Halfpricesoft.com Has Easy Options for Setting up Tax Deductions for Pastoral Checks In New ezPaycheck

By PR Newswire
|
|January 16, 2019 07:00 AM EST
CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Halfpricesoft.com has easy options for setting up tax deductions for churches and nonprofits. The latest edition of ezPaycheck 2019 payroll software is ideal for nonprofits and churches that have unique tax situations. Churches and other religious organizations, that don't deduct FICA taxes for clergy members, will find these new control features particularly appealing as the customer can check/uncheck tax options easily when he sets up an employee's profile.
"Pastoral payments and other nonprofit customers require special tax options. Developers at Halfpricesoft.com have updated ezPaycheck payroll software with flexible tax setup for non profit organizations accommodation." said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.
ezPaycheck's graphical interface leads users step-by-step through setting up employee information, importing data, calculating payroll (including calculation of federal, state and local taxes; deductions for Medicare, insurance and 401(k) plans; and printing paychecks). New companies can download and try this software with no obligation, by visiting https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp.
ezPaycheck payroll software includes the latest tax tables and tax forms. This paycheck software also supports flexible tax options to satisfy the special businesses, nonprofits and churches.
Small businesses and nonprofits appreciate the unique features in the latest release of ezPaycheck payroll software:
- Supports stub only printing
- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.
- Easily calculates differential pay
- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.
- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.
- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.
-Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.
- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W3. (Please note: Copy A preprinted forms required for W2 and W3)
-Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge.
-Supports network access.
Priced at $99 per calendar year for a single user version, ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable and easy for any size business. Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy are invited to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp.
About Halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com
