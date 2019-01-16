First Data Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results and Preliminary 2019 Full Year Guidance

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 16, 2019 07:08 AM EST
First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC), a global leader in commerce-enabling technology, in connection with entering into a definitive merger agreement to combine with Fiserv, Inc. (Fiserv), today reported preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018, and preliminary full year 2019 guidance.
Preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2018 results:
First Data expects to report fourth quarter and full year 2018 consolidated revenue of approximately $2,399 million and $9,498 million, respectively. Consolidated revenue in 2018 was negatively impacted by the adoption of new accounting standards required under ASC 606, which impacted comparability relative to the prior period, resulting in fourth quarter and full year declines of 24% and 21%, respectively.
The company expects to report fourth quarter total segment revenue of approximately $2,185 million, up 5% on a reported constant currency basis(a), or up 6% on an organic constant currency basis(b). The company expects full year total segment revenue of $8,657 million, up 7% on a reported constant currency basis(a), or up 6% on an organic constant currency basis(b). The segment revenue metrics for the fourth quarter and the full year are adjusted to apply the New Reporting Standards(c) to both 2018 and 2017, providing comparability for the aforementioned year-over-year growth rates.
The company expects to report fourth quarter net income attributable to First Data diluted EPS of approximately $0.17, and adjusted earnings per diluted share of approximately $0.38. For the full year 2018, the company expects to report net income attributable to First Data diluted EPS of approximately $1.05, and adjusted earnings per diluted share of approximately $1.41.
The preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2018 figures provided in this press release are unaudited and subject to revision. Final results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, will be provided in a press release on or about February 7, 2019.
Preliminary full year 2019 guidance:
First Data expects to generate full year 2019 organic constant currency revenue growth(b) in the range of 5% to 6%. Additionally, the company expects to generate adjusted earnings per diluted share growth in the low double digits.
The company will provide final detailed guidance with our fourth quarter earnings press release on or about February 7, 2019. The preliminary 2019 guidance does not include any impact related to the transaction with Fiserv.
Agreement to combine with Fiserv
In a separate joint press release issued today, First Data announced that it will enter into a definitive merger agreement to combine with Fiserv in an all-stock transaction. The transaction will position the combined entity as a global leader in the payments and fintech industry. The press release is available in the “Investor Relations” section of www.firstdata.com.
About First Data
First Data (NYSE:FDC) is a global leader in commerce-enabling technology and solutions, serving approximately six million business locations and 4,000 financial institutions in more than 100 countries around the world. The Company’s 22,000 owner-associates are dedicated to helping companies, from start-ups to the world’s largest corporations, conduct commerce every day by securing and processing more than 3,000 transactions per second and $2.4 trillion per year.
(a) Reported constant currency growth is defined as reported growth adjusted for the following: (1) excludes the impacts of year-over-year currency rate changes in the current period and (2) is adjusted to retrospectively apply the New Reporting Standards to the prior year period.
(b) Organic constant currency growth is defined as reported growth adjusted for the following: (1) excludes the impacts of year-over-year currency rate changes in the current period; (2) excludes the results of significant divestitures in the prior year period; (3) includes the results of significant acquisitions in the prior year period; and (4) is adjusted to retrospectively apply the New Reporting Standards to the prior year period.
(c) See Form 8-K filed on April 16, 2018, for full description of the New Reporting Standards and their impact on 2017 results.
Non-GAAP Measures
To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, the Company uses non-GAAP measures of certain financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include total segment revenue, adjusted EPS, and growth rates for these metrics compared to prior periods. The Company has included non-GAAP measures because management believes that they help to facilitate comparisons of the Company's operating results between periods. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and users of our financial statements by excluding certain expenses, gains and losses that may not be indicative of its core operating results and business outlook. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. These measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. Additional information about non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure of all non-GAAP measures can be found in the tables included in this press release.
Forward-Looking Statements
The preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 represent the most current information available to management and reflect estimates and assumptions. The company’s actual results may differ materially from these preliminary results due to the completion of the company’s financial closing procedures, final adjustments and other developments that may arise between the date of this press release and the time that financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 are finalized. The foregoing preliminary financial results have not been compiled or examined by our independent registered public accounting firm nor have our independent registered public accounting firm performed any procedures with respect to this information or expressed any opinion or any form of assurance of such information. These preliminary financial results should not be viewed as a substitute for full financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as a measure of performance. In addition, these preliminary financial results are not necessarily indicative of the results to be achieved for any future period.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding anticipated internal revenue growth, adjusted earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share growth.
Certain of the matters discussed in this communication may constitute forward-looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” or “anticipates” or similar expressions which concern strategy, plans, projections or intentions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all statements made relating to revenue, earnings before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, earnings, margins, growth rates and other financial results for future periods. By their nature, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made; are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance; and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. In addition to factors previously disclosed in First Data’s and Fiserv’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and those identified elsewhere in this communication, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of First Data and Fiserv to terminate the definitive merger agreement between First Data and Fiserv; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against First Data, Fiserv or their respective stockholders, shareholders or directors; the ability to obtain regulatory approvals and meet other closing conditions to the merger, including the risk that regulatory approvals required for the merger are not obtained or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated or that are material and adverse to First Data’s or Fiserv’s business; a delay in closing the merger; the ability to obtain approval by First Data stockholders and Fiserv shareholders on the expected terms and schedule; difficulties and delays in integrating the First Data and Fiserv businesses, including with respect to implementing systems to prevent a material security breach of any internal systems or to successfully manage credit and fraud risks in business units; failing to fully realizing anticipated cost savings and other anticipated benefits of the merger; business disruptions from the proposed merger that will harm First Data’s or Fiserv’s business, including current plans and operations; potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the merger, including as it relates to First Data’s or Fiserv’s ability to successfully renew existing client contracts on favorable terms or at all and obtain new clients; certain restrictions during the pendency of the merger that may impact First Data’s or Fiserv’s ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the ability of First Data or Fiserv to retain and hire key personnel; uncertainty as to the long-term value of the common stock of Fiserv following the merger; the continued availability of capital and financing following the merger; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which First Data and Fiserv operate; the impact of new or changes in current laws, regulations, credit card association rules or other industry standards, including privacy and cybersecurity laws and regulations; and events beyond First Data’s or Fiserv’s control, such as acts of terrorism.
Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication or as of the date they were made, and neither First Data nor Fiserv undertakes any obligation to update forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, also see the information under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in First Data’s and Fiserv’s most recent reports on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and any material updates to these factors contained in any of First Data’s and Fiserv’s future filings.
As for the forward-looking statements that relate to future financial results and other projections, actual results will be different due to the inherent uncertainties of estimates, forecasts and projections and may be better or worse than projected and such differences could be material. Given these uncertainties, you should not place any reliance on these forward-looking statements. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.
|First Data Corporation
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|(Unaudited)
|(in millions)
|
|Three months ended December 31,
|Twelve months ended December 31,
|Organic CC %
|Organic CC %
|
2018(a)
|2017
|% Change
|
Change(c)
|
2018(a)
|2017
|% Change
|
Change(c)
|Consolidated Revenues
|$
|2,399
|$
|3,150
|(24
|)%
|$
|9,498
|$
|12,052
|(21
|)%
|Adjustments:
|Non wholly owned entities(b)
|(9
|)
|(15
|)
|(40
|)%
|(23
|)
|(64
|)
|(64
|)%
|Reimbursable items
|(205
|)
|(1,019
|)
|(80
|)%
|(818
|)
|(3,923
|)
|(79
|)%
|Total Segment Revenues
|$
|2,185
|$
|2,116
|3
|%
|6
|%
|$
|8,657
|$
|8,065
|7
|%
|6
|%
(a) All amounts shown for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, are preliminary and unaudited
(b) Net adjustment to reflect our proportionate share of the results of our investments in businesses accounted for under the equity method and consolidated subsidiaries with noncontrolling ownership interests. Segment revenue for our significant affiliates is reflected based on our proportionate share of the results of our investments in businesses accounted for under the equity method and consolidated subsidiaries with noncontrolling ownership interests. For other affiliates, we include equity earnings in affiliates, excluding amortization expense, in segment revenue.
(c) Organic constant currency growth (“Organic CC growth”) is defined as reported growth adjusted for the following: (1) excludes the impacts of year-over-year currency rate changes in the current period; (2) excludes the results of significant divestitures in the prior year period; (3) includes the results of significant acquisitions in the prior year period; and (4) is adjusted to retrospectively apply New Reporting Standards to the prior year period.
|First Data Corporation
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|(Unaudited)
|(in millions)
|Three months ended December 31,
|Twelve months ended December 31,
|
2018(a)
|2017
|% B/(W)(c)
|
2018(a)
|2017
|% B/(W)(c)
|Reported FDC segment revenue
|$
|2,185
|$
|2,116
|3
|%
|$
|8,657
|$
|8,065
|7
|%
|New revenue standard adjustments (ASC 606)
|—
|31
|—
|103
|FDC segment revenue (comparable accounting)
|2,185
|2,147
|2
|%
|8,657
|8,168
|6
|%
|Currency impact
|61
|—
|80
|—
|FDC CC adjusted segment revenue
|2,246
|2,147
|5
|%
|8,737
|8,168
|7
|%
|Acquisitions/Divestitures
|—
|(25
|)
|—
|104
|Organic CC FDC segment revenue growth(b)
|$
|2,246
|$
|2,122
|6
|%
|$
|8,737
|$
|8,272
|6
|%
(a) All amounts shown for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, are preliminary and unaudited
(b) Organic constant currency growth (“Organic CC growth”) is defined as reported growth adjusted for the following: (1) excludes the impacts of year-over-year currency rate changes in the current period; (2) excludes the results of significant divestitures in the prior year period; (3) includes the results of significant acquisitions in the prior year period; and (4) is adjusted to retrospectively apply New Reporting Standards to the prior year period.
(c) “B” means results in 2018 are better than results in 2017 “(W)” means results are worse.
|First Data Corporation
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|(Unaudited)
|(in millions)
|ADJUSTED NET INCOME RECONCILIATION
|Three months ended December 31,
|Twelve months ended December 31,
|
2018(a)
|2017
|% Change
|
2018(a)
|2017
|% Change
|Net income attributable to First Data Corporation
|$
|162
|$
|948
|(83
|)%
|$
|1,005
|$
|1,465
|(31
|)%
|Adjustments:
|Stock-based compensation
|56
|62
|(10
|)%
|248
|245
|1
|%
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|150
|8
|
|
NM
|153
|80
|
|
NM
|Amortization of acquisition intangibles and deferred financing costs(b)
|101
|108
|(6
|)%
|413
|403
|2
|%
|Other(c)
|14
|9
|56
|%
|(90
|)
|127
|
|
NM
|Discrete tax adjustment(d)
|—
|12
|
|
NM
|—
|11
|
|
NM
|Income tax on above items and discrete tax items(e)(f)
|(119
|)
|(735
|)
|(84
|)%
|(375
|)
|(911
|)
|(59
|)%
|Adjusted net income attributable to First Data Corporation
|$
|364
|$
|412
|(12
|)%
|$
|1,354
|$
|1,420
|(5
|)%
|Net income attributable to First Data per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.17
|$
|1.03
|(83
|)%
|$
|1.08
|$
|1.60
|(33
|)%
|Diluted
|$
|0.17
|$
|1.00
|(83
|)%
|$
|1.05
|$
|1.56
|(33
|)%
|Adjusted net income per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.45
|(13
|)%
|$
|1.46
|$
|1.55
|(6
|)%
|Diluted
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.44
|(13
|)%
|$
|1.41
|$
|1.51
|(6
|)%
|Weighted-average common shares used to compute adjusted net income per share:
|Basic
|933
|919
|2
|%
|929
|916
|1
|%
|Diluted
|961
|945
|2
|%
|957
|940
|2
|%
NM represents not meaningful
(a) All amounts shown for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, are preliminary and unaudited
(b) Represents amortization of intangibles established in connection with the 2007 merger and acquisitions we have made since 2007, excluding the percentage of our consolidated amortization of acquisition intangibles related to non-wholly owned consolidated alliances equal to the portion of such alliances owned by our alliance partners.
(c) See "Other operating expense, net" and "Other income (expense)" in our unaudited consolidated statements of income in Part I of this form 10-Q.
(d) Prior to January 1, 2018, we excluded the impact of all discrete tax items from Adjusted Net Income and Diluted Adjusted Net Income per Share. We will no longer exclude certain discrete items which were deemed to be recurring in nature. We retrospectively adjusted the prior period results presented in these unaudited consolidated financial statements.
(e) We exclude from Adjusted net income certain discrete tax item, such as tax law changes, tax impact of mergers and acquisitions, valuation allowance releases, and tax reserves related to issues that arose before KKR acquired us within a quarter.
(f) The tax effect of the adjustments between our GAAP and adjusted results takes into account the tax treatment and related tax rate(s) that apply to each adjustment in the applicable tax jurisdiction(s). Generally, this results in a tax impact at the U.S. effective tax rate for certain adjustments, including the majority of amortization of intangible assets, deferred financing costs, stock compensation, and loss on debt extinguishment; whereas the tax impact of other adjustments, including restructuring expense, depends on whether the amounts are deductible in the respective tax jurisdictions and the applicable effective tax rate(s) in those jurisdictions.
|First Data Corporation
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|(Unaudited)
|(in millions)
|Consolidated Revenue Growth to Total Segment Organic Revenue Growth
|FY 2019 vs. FY 2018
|Consolidated revenue (at reported rates)
|~2.0 - 3.0%
|Adjustments:
|+Non wholly owned entities
|+Reimbursable postage and other
|+Currency Impact
|+Divestiture Impact
|Memo: Total organic revenue growth (at constant currency)
|~5.0 - 6.0%
|Net Income Per Diluted Share to Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share
|FY 2019 vs. FY 2018
|Net income attributable to FDC per diluted share
|Negative Low Single Digits(1)
|Adjustments (note: adjustments represent positive balances)
|+Stock-based compensation
|+Amortization of acquisition intangibles and deferred financing cost
|+Other(2)
|Adjusted net income per diluted share
|Low Double Digits
(1) Impacted by the non-recurrence of a significant one-time tax benefit recorded in 2018.
(2) Includes loss on debt extinguishment, gain/loss on divestitures, restructuring, impairment, litigation and other, as well as the impact of tax expense/(benefit) of the adjusted items. Full year 2018 included a significant one-time tax benefit which is not expected to recur in 2019.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND WHERE TO FIND IT
This communication is being made in respect of the proposed merger transaction between First Data and Fiserv. In connection with the proposed merger, Fiserv will file with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 that will include the joint proxy and consent solicitation statement of First Data and Fiserv and a prospectus of Fiserv, as well as other relevant documents regarding the proposed transaction. A definitive joint proxy/consent solicitation statement/prospectus will also be sent to First Data stockholders and Fiserv shareholders. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. INVESTORS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND THE JOINT PROXY AND CONSENT SOLICITATION STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE MERGER WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION.
A free copy of the joint proxy and consent solicitation statement/prospectus, as well as other filings containing information about First Data and Fiserv, may be obtained at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). You will also be able to obtain these documents, free of charge, from First Data by accessing First Data’s website at investor.firstdata.com or from Fiserv by accessing Fiserv’s website at investors.fiserv.com. Copies of the joint proxy and consent solicitation statement/prospectus can also be obtained, free of charge, by directing a request to First Data Investor Relations at Investor Relations, First Data, 5565 Glenridge Connector NE, Suite 2000, Atlanta, GA 30342, by calling 212-266-3565, or by sending an e-mail to [email protected] or to Fiserv Investor Relations at Investor Relations, Fiserv, 255 Fiserv Drive Brookfield, WI 53045, by calling 800-425-3478 or by sending an e-mail to [email protected].
First Data and Fiserv and certain of their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from First Data stockholders and Fiserv shareholders in respect of the transaction described in the joint proxy and consent solicitation statement/prospectus. Information regarding First Data’s directors and executive officers is contained in First Data’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and its Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A, dated March 29, 2018, which are filed with the SEC. Information regarding Fiserv’s directors and executive officers is contained in Fiserv’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and its Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A, dated April 10, 2018, which are filed with the SEC. Additional information regarding the interests of those participants and other persons who may be deemed participants in the transaction may be obtained by reading the joint proxy and consent solicitation statement/prospectus regarding the proposed merger when it becomes available. Free copies of this document may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005377/en/
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 16, 2019 09:30 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 16, 2019 09:15 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 16, 2019 08:30 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 16, 2019 08:00 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:30 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 16, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 16, 2019 06:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 16, 2019 03:45 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 16, 2019 03:30 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 16, 2019 02:00 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 16, 2019 01:00 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 16, 2019 12:45 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 16, 2019 12:00 AM EST