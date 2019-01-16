Aerohive® Announces Microservices-based Cloud Management for its A3 Secure Access Management Solution

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 16, 2019 07:30 AM EST
Aerohive Networks™ (NYSE: HIVE), a Cloud-Management leader, today announced the availability of cloud management for its A3 Secure Access Management solution. A3 brings a comprehensive, yet simplified approach to Corporate, BYOD, Guest, and IoT client device onboarding, authentication, and network access control (NAC).
First launched in May 2018 as an on-premises solution, Aerohive now introduces a new deployment option for A3 with cloud-based monitoring and, expected in Q2, configuration for all customer sites, while localized tasks like device onboarding and access-control enforcement will be executed by on-site enforcement nodes. Like A3 itself, its cloud management is vendor-agnostic and fully supports Aerohive and non-Aerohive networks alike. In addition, the latest release of A3 includes significant simplification of key installation and operational tasks, such as a complete A3 platform cluster that can be installed in 6 clicks, as opposed to traditional solutions that require tedious, lengthy CLI-based configuration procedures for the same task. With the A3 cloud-management option, Aerohive continues to execute on its roadmap to simplify the Secure Access Management space.
“Aerohive’s entrance into the market was a direct result of the need to streamline the user experience and simplify day-to-day operations for IT,” said Alan Cuellar Amrod, senior vice president and general manager of Products, Aerohive Networks. “Now, the cloud-management option brings customers a whole new level of deployment simplicity, flexibility, and scalability at lower cost than competitive offerings.”
A3 is enabled by Aerohive’s microservices based cloud-management architecture with native machine learning and artificial intelligence and also leverages Kubernetes containerization to ensure high performance, continuous availability for local, regionally dispersed, and highly distributed enterprise A3 deployments.
Pricing and Availability
A3 cloud management is available to A3 customers now, at no additional charge.
A3 itself is competitively priced, as follows:
- A base fee of $9,999 with an optional, add-on fee for high-availability/high performance clustering ($9,999 for 2 additional nodes).
- A tiered subscription fee, including support, with 1-year, 3-year and 5-year licensing terms. Subscription pricing starts at $7,000 for a 1-year license, with up to 1,000 concurrently active endpoints.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding new Aerohive product and service offerings and statements regarding their expected performance, market receptiveness and competitive advantage. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult or impossible to predict. The actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of these uncertainties, risk and changes in circumstances, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: general demand for wireless networking in the industry verticals targeted or demand for Aerohive products in particular, unpredictable and changing market conditions, risks associated with the deployment, performance and adoption of new products and services, risks associated with our growth, competitive pressures from existing and new companies, technological change, product development delays, our inability to protect Aerohive intellectual property or to predict or limit exposure to third party claims relating to its or Aerohive's intellectual property, and general market, political, regulatory, economic and business conditions in the United States and internationally.
Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Aerohive’s financial and operating results are included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in the Company’s recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Aerohive’s SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.aerohive.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Aerohive Networks disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.
About Aerohive Networks
Aerohive uses Cloud Management, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence to radically simplify and secure the Access Network. Our Cloud-Managed Wireless, Switching, Routing, and Security technologies provide unrivalled flexibility in deployment, management, and licensing. Credited with pioneering Controller-less Wi-Fi and Cloud Management, Aerohive delivers continuous innovation at Cloud-speed that constantly challenges the industry norm, allowing customers to rethink what’s possible. Our innovations and global cloud footprint radically simplify Access Network operation for 30,000+ customers and 10+ million daily users. See how at www.aerohive.com/customers.
Aerohive was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA. For more information, please visit www.aerohive.com, call us at 408-510-6100, follow us on Twitter @Aerohive, subscribe to our blog, or become a fan on our Facebook page.
“Aerohive” is a registered trademark and “Aerohive Networks” and “A3” are trademarks of Aerohive Networks, Inc. All product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005173/en/
