 25 years working for large enterprise companies like HP, Cisco, IBM, UHG and personally experiencing the challenges that prevent companies from quickly making changes to their technology, due to the complexity of their enterprise. An accomp...
Jan. 15, 2019 11:00 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 15, 2019 05:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 15, 2019 05:00 PM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:15 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 15, 2019 02:45 PM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 15, 2019 02:45 PM EST