Ruvim Breydo Named Co-CIO of D. E. Shaw Investment Management

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 16, 2019 07:00 AM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The D. E. Shaw group, a global investment and technology development firm, today announced that Ruvim Breydo, who has been with the firm since 1995, will join its D. E. Shaw Investment Management, L.L.C. ("DESIM") business as Co-Chief Investment Officer. In his new role, which he will assume effective February 18, Mr. Breydo will serve alongside Philip Kearns and report to Max Stone, Managing Director and member of the D. E. Shaw group's four-person Executive Committee.
DESIM manages more than $20 billion for institutional investors across its Active Equity suite of systematic, benchmark-relative equity strategies, and its Orienteer global asset class investment platform.
"Ruvim is a talented and accomplished investment leader with deep experience in both systematic and discretionary strategies. We are excited to have him join the DESIM effort," said Mr. Stone. "Philip and Ruvim are an exceptional team to lead our efforts to further expand DESIM's investment capabilities and to deliver attractive results to our investors."
Mr. Breydo is a Managing Director who has been a significant contributor in the development and management of the D. E. Shaw group's Equity-Linked investment strategies. He has also served as a rotating member of the firm's Risk Committee.
"I am enthusiastic about the opportunity to join Philip and the rest of the team to help build on DESIM's success," said Mr. Breydo.
Dr. Kearns, a Managing Director, joined the D. E. Shaw group in 2004 and joined DESIM in 2013. He was previously a member of the firm's Systematic Futures group.
"I am delighted to partner with Ruvim to lead DESIM in its ongoing development, including exploring strategies such as factor premia investing and delivering new opportunities for our investors," said Dr. Kearns.
About the D. E. Shaw group
The D. E. Shaw group is a global investment and technology development firm with more than $50 billion in investment capital as of December 1, 2018, and offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. Since our founding in 1988, our firm has earned an international reputation for successful investing based on innovation, careful risk management, and the quality and depth of our staff. We have a significant presence in the world's capital markets, investing in a wide range of companies and financial instruments in both developed and developing economies.
This press release is provided for the reader's information only and does not constitute investment advice or convey an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities or other financial products.
Contacts:
Randall Whitestone
The D. E. Shaw Group
(212) 403-8119
Todd Fogarty
Kekst CNC
212-521-4854
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ruvim-breydo-named-co-cio-of-d-e-shaw-investment-management-300778978.html
SOURCE D. E. Shaw group
