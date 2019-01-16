INDYCAR designa a NTT como patrocinador de los derechos de la serie IndyCar

|By Business Wire
INDYCAR anunció hoy durante el Salón Internacional del Automóvil de Norteamérica (North American International Auto Show) que el líder mundial en tecnología de la información y comunicaciones, NTT, ha firmado un acuerdo de varios años para convertirse en el socio principal de la serie IndyCar. Además, NTT se convierte en el socio oficial de tecnología de INDYCAR, la serie IndyCar®, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis 500 y NASCAR en Brickyard 400 a partir de 2019.
INDYCAR se asociará con NTT para ofrecer innovaciones digitales que mejoren la experiencia de los aficionados. Estas innovaciones incluyen la evolución de la aplicación móvil de INDYCAR y la adopción de la plataforma inteligente patentada de NTT para respaldar el deporte y sus sedes al ofrecer más información de las series de carreras.
“NTT se enorgullece de estar asociado con INDYCAR y acelerar el futuro de las carreras inteligentes. Las innovaciones tecnológicas tienen el potencial de cambiar drásticamente la experiencia del deporte y de los aficionados”, señaló Jun Sawada, presidente y director ejecutivo de NTT. “NTT, junto con nuestros socios, tiene el objetivo de dar vida al mundo inteligente, como lo hemos hecho con Smart City (Ciudad Inteligente), Smart Entertainment (Entretenimiento Inteligente), Smart Mobility (Movilidad Inteligente) y Smart Manufacturing (Fabricación Inteligente). Basándonos en nuestra larga y exitosa experiencia, incluido el trabajo en aplicaciones móviles, el análisis y la experiencia del usuario, ayudaremos a INDYCAR a crear la próxima generación de aficionados a nivel mundial que aspiran a disfrutar de las carreras a través de una experiencia más digital”.
La serie IndyCar ofrece lo que los expertos consideran como el programa de carreras más rápido, más diverso y desafiante del automovilismo. La serie compite en circuitos permanentes, circuitos temporales de calles, óvalos cortos y óvalos de superspeedway, incluido el icónico Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
“Tener un socio tecnológico fuerte es de vital importancia para el crecimiento continuo de INDYCAR, por lo que nos complace dar la bienvenida a NTT como nuestro nuevo patrocinador principal. El aumento de popularidad de INDYCAR es un testimonio del hecho de que hemos logrado que el deporte sea lo más accesible posible para nuestros aficionados y planificamos continuar en esa misión”, comentó Mark Miles, presidente y director ejecutivo de Hulman & Company, propietario de INDYCAR e Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “Tenemos una historia con NTT a través de la participación de NTT DATA en el deporte con Chip Ganassi Racing. Sabemos que esta asociación nos ayudará a atraer a la próxima generación de aficionados a lo que sigue siendo el programa de carreras más competitivo del planeta”.
Acerca de INDYCAR
INDYCAR es el órgano rector de: la serie IndyCar, la principal serie de carreras open wheel (de ruedas descubiertas) de Norteamérica; el Road to Indy (Camino a Indy) presentado por la escalera de desarrollo de Cooper Tires, que incluye Indy Lights presentada por Cooper Tires, el Campeonato Indy Pro 2000 presentado por Cooper Tires y el Campeonato Cooper Tires USF2000; y la Battery Tender Global MX-5 Cup presentada por BF Goodrich Tires.
Los eventos de INDYCAR están disponibles para una audiencia mundial a través de una variedad de plataformas multimedia, destacadas por una asociación de gran alcance con NBC Sports Group. INDYCAR está continuamente a la vanguardia de la innovación en los deportes de automovilismo con conductores, equipos y pistas que se benefician de las mejoras tecnológicas y de seguridad, como la barrera SAFER, las correas de componentes de chasis y las ruedas SWEMS, las mejoras en el chasis, los avanzados kits de carrocería aerodinámica, las cámaras de alta definición en el automóvil y el combustible de etanol E85.
Acerca de NTT
NTT es un líder en servicios de tecnología, redes e innovación totalmente integrados que ayuda a las empresas a superar sus objetivos de transformación digital. Más del 80 por ciento de las compañías de Fortune 100 confían en NTT por su experiencia en seguridad y sus servicios de clase mundial que incluyen consultoría, nube, redes e integración de sistemas. Las importantes inversiones en curso en I+D refuerzan nuestra base en tecnologías digitales y de vanguardia, que incluye Inteligencia Artificial (IA), Internet de las cosas (Internet of Things, IoT) y computación cuántica.
Las compañías de NTT, incluidas NTT DATA, NTT Communications, Dimension Data y NTT Security, generan más de 106 mil millones de USD en ingresos anuales en todo el mundo al proporcionar formas nuevas y altamente valoradas de servir a nuestros clientes y a la sociedad como una NTT.
La asociación alinea a INDYCAR, la serie de automovilismo más rápida y versátil con un legado de innovación, con NTT, cuya experiencia técnica se utilizará para activar programas que beneficiarán a los aficionados, las series, los equipos, los socios comerciales y a las sedes de carreras
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
