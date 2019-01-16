Global $5.74 Bn Portable Imaging Solutions Market to 2028

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
January 16, 2019 07:15 AM EST
DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2019
The "Global Portable Imaging Solutions Market: Focus on Product Type, End-Users, Competitive Landscape, 22 Countries Data - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market value was estimated using these three different approaches and was validated with one another. The global portable imaging solutions market is expected to reach $5.74 billion by 2028.
The portable imaging solutions market is witnessing a tremendous growth over the forecast period primarily due to increasing prevalence rate of chronic disorders, elevating global population coupled with the geriatric population, favorable reimbursement policies, and public initiatives and funding to develop advanced technologies. The portable imaging solutions products are divided into three categories, namely ultrasound systems, mobile X-ray systems, and portable CT scanners.
The diagnostic imaging tests are non-invasive procedures that aids in the visualization of internal body parts, tissues, and organs for clinical evaluation, diagnosis, and disease monitoring. The diagnostic imaging sector covers several sub-domain specialties such as radiology, optical imaging, nuclear medicine, and image-guided intervention, among others. The radiological modalities such as CT scanners, X-rays machines, and ultrasound systems offer high temporal and spatial resolution to generate physiological and anatomical details of the human body.
The overall medical imaging sector is a technology-defined market which is now shifting focus from equipment to more on information management tool. Several new technologies have been developed to store, transmit, capture, retrieve, and display the result generated. These new technologies have the potential to solve prime challenges in diagnostic imaging of healthcare services, but the pull from technology to the marketplace is still fragmented and incomplete.
The landscape of the healthcare sector on the global level is changing enormously to improve or maintain a high quality of care while lowering the cost. The factors such as elevating geriatric population in the developed economies and different regulations and standards of care between developed and emerging economies are posing a challenge to reconcile these issues. The medical imaging field within the healthcare sector holds enormous potential as it offers advancement in both diagnosis and precision image-guided therapy.
Increasing incidence rate of chronic disorders and rising adoption of technologically advanced products among the end user segment are the prime factors driving the growth of global portable imaging solutions market. Moreover, the elevating geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising support from the government, and the emergence of technologically advanced products are promoting the growth of the global portable imaging solutions market. However, the market is also witnessing challenges such as the shortage of skilled professionals, restrictive reimbursement landscape, and radiation risk-associated with diagnostic imaging modalities can limit the market growth of the portable imaging solution products.
With the increasing demand for technologically advanced products across the various segments of the portable imaging solutions, the market is expected to witness rapid growth in the future. Further, the swift expansion of the healthcare infrastructure in the developed markets such as the U.S., Japan, Germany, and the U.K. is the key driver for the growth of the portable imaging solutions market.
In 2017, the ultrasound product segment dominated the global portable imaging solutions market in terms of revenue. Moreover, the handheld ultrasound systems sub-segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 12.51% during the forecast period 2018-2028.
The portable imaging solutions market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific is the leading contributor to the global portable imaging solutions market and contributed 34.80% of the global market value in 2017. Also, Asia-Pacific, followed by the Europe region, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.32% during the forecast period 2018-2028.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
1 Market Overview
1.1 Medical Imaging Modalities in a Historical Perspective
1.2 Digitalization in Radiology: A New Revolution
1.3 Classification of Portable Imaging Solutions
1.4 Potential Benefits and Risks of Diagnostic Imaging Systems
1.5 Global Portable Imaging Solutions Market Scenario
1.5.1 Market Limitations and Assumptions
1.5.2 Market Forecasting Factors
2 Market Dynamics
2.1 Overview
2.2 Impact Analysis
2.3 Market Drivers
2.3.1 Increasing Geriatric Population Changing the Adoption Pattern for Diagnostic Imaging Modalities
2.3.2 Increasing Healthcare Spending in Developing Economies expected to lead the Increased Uptake of Diagnostic Imaging Systems
2.3.3 Increasing Support from Government
2.4 Market Restraints
2.4.1 Dearth of Skilled Radiologists
2.4.2 Restrictive Reimbursement Landscape
2.4.3 Radiation Risks from Diagnostic Imaging Modalities
2.4.4 Increasing Errors in Diagnostic Imaging
2.5 Market Opportunities
2.5.1 Standardization of Image Acquisition and Storage
2.5.2 Implementation of Machine Learning and Advanced Computation to Medical Imaging
2.5.3 Accelerating the Development of High-Value Imaging Technologies
2.6 Market Trends
2.6.1 Shift toward Value-Based Radiology Care
2.6.2 Miniaturization and Technological Advancement in the Diagnostic Imaging Technologies
3 Competitive Landscape
3.1 Key Strategies and Developments
3.1.1 Product Approvals and Launches
3.1.2 Agreements
3.1.3 Awards and Recognition
3.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions
3.1.5 Funding
3.2 Market Share Analysis
3.2.1 Market Share Analysis, by Company
3.2.2 Market Share Analysis, by Portable Ultrasound Scanners
3.2.3 Market Share Analysis, by Mobile X-Ray Systems
3.2.4 Market Share Analysis, by Handheld Ultrasound Scanners
3.2.5 Market Share Analysis, by Portable CT Scanners
3.3 Growth Share Analysis
3.3.1 Growth Share Analysis, by Company
3.4 Industry Attractiveness (Porter's Five Force Analysis)
3.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
3.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
3.4.4 Threat of Substitutes
3.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4 Industry Insights
4.1 Regulatory Scenario
4.1.1 Regulatory Pathway for Diagnostic Imaging Systems in the U.S.
4.1.2 Regulatory Pathway for Diagnostic Imaging Systems in the Europe
4.1.3 Regulatory Pathway for Diagnostic Imaging Modalities in the Japan
4.2 Reimbursement Scenario
4.2.1 U.S. Reimbursement Scenario
4.2.2 Europe Reimbursement Scenario
4.2.2.1 Germany Reimbursement Scenario
4.2.2.2 The U.K. Reimbursement Scenario
4.2.2.3 France Reimbursement Scenario
4.2.3 Japan Reimbursement Scenario
5 Global Portable Imaging Solutions Market (by Product Type)
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Portable Imaging Solutions Market (by Product Type) (Market Attractiveness Analysis)
5.3 Ultrasound Systems
5.3.1 Ultrasound Systems (by Product Type)
5.3.2 Emerging Competition within the Ultrasound Systems Market
5.3.3 Key Strategies adopted by Manufacturers in the Ultrasound Systems Market
5.4 Mobile X-Ray Systems
5.4.1 Mobile X-Ray Systems (by Product Type)
5.4.2 Changing X-Ray Differential Payment Policy (U.S.)
5.4.3 Key Strategies adopted by Manufacturers in the Mobile X-Ray Systems Market
5.5 Portable CT Scanners
5.5.1 Comparison between Samsung's CereTom and Xoran's Xcat Portable CT Scanners
5.5.2 Investment Opportunities within the Portable CT Scanners Market
6 Global Portable Imaging Solutions Market (by End-User)
6.1 Overview
6.2 Global Portable Imaging Solutions Market (by End-User) (Market Attractiveness Analysis)
6.3 Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers
6.4 Diagnostic Centers
6.5 Other End-Users
7 Global Portable Imaging Solutions Market (by Region)
8 Company Profiles
- Analogic Corporation
- Butterfly Network, Inc.
- Canon Inc.
- Carestream Health, Inc.
- Clarius Mobile Health Corp.
- EchoNous, Inc.
- Esaote SpA
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
- General Electric Company
- Healcerion, Inc.
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Konica Minolta, Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Mindray Medical International Limited
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Siemens Healthineers, Inc.
- Teratech Corporation
- Whale Imaging, Inc.
- Xoran Technologies, LLC
